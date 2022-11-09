Strange Effects Of The October 2022 Scorpio-Taurus Solar Eclipse (And The Eerily Similar Events That Happened Last Time)

Eclipses have fascinated humanity since early civilizations when they were considered omens of bad luck or negative fortune.

The unexplained disappearance of the Sun or change of color of the Moon present with eclipses created ominous feelings that something big was about to happen as it was seen as a change to the natural order that exists within the world.

Since then, as a society, we have learned that both solar and lunar eclipses are a natural part of Earth’s rotation.

In astrology, solar eclipses represent external events as the Sun rules the actions and choices that we make in our lives. Depending on what zodiac sign the eclipses pass through can determine what themes may arise within our own lives and even society as a whole.

Scorpio solar eclipse October 2022

The last solar eclipse of 2022 came to pass on October 25, 2022, in the signs of Scorpio and Taurus. However, the effects of the eclipse can last for up to three months.

As astrologer, numerologist, tarotist and theologian Aria Gmitter, M.F.A. explains, "Scorpio is a sinister zodiac sign that governs the underworld and is ruled by two malefic planets — Mars and Pluto." As such, "This eclipse may feel a bit like war, death, and aggressive force."

What's interesting to note is the events we've seen unfold under the energy of this eclipse.

The current eclipses that have occurred within the zodiac signs of Scorpio and Taurus began back on April 20th, 2022.

During this time international aid was pouring into the nation of Ukraine as the war there intensified.

It was also around this time that Ukrainian negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak tweeted that Ukraine was ready to hold a special round of negotiations in an attempt to save its country and people.

At the time of the most recent solar eclipse in Scorpio, on October 25th, Ukrainian cities like Kyiv were once again hit by Russian missiles while Russia backed out of the Black Sea Grain Deal which supplied over sixty percent of all wheat that countries like Ethiopia, Yemen, and Afghanistan depend on.

This coincides with the crimes against Ukrainian women as Russian soldiers continued their plundering of the nation mirroring the themes of women’s rights that currently also going on in Iran.

The last Scorpio / Taurus eclipse happened in 2014.

The solar eclipse in Scorpio rose on October 23rd, 2014. What is important to note is that this particular event on October 23rd was the last time that there was an eclipse prior to 2022 when war ravaged the nation of Ukraine.

Similar to what's happening around the world now, at that time, the Ukraine Revolution amplified over former president Viktor Yanukovych after he refused to sign a treaty with the European Union in favor of one with Russia.

In reflecting back, having the first events begin to happen under the Libra lunar eclipse, there was a sense of balance and justice that needed to be restored and now under the Scorpio energy once again, a transformation needs to occur for that to happen.

Scorpio does represent endings, however for that to occur within this part of the world, they will need to transform how they view themselves, power, and even what defines them as a nation.

This water sign can rise from the ashes and hopefully, under this astrology, Ukraine can find the support and courage to do the same.

But that is not all.

During this October 2022 solar eclipse, we also saw the tragedy of the Halloween crowd rush in Korea, which took the lives of over 150 people.

Similarly, in 2014, the Korean ferry MV Sewol sank, killing almost 300 people.

The last Taurus eclipse on this cycle will not occur until October 28th, 2023.

Until that time, Scorpio energy has to burn everything to the ground in order to be able to have the rebirth of new buds of life with Taurus.

As everything seems to be crumbling, both within the war-torn nation of Ukraine and in the state of women’s affairs worldwide, it seems that we are all ready to finally rise like the Phoenix.

After that point, the eclipses reach similar points in Libra during 2024 that they were in when everything began back in 2014 leading to speculation that while the worst may be over, it still may be some time until balance and justice truly return.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.