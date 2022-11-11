Wow, what a week. It looks like mid-November has a few lessons up its sleeve for us, and the Tarot is here, once again, to deliver us the unvarnished truth.

This week brings warnings and welcomes, and for all of its diversity, the end result is still up to us.

We are still responsible for our lives and our personal failures or fortunes.

It's going to be up to us to complete the tasks we've set up for ourselves, those nagging little things that require completion before the holiday season really starts kicking in, and everything goes kablooey.

We need to focus or we will definitely lose our place. We must also stay aware of mistakes that can easily be made during this time, as no one here wants a re-do. Tend to the work at hand now. Do not let it get out of hand.

And so, having said this, let's now take a look at the tarot cards that have been carefully selected for each zodiac sign.

As we know, there's nothing we can't overcome, and if this is something that is required for the week, then fasten your seatbelts, signs, it's going to be a bumpy ride.

Each zodiac sign's weekly tarot horoscope for November 14 - 20, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

You'll be spending the majority of this week tidying things up that needed tidying, especially when it comes to work and career. You feel the year winding down and you don't want it to turn into one big festival of laziness, so this week, you put your mind into accomplishing and completing the tasks you set aside for yourself. Work always does you good, Aries, even if it's all about distraction.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man, reversed

Always an interesting card and one that ultimately offers perspective. Something that you once couldn't stand now seems welcoming and fun, to you. Your old association with either a place or a person has morphed into something new. What you used to dread or fear, now looks easy-going and accessible to you. You have successfully rid yourself of the negative connotation of this place or person and now you can see them with fresh eyes and a brand new positive attitude.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

This week has you fulfilling certain obligations that require your attention, and in a way, you're just doing what you need to do to get it out of the way. Not a lot of thinking goes into this week, as you have a ton of stuff on your 'to-do' list, but all of the items were previously put on the list, last week.

One thing is for sure, and it's the only thing you had to make up your mind on, and that is to do the work. If you don't do this mindless labor, you'll regret it, so you make the right choice and get the hard work out of the way.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles, reversed

You thought that this week would have surprises in store for you, as you feel very open and willing to be surprised, and unfortunately, your entire week will more than likely be dedicated to working and getting things done, once and for all. While it's not really 'unfortunate' it's not very exciting or surprising, for that matter. Think of this week as the one you get out of the way so that you can progress into the kind of week you want...next week.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Devil, reversed

Prepare to show a side of yourself that you believe is tough and fearless, but shows up as cowardly and impatient. You do not like being wrong or kept out of the loop. Your recent bad behavior has you in hot water this week, and because it's hard for you to admit that you were wrong, you overdo it with cheap attempts at making others look like fools. The advice is here: Stop before you start, Leo. Return to your kind nature; this devil act is childish, and nobody takes you seriously anymore. Respect yourself.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

You're in for a good week, in terms of business and career. This may actually be the week when you are offered a promotion or a better position. Things are looking very positive for you, where money is concerned, and you certainly won't have to worry too much throughout the rest of the year when finances are the topic. You will also do something this week that has you smiled upon by the people you work with.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

A great card that implies an excellent week ahead. This is a good week to appreciate all you have without overanalyzing anything. There's a lesson here: don't look too hard. Just enjoy the good times and don't question their worth, how long it will last or how honest everything is. Just...appreciate it all, Libra. Your good fortune lies in the appreciation of the surface happiness that you'll be experiencing.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Hierophant, reversed

You may find yourself in social situations during this week that have you smiling a lot, but not necessarily feeling it. It's all OK, as this is something you need to do and it doesn't take anything out of you. You'll be having a great, but highly superficial time with acquaintances during the week. It's not about 'great friendship', it's about king social, making connections, and doing the right thing by yourself. All is well.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords, reversed

Whatever you have on your mind, if it's as negative as this card implies it might be, then your best bet this week would be to stop, take a breath, and proceed with intelligence, rather than with impulse. You fear something coming true, and while it hasn't yet, you may just bring it into reality if you don't control your mind. Don't let your fear ruin your week, Sagittarius. Remember this: You are always bigger than your problems, always.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

Good news has arrived, and it's best to simply accept it and keep calm. Because you are going to receive something positive this week, you will need discretion and grace; you will do yourself a favor by remaining at ease, rather than jumping to conclusions, as you will be very surprised by whatever it is that is coming your way. Think first, act later. Study your situation before you do anything reckless.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Temperance, reversed

Anyone who has ever had a heated argument about religion or spirituality knows exactly what this week holds in store for you, Aquarius. You're looking at your view versus the view of someone else, except this someone else is really into their own opinion and they are not willing to budge on anything. This could be upsetting to you, and you may have to back away from this one person for a while, after you see just how set in their ways they really are.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

This card might mean that you will receive a guest this week, and while you may not be prepared for this visit, you'll be happy to know that this person brings you good news as well as a great fortune. This is a very straightforward person who wishes you nothing but the best, but they are also very 'money-centric' and work-oriented, so this good news may have to do with something at work. Could be a promotion!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.