6 Possessive Zodiac Signs Who Are Controlling In Relationships

They're extreme.

When you’re in a relationship with someone possessive, it can feel good at first. But the longer it goes on, the possessiveness will intensify and you can end up feeling suffocated.

While jealousy and possessiveness aren’t the same thing, they do feed into each other quite a bit.

If you have a jealous streak, you may not trust your partner and may try to keep them close to you, as if they were something you owned. When you’re possessive, you want to ward off any feelings of jealousy or competition.

Possessive people aren’t great at sharing and can feel threatened when forced to share. When we’re overly attached to things, it can influence the way we live our lives.

Possessiveness can be intense and have a certain passion unto itself. However, it's not healthy to be controlled by someone else to such a degree that you're afraid to make a move on your own!

And according to astrology, the most possessive zodiac signs have a hard time not being in control in their relationships.

1. Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, your possessiveness comes from your need to feel secure, so when it comes to having a partner, you can be extremely territorial.

It's not hard to imagine you saying, "That's mine," a lot as a child. You expect absolute loyalty and faithfulness from a partner as you tend to see them as a "belonging."

But it's not just people that your possessiveness comes out — it's your things, especially in regard to luxury items.

Taurus, you covet things that are beautiful and luxurious, and are often reluctant to let other people borrow or touch them. You can get very attached to the things you own.

2. Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, you tend to have a suspicious and jealous nature as you fear being abandoned and betrayed; therefore, you like to keep your partner in your control.

They may feel your possessiveness is emotionally suffocating, but you're not doing it to make them miserable, just to make yourself feel better.

It's funny because you treasure independence, and that's something that attracts you to someone, and yet, you intentionally try to take it away from your partner when your possessiveness flares up.

3. Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You want everyone to be fully aware of what's yours, Leo.

You like beautiful things and beautiful people, and you want to be admired for having them. You don't think of yourself as being excessively possessive, just appreciative of what you have.

You want to be the person who has the one-of-a-kind objects, and you want to be able to brag about your acquisitions. Somehow, you manage to make being a show-off charming.

4. Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You know you can be clingy, Cancer, and you try to reason without yourself that it's because you care.

Your motivations might be good but you're still possessive.You just hang on so tightly that sometimes the people in your life can't breathe.

You need to release your grip and realize that they're not going to leave you. If they do, you'll see (eventually) that it was for the best. If you make them feel stifled and suffocated, they'll only end up resenting you.

5. Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, you've worked extremely hard for what you have, so you've earned the right to be a little possessive.

You like to show off your house and nice furnishings. It may not be hugely expensive, but they're yours and you're proud of what you've accomplished.

You may follow the "whoever has the most stuff wins" philosophy, but that's just how you roll. It's not wrong to want nice things as long as it doesn't preclude you from having experiences and expanding your world.

6. Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, your possessiveness doesn't come from jealousy but from trust.

You need to feel that someone is 100 percent committed to you and that they're "yours" before you can truly relax in a relationship.

You're possessive as a way to guard yourself against being hurt. You think that if you hang on to someone so tightly, they won't have the desire or the opportunity to stray, but that leash you have them on feels as if they're being strangled, and they have to get away to save their own life.

