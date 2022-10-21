Each zodiac sign's weekly love horoscope for October 24 – October 30, 2022:

This week brings a mix of energies and changes as the New Moon Solar Eclipse occurs along with Mars turning retrograde in Gemini.

Together it is as if some things are rushing ahead faster than you can wrap your head around while other situations are asking you to practice patience while they come to divine fruition.

The New Moon Solar Eclipse in Scorpio brings action, decisions, and greater passion and connection into your romantic life while Mars retrograde is slowing you down just a bit to make sure that it is done right.

This week kicks off the two-week window between eclipses that is known as a wild card window bringing all sorts of unforeseen fated events your way.

Depending on whether you see a speeding up or slowing down just depends on where you are in your relationship at this moment and if you’ve either been dragging your heels or rushing ahead over critical issues.

The universe always delivers exactly what it is that you need.

Moreso than most weeks this will be felt as Jupiter, the planet of abundance and good luck, turns back into Pisces as part of its retrograde bringing opportunities and positive developments in all of your romantic endeavors.

It is a time to trust yourself, tune into the natural flow of love this week, and remember that romance is always a dance of both patience and decisiveness.

Remember these important dates for your weekly love horoscope starting October 24, 2022:

Monday, October 24th

Chiron in Aries harmoniously connects with the North Node in Taurus today giving you a chance to do some deeper healing which will help you create more of what you want in your romantic life.

With the North Node being activated during the next two weeks because of the eclipses, this is a powerful portal that demonstrates how what you want in love changes the more you heal and grow.

Tuesday, October 25th

Eclipse Season is now underway as today marks the New Moon Solar Eclipse in Scorpio. This lunar event will bring about changes within your romantic life by creating sudden moments and shifts which seemingly happen overnight.

It is part of the two-week wild card window between eclipses, but it also ties back to Eclipse Season in April of last year indicating that whatever has been simmering on the back burner since then is about to finally boil over.

Scorpio is an intense sign representing a period of rebirth as it passionately rises from the ashes helping you do the same in your romantic life.

Friday, October 28th

Jupiter, the planet of abundance, re-enters Pisces as part of its retrograde today giving everything a more spiritual and hopeful aura.

Jupiter makes everything that it touches bigger and as it moves into the sign of unconditional love, it is about to do the same to your deep romantic feelings as well. Along with the influx of Scorpio energy around this time, it marks a period of intensity and connection in your relationship.

Saturday, October 29th

Mercury, the master of the mind, shifts into Scorpio today intensifying conversations and helping to talk about what really matters. Mercury governs how you think and also the decisions and choices that you make. While it is in Scorpio not only will your conversations be deeper, but you also will have the ability to explore taboo topics and get to a greater truth with your partner which will intensify and change your connection.

Sunday, October 30th

Mars is the planet of action and ambition, in Gemini though it is being asked to consider all options and to take greater action towards what it desires. However, today it turns retrograde, not to disrupt your plans but to give you more time to create what it is that you want.

As much as the eclipses will speed things up, this transit will make sure that you are considering all options before actually moving forward with any one decision. This retrograde period will last until December 31st, 202 before shifting direct and spending another three months in Gemini giving you plenty of time to make all your romantic ambitions a reality.

Each zodiac sign's weekly love horoscope for October 24 – October 30, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

The best day for love: Tuesday, October 25th

Now that the focus is Scorpio energy and not Libra it brings the focus to intimacy, passion, and change within your life. This allows you to understand more clearly what has the ability to change and what does not.

By seeing this clarity, you can focus more on what will actually give you results which means that it is also time to make some big decisions about your relationship because if that intimate connection is not there, then it may be time to just move on.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

The best day for love: Tuesday, October 25th

The New Moon Solar Eclipse in Scorpio lights up your romantic relationship with some new opportunities and growth for you. Because this is a solar eclipse it is likely that this will mean sudden turnarounds in your commitment status, moving in or even a new partner coming in.

During this time, you will be better able to embrace your own desires and truth about this part of your life which enables you to take the steps to actually create it.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

The best day for love: Friday, October 28th

Today the Moon is in Sagittarius which gives you the ability to be more in touch with your emotional feelings regarding everything that has transpired recently.

