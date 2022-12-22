Each zodiac sign's weekly tarot horoscope for December 26, 2022 - January 1, 2023, is here, and now it's time to see what the cards have in store for you during the end of 2022 into the new year.

We made it, and that's all we can say. Another year down, and while our minds are already one step into the new year, we still have to somehow get through this last week of the year.

As we all know, this is that oddball year that always seems to take forever to get through and is rarely anything but an entropy trap of boredom and what feels like endless waiting. And then, the ball drops.

Here we are with a fresh Tarot 'horoscope' to get us through the week. For some, it may be a study in 'same 'ol, same 'ol', and for others, it might be a week of letting go or releasing our attachment to that which made this year less than what we expected from it. It's time to consider where we are going next year. And whether you care about resolutions or not, it may be time to start making a few.

So, whether we are taking this last week off to spend with family or on our own — or we are simply seeing the week through as we have seen every week so far this year — each individual will find clues within as to which was we want this up and coming year to go for us.

What will we be leaving behind this year, and what can we set up, in our minds, as a positive reality for the next year? What do we see ourselves walking into? Let's find out.

Each zodiac sign's weekly tarot horoscope for December 26, 2022 - January 1, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Strength

You'll be patting yourself on the back this week, not because you believe you are a winner, but because you've learned that in the long run, it's going to be you who commends you and you who does your self-comforting.

You've come to know that you cannot rely on others to come through for you how you want them to, and that's OK. They have their issues and agendas, and no matter how much you love them or how much they love you, you are somewhat on your own, and you now know how to deal with it.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

You weren't sure if this last move you made was correct, but you're in it now, so you might as well win it. More than anything, you are trying very hard to keep a positive attitude; this week will have you avoiding anyone who decides to empty their negative mind on you.

You need to hang on to hope and positivity, and during this week, you'll survey your present situation, and you will know that this is what you have to work with, and being that it IS up to you, you will make the very best of it all.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

This last week gives you the impression that it's now or never, and while that is truly just an illusion, you will be performing one last 'death defying' feat, meaning, out of desperation, you will complete something that you set out to do this year, and didn't do.

You will be successful, too, as if your desperation alone was strong enough to get you where you are today. You wanted this last bit out of your life and out of the way, and this is the week that you will successfully rid yourself of whatever this is.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune, reversed

You'll be going over a decision this week and opt for the more peaceful choices. You could have the entire world if you wanted, as this week lets you know that you're not only financially stable but that emotionally, you're just as well-off. You will have the choice of doing something bold and super-fun this week because you know yourself. Do you know what would make you happiest? You will reject this opportunity and go for the 'stay at home, warm and happy' option.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Devil

I suppose every last week of the year has to come with its troublemaking pranksters, and here you are, leading the mob, Leo. This week is for creating havoc, starting fights, saying whatever the heck you wish to whomever the heck gets up in your face and being just about the most ornery you can be in a short period.

You like it this way; you like to stir the pot so that you can delight in the nervous breakdown behavior of others. You know you'll stop and that all this is, right now, is fun. They'll get over it. You know you will.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Tower, reversed

You are tired of hearing how you must keep up the positivity, Virgo. You get it, and as far as you're concerned, it's not working for you. And you're also not in the mood to be 'taught' a lesson by friends or family; you're simply tired of other people teaching you how to become happier when you are not into it.

You'll get there on your own, but what bugs you the most this week is everybody's positive attitude; you don't believe it. You'd rather 'keep it real' and go your own way than rather than get caught up in what you believe to be 'prep for disappointment.'

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Sun, reversed

It's all about laziness for you this week, Libra, and in a way, that's perfectly acceptable. You know what next year has in store for you, what this year has given you, and what it's taken away. You're tired, and you want this week off.

So, whether you are working or not, you'll have it your way, as your vibe will read as someone who doesn't want to be involved with much and will only opt to travel on the more accessible roads this week.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Two of Swords, reversed

All you know is that whatever is so pressing. can wait until the next year. You know that you need to 'make up your mind' on something and that you were supposed to have done this a while back. The truth is, you are still unsure of your decision here. Because you aren't about to choose over something you do not understand, you'll take as much time as you need to do whatever pressures you. One thing is for sure; this week will not have you making up your mind on anything.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Temperance, reversed

You will lose your patience this week with yourself. You have put off so many creative projects this year, claiming that you're either too tired to proceed or have a good reason not to be involved. All you've gotten out of the deal is frustration, as your creativity needs an outlet, and you had better get off your tush and start finding a way to express yourself. Because it's the last week of the year, you'll treat it as if it's the first week; you are no longer waiting for time to catch up with you: it's here.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

Well, somebody had to be the one who comes off smelling like a rose this week, and it looks to be you, Capricorn. Being the 'worker' of the zodiac signs, you certainly don't mind some legally scheduled downtime; this week, you'll have plenty of it. When you know that your time off is part of the plan, you allow yourself the room to kick back and enjoy it. You feel happy and generous this week, and you're just about the only kid in town who doesn't seem to be stressing out on level 10.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles, reversed

You've decided to spend this week thinking about money. You worry about it, yet you are quite flush; money has played a strange part in your life, and now, at the very end of 2022, you've come to think of money as the most divisive player.

You won't spend your money as you fear poverty, yet you live sub-level because you fear going broke. It's the last week of the year, Aquarius, and this is a good time for you to figure out a way to reconcile your relationship with money, as it seems a tad unhealthy.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords, reversed

Not anyone's idea of a good card, but in your case, it's more like you going over the hurts and downfalls of the year during the week. You can't help; you want to fully indulge in going over the year's losses, and nobody will stop you.

You are practical in how you do this, however; you know you won't be taking this dour attitude with you into the next year, but you feel you owe yourself a little downtime and maybe a good cry while you're there. You do this to get it out of your system, feel it to heal it, and all that good stuff.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.