Each Zodiac Sign's Weekly Love Horoscope For December 26, 2022 - January 1, 2023

December 26 - January 1, 2023, is the final week of the year, and you are being guided to heal much of what has hurt, enabling you to feel as if you truly are closing out an important chapter, just in time for the new year.

The weekly love horoscope for each zodiac sign is a quieter one, yet the activity that does occur is powerful.

Beginning the week, there is an alignment of Chiron in Aries with the North Node in Taurus.

This allows you to move through some greater healing of past relationships or childhood wounds so that you can more fully embrace the path of fate that lies in front of you.

The North Node in Taurus is all about helping you choose what is stable and which truly has the capacity to continue to grow.

This sets you up for some major strides in healing in whatever area of your life that Aries energy represents.

As the week progresses, Mercury turns retrograde in Capricorn and the First Quarter Moon in Aries occurs.

Mercury rules all forms of communication and during retrogrades helps you slow down so that you can reassess plans and agreements that you have made. Capricorn deals with commitments and plans.

This is your chance to ensure that where you are now is where you want to be as you begin a new year.

The First Quarter Moon in Aries represents an important choice or decision that must occur for all this to happen. There is no need to rush or force anything this week.

Instead, it is about quieting your mind, focusing on how you are feeling, and letting yourself be pulled by the quiet peace that genuine stable healthy love represents.

Important dates for this week's love horoscope:

Monday, December 26th

Today brings together Chiron in Aries and the North Node in Taurus. Chiron represents the wounds of your past and childhood so that you can bring healing to what hurts. You can transform your patterns and cycles to let in the fresh breath of healing. Aligning perfectly with the North Node in Taurus, it allows you to take advantage of some fated opportunities in love this week teaching you that to receive what is meant for you, you first must heal what is hurting.

Thursday, December 29th

Mercury in Capricorn turns retrograde today until January 18th bringing reflection to the plans and commitments that you have made. Mercury rules thoughts and communication, so while taking its journey to the underworld during this retrograde it is going to help you reflect more deeply on the previous plans and commitments that you have made to see if they are still stable and important to you.

In absolute divine timing, the First Quarter Moon in Aries also occurs today representing a crucial decision that must be made to move ahead within your life. Aries is the first sign of the zodiac and is a pioneer. It is time to not only reflect on how things have changed within your life but also to start making the decisions to align your life more with your own growth.

Each zodiac sign's weekly love horoscope for December 2, 2022 - January 1, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Best day for love: Monday, December 26th

It may not feel all that romantic but Chiron in Aries this week alongside the North Node in Taurus is going to help bring healing to your inner self. Chiron has been moving through your own sign of Aries bringing all sorts of improvements and opportunities to help yourself which will help your relationship. This week comes to fruition as you can move closer to your fate and the love that was always meant for you.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Best day for love: Monday, December 26th

The North Node which represents fate is currently within your own sign. This is making you think differently about things within your own life and the choices that you make in your relationship. You prefer things stable, peaceful, and quiet. Yet, this week, Chiron, the wounded healer, in Aries mentions some of those thoughts and feelings that need to be addressed to improve things. Don’t be afraid to face the darkness because on the other side of it is lighter.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Best day for love: Thursday, December 29th

Capricorn energy rules over themes of intimacy and transformation within your life. This is often a key area for you because intimacy, especially physical, is something that you often are asked to learn the true value of. As a sign that tends to focus more on the positive and the pleasurable, learning that intimacy can deepen a connection helps to expand how you love and how you receive that love from others. As Mercury, the planet of communication turns retrograde here, you are about to start a deeper reflection of this matter which can transform your relationship.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Best day for love: Thursday, December 29th

All the things you have been thinking or feeling, yet not speaking about, are about to surface. Mercury, the planet of communication, turns retrograde within Capricorn, highlighting your romantic life and all that you need to discuss so that you can ensure the future will be different than the past. You have learned a great deal about yourself and what it is you need from a partner who can help you now set new parameters within love.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best day for love: Wednesday, December 28th

The Moon represents your emotional self and feelings. This week it swims through the romantic waters of Pisces enhancing your need for connection and depth. You may prioritize quality time with your partner in a new way or realize you cannot keep focusing on work if you hope to share your life with someone. While the Moon is in Pisces, you will be embracing more of your authentic feelings and reconnecting to your own true desires for love and connection.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Best day for love: Thursday, December 29th

Capricorn energy rules the sector of your life that rules love, marriage, and even children. As Mercury begins to turn retrograde here this week it is a chance to learn something new and to think about things differently. Mercury is known as the master of your mind, the ruler of how you process and communicate your thoughts and feelings. Now is the chance to have many of the important conversations that you have been putting off, ensuring the new year ahead is truly one step closer to your dreams.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Best day for love: Thursday, December 29th

Jupiter just recently moved into Aries which represents your romantic life. Now that Chiron is direct you are being encouraged to make decisions from your healing versus your wounding. You are being guided to embrace all that you have been through to help better yourself and your relationship. Now, this week as the First Quarter Moon in Aries prompts a major decision regarding this area of your life, it is simply time to say yes.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Best day for love: Monday, December 26th

Taurus is your polarizing sign. The one that brings complementary energy to your life, and represents your romantic life. Currently, the North Node is in Taurus which means that there is an aspect of fate or destiny that is currently at play within this moment.

However, it may not all feel like it is wrapped up in a pretty bow as Chiron in Aries is currently involved as well. This means that there is an immense amount of healing for you present which is about you approaching things in a healthier way. It is this shift within you that ends up bringing greater abundance into your romantic life.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Best day for love: Monday, December 26th

Aries energy rules over the area of your life which governs marriage, commitment, and even children. Jupiter is here for an extended day bringing expansion to this area of your life and even likely a greater commitment in your relationship.

This week Chiron is here as it aligns with the North Node in Taurus truly presenting a healthier change in relationships that coincides with your healing. The thing is that it is not just going to happen, but you are going to have to make some sort of conscious choice as the First Quarter Moon also occurs in Aries this week.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Best day for love: Monday, December 26th

The North Node in Taurus this week is lighting up your sector of long-term commitment just as Chiron in Aries activates your home and family. It is likely that you needed to heal something from your past to be able to seize this new opportunity and begin for yourself. Now that there is a new perspective starting to come in, you are also feeling more ready to take advantage of this new opportunity in love.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Best day for love: Wednesday, December 28th

You tend to live by your own set of rules, even when it comes to love. This week though is a time to reflect on those needs and feelings that you have about relationships that you may not always allow yourself to acknowledge.

Venus in Capricorn activates your subconscious, helping to bring certain feelings or needs to light just as it dances with Neptune in Pisces helping you to understand more of what you value. It is okay to admit that you may want a more conventional relationship than you first thought. A change of mind means there has been growth.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Best day for love: Monday, December 26th

There is a great deal of activity in Aries right now which represents growth in terms of what and who you value. While this will end up bringing in greater material resources, it is also going to add to how fulfilled and satisfied you are in your relationship as well. This week, as Chiron in Aries joins the North Node in Taurus, which brings in communication themes, it is time to share your own feelings so that you can embrace this new period of creation.

