The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Wednesday, October 26, 2022

Your daily horoscope for October 26, 2022, is here with astrology predictions for all zodiac signs starting on Wednesday with the Moon in Scorpio and the Sun in Scorpio.

We are treading deep waters as the Moon, Sun, and Venus remain in the depths of the watery Scorpio zodiac sign.

On a deeply spiritual level, we sense things without being told what they are. Our psychic intuition can borderline paranoia at times.

Trust issues get triggered when the Sun is conjunct with Venus in Scorpio.

Despite our best efforts, we may feel lost at times and sometimes a bit insecure.

The Sun in Scorpio can have us nitpicky our faults silently while others remain unaware of how deep we are feeling.

The ray of hope comes from Mercury who is almost complete with its transit through Libra.

What's so interesting about the Libra zodiac sign is that it's associated with harmony and peace, but it also can be thought of as a warrior.

Libra is the opposite of Aries, and as much as Aries is determined to do things for itself, Libra takes on the cause of the people.

With Mercury in Libra, our gift is in our ability to communicate without getting too close to the subject. We can be impartial and objective.

We can think things through and remain open to compromise.

There's a lot of good taking place right now intellectually during this time for all zodiac signs.

If you need to talk things through with a good friend, colleague, coworker, or partner, today is a great time to grab a cup of coffee and chat about whatever it is you have on your mind.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Before you can change the world, there are a few things within yourself that need addressing.

Today a strong emotional reaction may cause you to see your life with fresh eyes.

Where you need to dedicate a little more time and attention will be right in front of you, so pay close attention.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It's important to tie up loose ends from the past. Even when you feel like you've moved on from an old flame, a part of you may still ponder what happened and think of them from time to time.

You don't have to reach out to this ex to get closure, but writing a note to say everything you feel, just for your own good, may be helpful for your healing.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You have high expectations of your friendships and that is because you are so fiercely loyal. When you care for someone you have their back and look out for them.

Your dedication to others is why you expect the same in return. If you sense a person is not on the same page, a part of you may begin to pull back a bit to see why.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Even if you love your current job, Jupiter retrograde in Aries can have you pondering whether or not you ought to find new opportunities.

The things you dislike about your current position are starting to drain you and you need a break from the stress.

This may be a good time to take a day off just to rest so you can feel more refreshed in your perspective.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You are an independent thinker, and when you need to make a decision your private time is a place where the magic happens.

With the holiday season coming and family members coming together again, a part of you may feel extra sensitive about political topics or conversations about religion.

For now, it's time to grow more confident about your personal philosophies in the event that you feel challenged and want to support them with facts.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

It's time to bring up the tough topic of death, insurance, and other matters involving property and estate planning to key members of the family. You may want to have all your paperwork in order.

You want loved ones to feel prepared in the event that something unforeseen happens. Planning ahead can ensure that everyone is ready and knows what to do during a time of stress.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Every relationship goes through a tough time, and your love life is no different.

The holidays can place a lot of pressure on your relationship and you may feel as though you need to withdraw just to avoid an argument.

You and your significant other may not be on the same page when it comes to celebrating holidays. This week is a good time to prepare in advance and try to talk things through.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The day can get away from you fairly quickly if you do not keep track of how you spend your time.

You may have more to do today than usual, and should you feel overwhelmed, say so.

You are a human being and others know that life can spiral out of control. That's when good communication helps the most.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The only way to relieve some of the stress you're feeling is to do something fun and creative.

You are ready for a big project that brings out your inner child in full color. From painting to playing music, you need to live life as if it were a song played through art.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Parents and family members can have lots of good intentions but sometimes their delivery is all wrong.

You need to establish clear boundaries today when you feel like a person has started to push their own agenda.

How you live your life is your choice and decision, and it's good to let people know you respect their choices, but you also want the freedom to live life on your own terms.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Some topics will need to be taken off of the table today.

While there are moments when a good debate can be healing and helpful, today's Jupiter at a critical degree in Aries can spell trouble for you after the conversation is over.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You are ready to make some big changes in your life and finances are the best place to start.

Be sure to watch your budget and not do anything risky that you're unsure of.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.