Mars in Gemini has really been giving you time to evaluate what it is you genuinely want and what motivates you to make those changes in your life. But today it is time to slow down and step all the way into your feelings, that way you don’t miss something that is important.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

The best day for love: Thursday, October 27th

Pluto in Capricorn squares off with Mercury in Libra today bringing up important conversations around a romantic relationship and home. You have been on the precipice of change because you are now acknowledging and speaking more of your own truth.

With today’s aspect, you will be guided to have some important conversations about what is next for you and will be able to find greater clarity as you move forward confident that for once you genuinely are following your heart.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

The best day for love: Tuesday, October 25th

The New Moon Solar Eclipse in Scorpio shines a bright light of truth into your home environment. It feels like you have been thinking about moving for some time but have not yet made the commitment to make that decision.

This energy that is coming in will be about you trusting what direction your heart is leading you in, whether it is moving in with someone or moving somewhere you feel more aligned with. If love feels like it has been challenging or nonexistent lately, it may mean that the love you are dreaming of will only be found once you decide to move to somewhere new.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

The best day for love: Friday, October 28th

Jupiter is the planet of abundance and good luck, as it moves back into Pisces this week as part of its retrograde it is going to give you some new perspectives. The thing with love is that sometimes you do need to go through the harder moments to be able to fully embrace the amazing ones.

It does not mean that love is supposed to be challenging but that the purpose is to learn from these moments so that you can finally learn. This week gives you that opportunity that will ultimately bring positive changes to your relationship.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

The best day for love: Monday, October 24th

Chiron in Aries aligns with the North Node in Taurus today activating both your romantic relationship and your sense of intimacy and transformation.

It is no surprise that this week has changes written all over it as the recent Venus Star Point initiated a new level of self-worth within yourself. The more you know yourself, the more you can know what it is you want and need from your relationship which is the foundation for being able to create it.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

The best day for love: Tuesday, October 25th

The New Moon Solar Eclipse is definitely a bright point in the week for you. This week also brings a healing union between Chiron in Aries and the North Node in Taurus which positively affects your romantic relationship and how you approach love.

As the two energies intermingle you will be able to have a restart in your life that is based on how much you have grown and healed yourself. When you change yourself, you change everything else.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

The best day for love: Friday, October 28th

Home really is where the heart is dear Sagittarius, but the question remains if you can say the same. This week Jupiter, ruler of abundance, tracks back into Pisces as part of its retrograde phase bringing the focus once again to your home environment.

Pisces reigns over this area of your life and as abundant Jupiter is in this sign it means that it is about to make everything bigger. Whether it is a move or even a child on the way, this is an area of your life that is about to start growing.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

The best day for love: Monday, October 24th

Chiron in Aries brings a great deal of healing energy to your committed romantic relationship. It is like this is one where you either live together fully or even part-time. In this energy, you have been asked recently to step more into your emotional feelings so that you can understand your partner and hold more space for them.

Sometimes they feel like a second string next to your work or other matters, this week as Chiron meets the North Node in Taurus, it is time to express your deepest feelings, so they know just how important they are to you.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

The best day for love: Friday, October 28th

Pisces energy rules what and who you value the most. As Jupiter, the planet of abundance crosses paths with this zodiac sign once again it is going to bring up themes of abundance within your connections, especially your romantic relationship.

You do like to do things differently so that you can ensure you are living as authentically as you can, however, it is important to make sure to fully embrace the presence of others that enrich your life. Don’t worry about what anyone else is doing, let yourself fall in love all over again without thinking it is somehow going to take away from your own life.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

The best day for love: Sunday, October 30th

Mars has been in Gemini since August 20th and will be hanging out here until March of 2023. Mars in Gemini activates your home and family environment bringing changes to this part of your life. This week Mars turns retrograde giving you a chance to work together to bring about these important transformations.

Mars retrograde means you are being guided by the universe to go a bit more slowly in building this next chapter of your life. Remember that you are only looking for forever at this point and what will last, by taking your life you will ensure both.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.