The 3 Zodiac Signs With Great Weekly Horoscopes For January 8 - 14, 2023

Three zodiac signs are set to have great weekly horoscopes starting January 8 - 14, 2023, and here's what's happening according to the stars and planets in astrology.

We have moved on from the start of the new year, and we feel ALIVE. The second week always feels a touch more realistic than the first week, doesn't it?

It's as if the hype has finally died down and the real world is allowed to show through once again. And it's hopeful. Where the first week is all hype and pressure, the second one reveals what we're really here to do, and that is, of course, to start out the new year on a good foot, with hope, joy, and kindness.

This week's transit lineup is stellar for three zodiac signs, to state the obvious. Boom, right off the bat, we're looking at how Mercury trine Uranus can cut to the chase when it comes to how we communicate with important people.

Shortly after, we have Venus trine Mars, which is going to have the couples of the world sparring with each other over things like, 'who loves the other one more?'

As the week progresses, we can count on the Sun trine Moon to give us that happy lift we've needed, and as Mars goes direct, on Thursday, January 12, we might even feel like getting into something...revolutionary.

Three zodiac signs can count on interesting dreams the week of January 8 - 14, 2023, as Sun sextile Neptune gives us a run for our money, and as the week comes to a close on the 14th of January, whatever passionate feelings we may have, be they negative or positive, they will be quelled by the Last Quarter Moon in Libra.

This is an exciting, stimulating week for three zodiac signs that should show each a good time (of sorts).

There's a lot of positivity being passed around, and we would do ourselves the best favor by staying open to it and sharing it.

The three zodiac signs with great weekly horoscopes for January 8 - 14, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

It's funny how the second week of the year finally feels like reality to you, as these last couple of weeks have felt so...off. This week has you seeing everything in its proper perspective, plus, you know where your security comes from.

This is important to you as you were floundering for a while, not knowing what you were doing in terms of job, housing, and location. This week lays it all out for you in such a way that you actually feel hopeful.

The future looks bright and that's because your attitude has changed; you've dropped the fear factor from your life and you've decided to be brave and just... live it out.

You will be famous for saying, "Don't worry about me," this week. Your confidence will return, and you will show those who care about you that there really is no need for concern; you are right as rain, and all is well in your world.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

It's a fantastic week for you, Gemini, as you can now see things clearly, in so much as all of your work-related tasks seem both doable, and enjoyable. The only thing that messed you up there for a while was the idea of not being able to handle the workload.

Well, it looks like you are more capable than you thought, and that, just as you suspected, you work well under pressure. And it's not as if the pressure will be applied to you this week, however, the pressure will demand that you come through.

It just so happens that you love coming through, and what you will come up with this week is probably going to blow the minds of those you work with. You feel recharged and energized; the planetary movement seems to back you up and support your efforts. You are clear-headed and 'sane' this week. Good for you, enjoy it all.

3. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You may be stubborn at times, Leo, but staying there is not your thing. This week's horoscopes for you are great because they light a fire beneath you.

You will be on the move, getting things done in a big, bold way. You want positivity and now that you have it, you are going to make something out of it.

Week one of the new year was...meh. You felt a little trapped and under pressure as if you were supposed to stand up and perform; all those new year's resolutions, and all of those people who expected you to fulfill them in two days flat.

OK, now that the fantasy is over, you are charged up for the new year, and it all really kicks into place this week. You'll notice one thing that has changed in you: you are not willing to slay your opponent in a battle, which means, if you have an argument with your romantic partner, you will let them win because you don't feel you have the time or inclination for more negativity. Let them win, and enjoy your week.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.