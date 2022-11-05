Each Zodiac Sign's Weekly Love Horoscope For November 7 - November 13, 2022

Your weekly love horoscope for all zodiac signs is here with amazing news about love starting Monday, November 7 through Sunday, November 13, 2022.

As the Taurus Full Moon Lunar Eclipse peaks this week each zodiac sign gets reminded that the best love does not only bring out the best within you, but it also always keeps evolving.

Love is not a stationary thing. It is not something you have, or don’t have.

Instead, it has layers based on where you are at with your own self, your own healing and even shifting according to what beliefs you hold about love and relationships.

Eclipses in astrology represent portals for immense growth—periods of time when things can suddenly come together or even in some cases, fall apart.

To make the most of the solar and lunar eclipses you are asked to surrender and go with the flow of where the universe is guiding you.

If things are falling apart, it is futile to try to fix it and if it seems your relationship is rapidly accelerating, then trying to slow it down would only cause harm.

The pace of your relationship is one that is best set by the divine which is always being orchestrated for your highest good.

This week, there is an opportunity for each zodiac sign to work on the evolution of your love, the shedding of old beliefs, and the joy that comes from being rewarded by being willing to grow, even if you are not sure what will meet you on the other side of it just yet.

Here are a few dates to mark down for this week's love horoscope:

Tuesday, November 8th

This marks the second eclipse within the current astrological season and the closure of the energetic portal that has been open since October 25th.

As the Taurus Full Moon Lunar Eclipse occurs today it brings not only awareness of your deepest feelings, but also serves to stir the waters of change in all the right ways.

Lunar Eclipses represent your emotional self which means that this will be a week of being deep in your feelings.

During this lunation, Uranus, Venus, and Saturn are all major influences which means that there is also an important turning point occurring for you and your relationship.

Uranus in Taurus, alongside the Moon, is about unexpected news and revelations which will influence how Venus in Scorpio works her magic. Venus in Scorpio is concerned with intensity and also the shedding of whatever selves you’ve previously outgrown.

All zodiac signs are entering a time of rebirth within your relationship, meaning that either your relationship evolves with you, or you realize you have to evolve without it.

Thursday, November 10th

While there are not any major movements this week other than the eclipse, a bit of a gift from the universe so you can really embrace the energies that it is bringing, there is a lovely romantic union between Venus in Scorpio and Neptune in Pisces.

This is bringing together the romance and unconditional love of Pisces with the passion and intimacy of Scorpio. This is a wonderful time for dates, quiet nights in, and those moments which transcend the everyday making you feel like you truly have a once-in-a-lifetime love.

If you have played your cards correctly earlier in the week around the eclipse, then this event could serve to replenish your romantic cup and make you understand the benefits of truly being able to grow with your lover.

Each zodiac sign's weekly love horoscope for November 7 - 13, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Best day for love: Thursday, November 10th

There is a truth related to your zodiac sign's intimate connection that needs to rise to the surface this week so that you can evolve to the next level.

Venus in Scorpio activates themes related to physical, emotional, and mental intimacy while Neptune in Pisces brings to the surface feelings or beliefs that have kept you from growing as an individual and even as a couple. It is time to let your love help you transform.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Best day for love: Tuesday, November 8th

The Full Moon Lunar Eclipse in your sign is shining a bright spotlight on your own self and the beliefs that govern how you show up in relationships.

Occurring on the same day, Sun and Mercury unite in Scorpio emphasizing the themes of communication and action in your romantic life. It is time to stop holding yourself back from taking a chance and rising to the next level of your life.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Best day for love: Sunday, November 13th

When you are able to have a healthier relationship with yourself, you are able to enjoy that with others. This week as Pluto in Capricorn moves through the most intimate part of your life, Venus in Scorpio helps you shed previous ways of relating.

This is about you taking ownership over yourself and your life, instead of thinking that it is always the other person's fault, it is time for you to take charge and recognize not only does it take two to make it work, but it also always falls on both if it does not.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Best day for love: Sunday, November 13th

The key to having what it is you really want means that you actually have to express what your own truth is. Pluto in Capricorn is bringing up all sorts of romantic opportunities as it interludes with Venus in Scorpio.

But Scorpio wants you to advocate for yourself and speak up about your needs and dreams. This is a lesson for you to make sure that you never become complacent in love again.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best day for love: Thursday, November 10th

Saturn in Aquarius now directly is removing the restrictions that you have felt in your love life recently. However, as it squares up with Mercury in Scorpio today bringing up themes of home and commitment, it is time to have that important conversation you have been putting off.

It really is time to put it all on the table because you are ready for the next phase of your life, no matter what it brings.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Best day for love: Thursday, November 10th

Neptune in Pisces means that there are all sorts of romance opportunities, but Venus in Scorpio is reminding you this week that conversations are necessary. Instead of just pretending that everything is fine, you need to be able to talk through what is going on in your relationship.

Love becomes amazing because you are willing to talk things through, even those that may result in a change in the relationship. You cannot be committed to growth and be afraid to change your relationship at the same time.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Best day for love: Tuesday, November 8th

The Taurus Full Moon Lunar Eclipse this week activates your intimacy sector in your love life. Not only does this make it a perfect time to prioritize some quality one-on-one time to explore your physical connection but it also means that you are being given an opportunity to evolve your love to another level.

Emotions will be high, but there is a chance to not only have some amazing moments of physical intimacy but also develop your relationship into one that truly will last forever.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Best day for love: Tuesday, November 8th

The big news this week is the Taurus Full Moon Lunar Eclipse which rules over the relationship aspect of your life. Taurus is your zodiac sign of romance, love, and commitment so with the lunar eclipse occurring here it means that there is a new awareness and even truth that is looking to come out.

With Venus in Scorpio intensely connecting with this lunar event, it is time for you to release what has been holding you back in the past, even if it just has been your own beliefs about love. Your new beginning is here, but you have to be in space to realize you are no longer who you were.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Best day for love: Thursday, November 10th

There is something that you have been trying to ignore or avoid recently that has to do with your home situation or even a committed live-in relationship. Brighter times are coming but you have to make the decision to embrace that rather than just thinking you can keep everything the same.

With Neptune in Pisces in a difficult relationship with Venus in Scorpio, there are some unconscious truths or feelings regarding this important part of your life that need to be addressed so you can finally move ahead.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Best day for love: Tuesday, November 8th

You cannot think your way through this one, but instead are being guided to feel. The Taurus Full Moon Lunar Eclipse will be rising in the part of your life that governs your truth and self-expression.

This is not logical thinking or even making practical plans but instead embracing the wild and crazy feelings of truth that you often are more uncomfortable with. Use this astrological energy to your advantage this week so that you can throw out the rule book on love and ultimately realize you can write your own.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Best day for love: Tuesday, November 8th

The Taurus Full Moon Lunar Eclipse this week raises the stakes in your committed relationship and home environment. You have been moving through this journey of yours releasing the parts of your past that have affected your ability to move forward and embrace the beauty of your future.

This week though it is time to go even more all in with your relationship. It might be time for a greater commitment or even to consider moving in together. Remember, not only are you ready for this but you also get to decide what love really looks like for you.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Best day for love: Wednesday, November 9th

With all the Scorpio energy at play this week you are seeing all sorts of lucky opportunities come your way. This means your life is expanding and new and exciting ways, and that includes your relationship as well. I

n the days ahead, as Mercury in Scorpio squares off with Uranus in Taurus, an important conversation regarding the future will arise. It is being blessed by the universe so there is nothing to fear, but it is one that will change the course of the rest of your life.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.