Each Zodiac Sign's Luckiest Day Of The Week For November 14 - November 20, 2022

The week of November 14, 2022, has a lucky day for each zodiac sign. Until November 20, 2022, the stars align to help you radiate your own authentic energy which helps to put you on the same frequency as the universe.

When you are in tune with the universe and the divine flow of life, things seem to effortlessly gravitate towards you.

It is not about working hard but working gently.

When you are co-creating with the universe, there is no need to feel like you constantly have to strive or exhaust yourself to achieve something because you are being fully supported by the stars and divine energies around you.

It is a surrender process that began around the time of the eclipses and whose wave you are still riding into this week.

As you do, you will begin to understand that the main difference between living the life of your dreams and the one you are only settling for is your own ability to speak your truth.

The luckiest day of the week for each zodiac sign from November 14 - November 20, 2022.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Luckiest day of the week: Wednesday, November 16th

Venus rules not just love, but finances and real estate as well. As it returns to the area of your life that governs luck, you are about to see a positive turnaround in these areas.

Mercury joins Venus on this day, which means you will have the ability to communicate exactly what needs to be said so that you can start creating a more stable financial foundation allowing yourself to find the success you desire.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Luckiest day of the week: Sunday, November 20th

Vesta is the asteroid that governs your own internal light, as it moves across the part of your life that represents friendships and important connections, you are about to see the power in the people you choose to surround you.

Vesta in Pisces helps you make more intuitive choices and to give more freely of yourself, which opens up the channel for those around you to be able to do the same, changing your luck for the better.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Luckiest day of the week: Wednesday, November 17th

The Last Quarter Moon represents a time for acceptance and forgiveness. As it occurs in Leo this week it lights up aspects of communication for you within your own life. An important conversation may have been put on the back burner that it is now time to rekindle. The stars are on your side though and as you move through this final healing chapter, remember that freedom is just on the other side.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Luckiest day of the week: Sunday, November 20th

This week is all about luck for you as asteroid Vesta moves into Pisces lighting up all aspects of luck. Vesta helps you to be more authentic with your own truth and improve matters in your home.

It may be that you have been thinking of moving or even taking a long-distance trip. This energy allows both to happen with the best possible outcomes. Trust in the process but remember that taking steps towards your destiny is important to make it a reality.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Luckiest day of the week: Wednesday, November 16th

Venus, the planet that governs love, money, and real estate, moves into Sagittarius which helps you to express your own truth when it comes to these important themes.

In order to have the life that you genuinely want to create, you also need to make sure that you are expressing yourself as honestly as you can. This also means no more lying to yourself. Either it resonates with you, or it does not. Let decisiveness become your path forward.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Luckiest day of the week: Wednesday, November 16th

This week offers some luck in terms of your home and family. Whether it is a committed relationship, a new home, or even some other good news on the way Venus in Sagittarius is here to help turn things around.

Venus does rule romantic relationships, but it also positively affects real estate and even finances. If there have been struggles in any of these areas around this time, as long as you are ready to take some new chances, you will be able to finally turn things around.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Luckiest day of the week: Wednesday, November 16th

The Last Quarter Moon in Leo is a time for forgiveness. It is said that forgiveness is not something that you do for others, but for yourself. As it lights up the part of your life that rules your friendships, it may be time to either allow yourself to forgive someone close to you or even how you may have handled a situation. It is not always easy to forgive, but it is the only way to keep growing.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Luckiest day of the week: Wednesday, November 16th

Leo energy rules over your career, which is something that often means a great deal to you. It usually is as important as the personal relationships in your life because you take them seriously.

As the Last Quarter Moon occurs here it is time to bring either acceptance or forgiveness to this area of your life so that you can keep climbing that financial ladder.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Luckiest day of the week: Thursday, November 17th

This week ahead of your zodiac season, Venus, and Mercury both move into your own zodiac sign of Sagittarius. This part of your life rules your personal beliefs and feelings that you have about life which means.

With Venus here, there will be important around what you love as well as making sure that your communication is one that supports this understanding. It is time to wear your heart on your sleeve and come to see it as your strength.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Luckiest day of the week: Sunday, November 20th

When you can speak your own truth, especially that of your heart, it is when you are your most powerful. This is not the same power that you often seek in your career, but instead a quiet knowledge that lets you follow the compass of your internal light.

As Vesta shifts into Pisces this week activating all aspects of communication you will find it easier to do just this. You cannot make things better or seize the luck that is trying to find you by keeping your truth hidden.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Luckiest day of the week: Thursday, November 17th

By Thursday of this week, both Mercury and Venus will have entered Sagittarius highlighting the importance of those that you surround yourself with. Your circle of friends should be a collection of individuals that bring various aspects of support and abundance to your life.

If you have been struggling to figure out a situation, then it is time to start leaning on those around you as they have the luck you have been seeking.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Luckiest day of the week: Thursday, November 17th

It is time this week to let your inner light shine as Venus and Mercury return to Sagittarius bringing a profound sense of luck to your career life. Venus and Mercury here quite literally represent communicating effectively about what you love.

This of course is always of benefit to you as you tend to see the world differently than others. By tapping into this energy, the sky becomes the limit for what you will achieve.

