The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On October 26, 2022

Zodiac signs, we are looking at a lucky day on October 26, 2022 that presents us with a few hard-to-deal-with obstacles, but overall, today's astrology forecast remains the luckiest for three zodiac signs when it comes to the topic of love and their horoscopes.

Should we choose the right path and make the right moves on Wednesday, we will see incredible success especially if our superior moves take place in the department of love and romance.

Today's horoscope is the day for love where we get over something in ourselves...we're not looking to change 'them' nor are we finding fault with anyone.

We are, however, seeing that we are the ones who are in the way of our own romantic successes and that if we merely 'step out of the way' we'll see the entire world avail itself to us as our oyster, so to speak.

What causes this to happen? Moon square Saturn starts the process of self-examination. And as we traverse into Moon trine Neptune, this Wednesday we will be able to take Saturn's magnifying glass and let it focus on all we believe is good about ourselves and the ones we love.

As Mercury trine Mars scoops us up and puts us to bed for the night, we will know that whatever happened in our love life on this day, happened for the best, and for that we are lucky.

We are able to be kinder, more loving partners to our loved ones, simply because during this week, we will learn valuable lessons in patience and in how to show our love.

This week brings love into a literal position: tell the people you love that you love them, now. No more waiting.

In romantic scenarios, this means don't be coy; get on it and let your person know that they are the love of your life. Let your communications be beautiful; let your words make others feel good. And this happens today for three zodiac signs who are luckiest in love? Who are they?

The three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love on October 26, 2022:

1. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

What makes your zodiac sign feels good today is the fact that you and your partner aren't fighting. It feels like a vacation from aggression, but that might not last too long.

What's required here, during this day, is stamina; you'll need to keep up with their bad Moon, and you'll also have to teach yourself when it's a good time to intervene, and when to just hang out on the sidelines.

You love this person, and they love you just as much in return, but they are way more dramatic than you are, and today could try your patience.

What saves the day is that you don't let it get to you, and in taking yourself 'out' of the problem, you're able to actually help your person find their ground.

You are more helpful today than you thought you'd ever be, and you did it simply by letting someone else 'own' the moment.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Your zodiac sign may be tempted to be a part of the problem today, which is odd considering there is no real problem going on. You're feeling that Saturn energy and it is abrasive; it makes you want to start fights with your lover just so you can end them and feel good about each other.

You are looking for problems where there are none, and while this could be time-consuming and a little off-putting for your partner, you're going to conclude that you definitely do have one of the best relationships ever and that you don't know why you feel so jittery and on edge during this day.

Your tension will be relaxed as your partner comes to your rescue. They know that we all have horoscope readings like this, and they also know that a mere hug and a kind smile could take you right out of that funk.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Your zodiac sign feels lucky in love today because there's nothing that you can identify as a threat on this day. Scorpio sun tends to bring out the paranoia in us, and you are generally the first one to go down that path. However, what you feel, in terms of paranoia, is met head-on by resistance and resilience.

In other words, you could let yourself fall into that pit, but why bother? Today is the day where you weigh the good versus the bad, and while the bad is just waiting for you to plunge on in, the good rises up and lets you know that not only are you lucky in love — you're lucky in everything.

Today is one of those days where you get in touch with gratitude because honestly, Pisces...everything in your life today is pretty much magical.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.