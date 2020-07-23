Time blocking is the fastest way to living the life you imagine.

In the midst of chaos, one can always find a respite and a way to break through the noise to get things done. And if you want to know how to increase your productivity, the answer lies in time management and time blocking.

Many people struggle when their situations, circumstances, and routines suddenly change. They procrastinate and yearn for the "good old days" when they knew what to do, where to go, when to do things, and how to do them.

Some would call time management knowing how to best schedule your day in your calendar, so you are punctual and show up on time for your appointments, meetings, events, and dinners you've planned with others.

Time management is just that — managing your time of where you're going to be and when.

There's a completely different approach to planning out time when you're not meeting with others, conducting and attending appointments or events, or sitting at dinner.

Time is finite. You only get 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and 52 weeks a year. There are 168 hours in a week and 8,376 hours in a year. You don’t get any more than that — and you don’t get any less.

How are you spending your "life time"?

When you begin to view time as an asset, assigning tasks to the time you want to spend on them — or "time blocking" — will lead you to a whole new way of instantly becoming more productive!

Think of it this way: Time management is managing your schedule or calendar, and the context of your time.

Time blocking is all about the content — what you're going to do during that time, how it will benefit you by completing tasks you want to get done, and taking excellent care of your body so you can enjoy more of your life.

Here are the 10 ways time blocking can instantly increase your productivity.

1. You slow down.

Identify the top-three tasks you want to accomplish each day.

Designate a block of time in your calendar when you'll work on each task, not while you're talking with someone else or while you’re commuting.

When you slow down and stop the rest of your world so you can focus your attention on one goal or task at a time, you'll make more progress on it.

2. You exude the right energy.

What type of energy or fuel are you going to bring to the time you spend on your tasks?

The intention you set for the time you're blocking is just as important as your goals.

3. You're clear on your tasks.

Clarity is a big key to getting things done.

Instead of cluttering your morning or afternoon work time with 10 tasks, choose fewer goals, and dive deeper into them to get them done.

4. Time blocking is a form of self-care.

Time blocking allows you to set aside time for yourself, so you can make sure that what you do during the time you schedule is meaningful for you!

Choose to only put tasks and goals in your calendar that will bring you joy.

5. Time blocking is a commitment.

You're not just committing your time, but what you're going to do with that time. It's a commitment to yourself to hold yourself accountable for what you said you would do.

Whether you time block your fun activities, the work that requires your undivided attention and deepest concentration, or your quality time in relationships, you train others to respect your commitment — to yourself and others.

6. You don't have to multi-task.

When you use time blocking for work or writing, break down your tasks or the scenes, pages, and chapters you’re writing. Doing this simplifies what you have to focus on, so you can actually get more done.

No more multitasking. Those days are over. By identifying a specific time for you to work or write, you accelerate your ability to be productive in a shorter period of time.

7. Fitness and sports require time blocking to expedite your success.

Time management is making sure you get to the class, gym, or field on time.

Time blocking is what you're going to do and get done during the time you scheduled, like take a yoga or Zumba class, lift weights on the circuit, complete a spin class, or play a complete nine innings on your baseball team.

8. You make time for body care.

Don't just schedule in acupuncture, physical therapy, massages, chiropractic care, and hair and nail appointments — time block them.

Think about nothing but allowing yourself to relax and receive the treatment. When you allow yourself to benefit from the treatment by relaxing, you rejuvenate yourself at a deeper level, so you are fresh for the next block of time.

9. You make time for meditation and mindfulness practices.

Meditation and mindfulness practices are things you don’t want to do in conjunction with anything else. This is your time to get quiet, listen to your body and life, and just be alive.

Time blocking these practices will help you find more inner peace and reduce stress.

10. You set boundaries.

Time blocking is not just for you, it sets a boundary for everyone else.

This is your time to get what you want done without being interrupted by your children (if your spouse or co-parent can take them for a few hours), your pet (can someone else walk the dog or feed the cat?), your housecleaning (do you really need to do the laundry right now?), or other people trying to reach you (do you really need to take that phone call or answer that email?).

Is it possible that all of these things can wait a few hours for your attention?

Time blocking is the runway to the life you imagine. Use it to its fullest experience so you can get more done in less time with more joy.

Jennifer S. Wilkov is the creator, curator, and concierge for The Make It Happen Room and a number-one international best-selling author. Her writing has appeared on Huff Post Books, Marie Claire, and Yahoo Finance, and you can connect with her directly on her website.