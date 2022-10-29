Your zodiac sign's weekly horoscope is here for Monday, October 31, 2022 through Sunday, November 6, 2022.

What's in store for your zodiac sign this week?

Boom! Mars retrograde wants us to know it's here and that we should roll out the bright red Martian carpet for it so that its entrance and stay can be remembered as long as possible.

This transit is pretty dominant; we will be feeling it and it will show up in our lives as disorder and misplaced anger issues. We may not even know what we're so angry about, and yet, there it is, Mars retrograde, being 'that way.'

Fortunately, we'll be heading directly into the Aquarius Moon which will have us competently refocusing our energy on the things that make us happy, rather than angry and hostile.

It's not normal for certain signs to feel the kind of anger that's a-coming, and this should be quite confusing for many of us.

The Aquarius Moon should help us through the darkest of times, and it prepares us for what is coming before the eclipse in Taurus.

Moon square Venus inspires in us a desperate need to look towards the love in our lives.

Then, the Moon conjunct with Jupiter has the capability to guide us into us feeling better and more positive about so much that's going on.

Because of these astrological transits during the week, we will see hints coming at us from the universe that provides clarity.

These 'hints' tell us to not take it all so seriously. Jupiter is the planet that rules things like 'seeing the big picture.' Take it all in stride, signs. We win some, we lose some. It's all part of the plan.

Each zodiac sign's weekly horoscope for October 31 - November 6, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Arguments over childish things will take place for you this week, which might also imply that you'll be arguing with people who are much younger or less mature than you are.

Your patience is thin during this week, and while you feel that whatever happens, you'll get in the last word, you may need to reel in some of your tempers. Yes, you are frustrated by others, but consider that they may not know what is right or what is wrong here.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You'll start this week off feeling very spiritual and 'one with the universe' only to discover that your presence is needed in some very down-to-earth and bothersome activities.

Your inner peace may be thwarted, but you stand firmly enough in your beliefs to know that this too shall pass. You are living the life of the 'householder' and in spiritual terms, this refers to the person who lives in the mundane world, yet devotes themselves to spiritual practices.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You may come across as distant to your friends this week, but that is because you feel you need to keep an eye on something that has very little to do with them. You'll ask for their pardon and you'll get it, as your friends seem to understand you and your quirks.

When you need to be alone, your pals scatter like the four winds, so to speak. You have your eyes on the prize and your focus is 'on point.'

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You may find that it's easier to live in the past than it is to live in the present, this week, Cancer. This week may be difficult for you as there is the chance that this first week of November comes with either bad memories or an anniversary that might make you upset.

You do not take it all too seriously, however, which is what makes up your saving grace during the week. So, you'll probably experience some old, dreadful memories, but it won't take long to get past them.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You are made up of purely good intentions this week, and even though you may not be able to get all of your points across, you'll do well, and you will definitely be pleasing to your romantic partner.

Your focus is on them, and while you are somewhat distracted, you'll come to realize that it's better to focus all of your positive energy on one person, rather than to spread yourself thin trying to please everyone.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You are about to put too much pressure on your partner, and it is advised that, for your sake, you lay off a bit. You cannot treat your partner as if they owe you something, and they are starting to feel bad about how you talk to them.

You don't feel they need your respect anymore, even though they haven't done anything wrong. You are mixing your signals this week, Virgo, and you need to start seeing things as they really are. Your partner loves you; don't passive-aggressively move them out.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Unknowingly, you are going to break someone's heart this week, Libra. This means that there is someone in your life that hasn't taken the hint, and that hint was given to them, by you, a long time ago.

You broke up with someone, and for some reason, they're back with a vengeance. They never really got it: you broke up with them and...why? Their confusion will lead to you having to brace yourself for a whole lot of false accusations.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

What you're about to experience this week is what happens when you have the plan to hurt someone and it backfires on you. It's not as if you want to ruin someone's life, but you do need to stop this person, and the unfortunate bit is that your plan is going to reverse on you, and it will be you who suffers the outcome of your own actions.

Plan ahead next time; make sure you cover your own turf before attacking someone else's.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You are all about laying down the law this week, Sagittarius. You will do it in your home as well as in your mind. You will be making a decision this week that will make a permanent dent in your life.

There are things and people that you KNOW you need to let go, and this is the week you'll do it, and you won't be kind about it either.

Kindness is for another day; if you don't move ahead full-force, then you feel you'll just sink into the doldrums. You need real action and you will find it this week.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

OK, you've seen better weeks than this one. This week has you with a dedicated eye on the past; you can't move forward. If you try, your own memory comes back to stop you.

You know now that you need to confront something from your past, or stay stuck forever in whatever it is this week that causes you misery.

There is a chance that there's something about your romantic relationship that isn't working for you. You've been ignoring it; perhaps it's time to confront it head-on.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

There's going to be a lot of action and activity going on in your Aquarius world this week, and some of it may even involve travel. This would be non-work related, so that leaves family and friends as an option.

The first week of November has always been a good time for you, and it puts you in touch with how much you love your friends, as well as how nice it is to — occasionally — get together with family.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

It's a good and sun-shiny week for our Pisces friends, and you, Pisces, will experience a rush of positive energy so great that you feel nearly invulnerable.

Your good attitude and optimistic mood will be infectious to others, which makes everything you do this week feel supported and covered in a blanket of love and good cheer. You may even get to spend some quality time with your loved one, in peace, in harmony, with no pressing issues to bog you down.

