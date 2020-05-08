11 Extremely Rare Signs You And The Person You Love Are 'Kindred Spirits'

Are you and bae a perfect energetic match?

When it comes to dating, relationships, and understanding how to know when you've found your soulmate, it comes down to identifying your perfect energetic match.

Because, when we talk about people as our "kindred spirits," it's all about energy.

And if you're familiar with that feeling of mindfulness when you're so in tune with someone that sometimes you're not quite sure where you stop and they begin, there's a good chance you've found a kindred spirit already!

What are kindred spirits?

Kindred spirits carry the magic of fireflies. They are like little lights that gravitate towards each other in life because they have harmonious energy.

In the world of energy, like attracts like. This means that their energetic fields recognize this harmony and exchange information easily.

Sometimes you meet someone, and it feels like there's a wall between you. This happens with people who are not your kindred spirits.

On the other hand, sometimes you meet someone and feel an almost effortless flow, or a strong undercurrent pulling you towards each other.

These might be kindred spirits. The likeness between you can be such that you feel like you’ve met another manifestation of yourself (although, this shouldn't be confused with sexual attraction, which also has a strong energetic pull).

The connection is weird ... and wonderful!

Kindred spirits come in all shapes, sizes, and relationships.

They can even be your pets! Ask any pet lover and they’ll tell you about that one special pet, the one who came into their life in an incredible, unexpected way, and how they immediately made a heartfelt connection. These, too, are our kindred spirits.

If you are one of the lucky ones who finds a kindred spirit in your romantic partner, hold on tight and don't let go!

This could be an incredibly satisfying lifelong romance.

Here are 11 signs you've found a kindred spirit in the person you're falling in love with.

1. You finish each other’s sentences.

You seem to always be in sync.

2. There’s a natural flow to your relationship.

It just feels "easy" to be together.

3. You feel like you’ve known each other forever ...

And in fact, you may have! Often, the people we feel such an instant connection with are souls we’ve known in other lifetimes.

4. You’re comfortable with silence between you.

It’s so easy to be together that neither of you feels the need to fill the empty space with words.

5. They feel "like" you.

As my daughter once said about a boyfriend of mine who I felt was a kindred spirit, "Mom, he’s like the male version of you!"

6. You share many of the same interests.

And you are each open to exploring the interests of the other because you know you’ll probably like something they like.

7. You can talk for hours.

And you do.

8. They "get" you.

There's no need for lengthy explanations of your positions, your politics, your feelings, or your beliefs ... you get the picture.

9. You experience life in the same way.

Everyone’s experience of life is subjective and related to their personal lessons and evolution, in addition to their personality and character traits. Kindred spirits tend to see life in the same way.

10. You share a sense of humor.

There are no painted on smiles or fake laughter in this pair. You sincerely like each other’s jokes!

11. You can let your freak flag fly!

It's OK. Don't be shy. We've all got one. And this person doesn't just tolerate your weird side — they love it! And ... you love theirs! What could be more perfect?

Paige Apgar is an Eden Energy Medicine Advanced Practitioner and a Certified Transformational Life Coach who works with clients over Skype and in-person to help them reclaim their vibrant, healthy glow and connect to their soul’s purpose. Find out more about Paige Apgar and her work with Energy Healing by visiting her website or contacting her via email.