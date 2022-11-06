Each Zodiac Sign's Luckiest Day Of The Week For November 7 - 13, 2022

This week luck surfaces in your financial and career advancements as the Taurus Full Moon Lunar Eclipse occurs bringing a wave of positive opportunities.

Luck is something that occurs when you are co-creating with the universe rather than against it.

It does not happen when you push your own agenda at all costs but instead surrender to the understanding that the best plans are often those you do not make.

Eclipses tend to bring a surprise or shocking event into your lives, with Saturn, Venus, and even Mercury active this week it is about bringing you the karmic benefits of past decisions.

There is a saying that you can either work now and play later or play now and work later.

Luck happens when you embrace the work in front of you at this moment which frees up space for the universe to work its magic later on.

This week is the time when you will be able to see the payoff for not just the work you have done in the past but also for the choices and decisions that you have made.

It is important though to allow yourself to embrace the unknown.

Whether it is in regard to your career, yourself, or even your life, your plans will always fall short when compared to those of the universe.

Having it all means that you feel fulfilled in multiple areas within your life, usually meaning your romantic, home, and career life are in balance and also feel successful for you.

But it does not necessarily mean your original plans will all come to fruition, simply because something better was meant to come together.

Instead of feeling like you are never going to reach that place you have hoped for in terms of having it all, take a look around you and allow yourself to realize that it all comes down to a mindset on what matters most.

And if you have what matters most, then you already have everything.

Each zodiac sign's Luckiest day of the week for November 7 – November 13, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Luckiest day: Sunday, November 13th

This week brings an exciting opportunity on the career front. As Pluto in Capricorn creates a positive karmic alliance with Venus in Scorpio a transformation is on its way.

Pluto in this placement represents a new job offer or opportunity which is the result of past decisions and choices. If you have been feeling uncertain or stuck recently, this is the week where everything changes.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Luckiest day: Thursday, November 10th

A climax point is occurring this week for you which may mean you feel more pushed towards taking a new chance in your career. Saturn in Aquarius is lighting up this part of your life as it squares off with the Sun in Scorpio energizing a wave of change.

At times you can be more stubborn when it comes to embracing the flow of life but this week the universe is truly helping you grow to the next level.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Luckiest day: Friday, November 11th

Saturn in Aquarius is bringing some moments of a big opportunity to you this week, but it is all in your hands. As Saturn squares off with the Sun activating focus around health, you have to realize that the opportunities you are seeking are only found when you start making healthier decisions.

Reflect this week on whether or not your actions are in alignment with what it is you say you want because that is what will make all the difference.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Luckiest day: Saturday, November 12th

Neptune in Pisces is bringing some positive opportunities this week as it crosses over your threshold of luck. As it pairs up positively with Mercury in Scorpio you are encouraged to think about how you express yourself.

In the past year, the aspect of you telling the truth has been an important one in your journey. But it is something that has to be incorporated into long-lasting change rather than just simple moments. The more you authentically express yourself, the more luck you will ultimately attract.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Luckiest day: Tuesday, November 8th

The Taurus Full Moon Lunar Eclipse activates matters of your career this week bringing about a cycle that comes full circle. This lunar event ties back to the end of April, so if you have started a new job or role then there may be some changes coming this week to bring in greater financial success.

Just make sure that you balance this career success with those personal relationships you value as fulfillment is found through a variety of means.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Luckiest day: Tuesday, November 8th

Luck is really the ability to align to what it is you want most deeply so that you never give up on creating it. This week the Taurus Full Moon Lunar Eclipse helps you manifest your dreams even more rapidly.

Lucky opportunities often have to do with stretching yourself outside of your comfort zone and embracing the new. As much as you like to have a logical foundation for the choices you make, do not be afraid to take a risk this week for what it is you genuinely love.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Luckiest day: Tuesday, November 8th

As the Sun and Mercury team up this week, all themes around value will come up for reflection. Value in this sense refers to your important relationships, what means the most to you, and also your finances.

Together this brings you to a place where your actions finally meet up with your words allowing you to move the mountains and embrace the opportunities coming your way. This also is occurring on the day of the eclipse this week which means there is a sense of fate that is wrapped up in what begins to manifest.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Luckiest day: Saturday, November 12th

In astrology, the Moon represents your feelings and your emotional self. This week as it takes a swim in the intuitive waters of Cancer, you are being guided to tune into your own feelings and see that as your greatest resource.

The Moon is at home in Cancer which means that this energy is especially strong and will help you trust your intuition as fact so that you can embrace the gift that it is.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Luckiest day: Friday, November 11th

This week brings a closing chapter to something that you have been enmeshed in for a significant period of time. The Sun in Scorpio illuminates what has been hidden while Saturn in Aquarius encourages positive and crucial conversations.

You have been reluctant to speak about something out of feeling like you do not utterly understand it or yourself just yet. It may have been an issue of being uncertain about what comes next, but this week is guiding you to see that the very things you have been avoiding are those which hold your greatest blessings.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Luckiest day: Friday, November 11th

Saturn in Aquarius brings a sharp focus to your sense of value while the Sun in Scorpio helps to bring your focus more to those around you. This is a chance for you to have a major reboot and realize what it is that does mean the most to you.

Instead of trying to stay within a cycle of sameness, creating as few waves as possible within your life, you are being guided to release anything that only takes you further away from the value you have for yourself and those in your life.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Luckiest day: Monday, November 7th

There has been so much focus recently on healing and releasing various aspects of your past that this week will come as a welcome opportunity to reflect on your career. The Sun and Mercury both in Scorpio align positively in the part of your life that is all about opportunities, career, and financial advancement.

This does not mean that you have to make this a priority but only that it is okay to have more than one thing important to you. You can have both a successful personal and professional life.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Luckiest day: Monday, November 7th

You are in a prime place of opportunity as you settle more into the month of November. With both Jupiter and Pisces in your own sign, something that will not happen again in this lifetime, you are being shown all the magical gifts that the universe has in store for you.

This week as the Sun and Mercury in Scorpio come together creating lucky moments, you will find yourself being stretched and open to new possibilities. The more important thing is just to make sure to say yes to whatever the universe brings your way.

