Each Zodiac Sign's Weekly Horoscope For December 26, 2022 - January 1, 2023

Wow, another year gone. What happened to it? Such a strange year, and one that leaves us with mixed feelings.

It hasn't been as bad as it's been before the year, and yet, it's hard to trust in the future as we've all been so burned by the fear and paranoia induced by politics and the pandemic. What's to become of us? Will we whip this thing into shape, or will we grow increasingly suspicious of people, places and things?

Life has changed for all of us. While looking 'fine' on the surface, many things have not snapped back fully after all the stress we went through in 2020 and 2021.

While 2023 looks promising and full of healing energy, we still have to get through this last week. To show that the gods genuinely have a hilarious sense of humor, we have a Mercury retrograde to let us know who's boss this week. Big funny, guys thanks a lot.

There's much to say about this last week, and the irony is that, for many, it's business as usual. We will see new love and old arguments. The fantastic news is heading our way, as well as an obsessive dedication to self-destructive thinking.

When Mercury goes retrograde, it happens to do so during the Moon in Aries. We can all expect to see something fall apart this week that will leave our mouths hanging open in wonder. We'll conclude courteously by New Year's Eve with the Moon square Venus. For many, the New Year's 'kiss' will be important. (Winky winky)

Each zodiac sign's weekly horoscope for December 25 - 31, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You have already decided that the best way to get through this last week is to do it independently. You are more than open to family members joining as you adore their company. Still, this week is about letting go of emotional pain and working it out on your own.

While the retrograde is only in its beginning phases, you will somehow make it work for you. You aren't asking much this week, only to be able to take time for yourself to figure out your next move. You are confident, so there's no issue here.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You are hanging on to any positivity you can find. While you still aren't sure about your living situation, you know that you can't possibly harbor negative thoughts as you enter the new year, which starts this week.

It's a slow week, and it leaves you plenty of time to go a little too deep into your head, but you know yourself, and you know darn well that you will find goodness in any situation. This week will have you building a positive future for yourself inside your mind.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

This is the week where you either escape on a traveling adventure or it's the week where you plan out exactly where you'll be going sometime next year. You have decided that next year has to be special, as you feel that too much of this year went to paranoia and negative thinking.

You don't want to be that person any longer, and you know it will take a seismic shift in your consciousness to bring this state about. You will be successful, and it's good that you've begun the work all this week.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Looks like someone's bringing in the money this week, and it just happens to be you, Cancer. If you like security, wait 'til you see what's in store for you next year.

You have made so many 'right' moves this year, and during this week, you go over them to weed out what works from what doesn't work to create just as much success in the future. You will not be affected by the Mercury retrograde event this week. Ah, something to look forward to!

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You may feel a pang of resentment this week, as you didn't think you'd have to work, and the idea that you DO makes you feel like you don't have control over your own life. Well, Leo, life is work, which sometimes means every week of the year.

You have as much control over your own life as anyone else does, so don't worry about putting too much time into resenting your boss or the fact that you weren't born a zillionaire. Everything is working itself out. Do what you need to, complain less and enjoy what you DO have.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

When you get called in to fill in for someone who feels they are more important than you are, in the workplace, you will do what you've been doing ever since you started with this place: you've fearfully accepted whatever they give, and you silently go about resenting them, deeply.

This week brings you one last chance to get the self-respect thing right. You either stand up for yourself by letting it be known that you aren't the doormat you're expected to be, OR you do what you feel you need to do with the idea that next year is all about standing up for yourself.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

This week holds nothing for you but boredom and hanging on to patience. You've done this before, and every year's end seems to go down like this: you wait, you watch Twilight Zone repeats, you avoid going to stores and getting into traffic, and you hang out in bed, hoping to get through this thing as quickly as possible. During the Mercury retrograde, you'll feel like it's dragging even more. What an irony to have such a transit during this last, impossibly slow week. You'll make it through just fine.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

This last week has some excellent news for you. It looks like you're going to see justice this week. It will work in your favor if you've been waiting for legal news. If you've been worried about something financial, you can put that fear aside, as this week proves that you need not concern yourself with money problems. You may also receive some very relieving news from a family member.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

This week doesn't even exist for you, as you've already taken steps into the future. What happened to you in early December turned you into a mean, green creative machine. You can't be stopped. It's like you're making up for a lost time; now, you can hardly stop yourself.

You will be deeply involved in being creative this week. All the transits, both positive and negative, are somehow supporting you. You don't ask for much, only the space to get your creative juices flowing again. You will make this space as it is too important to you to let go of.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You are not making any money this week, and you must accept that, Capricorn. In all honesty, this is just fine for you, as the reason for your financial absence is due to time off. The only reason this is mentioned is that it's hard for you to accept that you even need time off now and then. Work defines you; you're excellent at it, but you're only learning that balance is even more important now. Take the week to focus on non-work-related things. Your romantic partner will most certainly appreciate the effort.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You'll get the 'OK' this week to begin the work you've been dying to do for almost a year. Looks like next year is going to have you popping around, doing so much to improve your life that you have much to look forward to.

This week has you diving into your mind for new inspiration. You DO get a little scared when you hear the good news, as it does put you on the spot, and you will have to deliver. But isn't that what you wanted all along? A chance to deliver your goods? Go for it. It's on.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You mean well this week. Still, you will have to 'read someone the riot act,' and it will likely be one of your children or a close friend who has either overrated their welcome or has just become too stupid for you to deal with. This one person is messing up your peace, and it's because THEY are feeling the onset of the retrograde. If you notice someone in your life who can't behave themselves, know that this is sometimes how Mercury retrograde can affect people.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.