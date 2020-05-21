When She Asks You To Be 'More Romantic,' This Is What She Really Means

Get the vibes — and the romance — flowing!

Women love romance and its mysterious nature. There's something about those intimate gestures of true love and deep affection from the one who gets our emotions following that stirs up our most passionate nature in an instant.

When a man goes out of his way to make sure the woman he loves knows he was thinking of her when she wasn't around and there was no special occasion he needed to be remembered, it reminds her of exactly what is was that made her swoon when they first fell for each other.

Romantic expressions may be grand or expensive, but they certainly don't need to be.

What is romance, and what do women mean when they talk about "being romantic"?

Romance is what makes the love between two people so damn amazing. It's what draws the distinguishing line between this relationship and all others in each of your lives.

So when a woman asks you to be more romantic, she isn't asking you to spend more money, to do something spectacular, or to pretend to be old-fashioned in some way you're not.

For most women, being romantic means going out of your way to express tenderness.

It means revealing to her what you already know yourself — that there's something about her that brings out a part of you no one else gets to see.

Being romantic means that as busy as you are, you will always make time — whatever time you can spare — to show her you are there for her and will continue to be.

Being romantic means you are willing to put yourself in an awkward position at times in order to grow with her, for her, and for yourself.

Being romantic means showing her that even though you know she is capable of taking care of herself, you want to take care of her in your own ways — and you want to let her take care of you right back.

There are endless ways to add romance and spice to your relationship in ways that remind her that you cherish, love, and want her (all of which will be returned to you in spades!).

If you want to be more romantic, try taking a hint from this list of 25 examples to show her you understand what romance means to a woman:

1. Take her for a long walk and talk along the beach.

2. Go out of your way to spend time with her on a day you normally wouldn't.

3. Invite her to slow dance with you in the living room.

4. Bake cookies for her when there is no special reason to at all.

5. Make the first move.

6. Kiss her on the forehead.

7. Help out with chores she typically takes on.

8. Embrace her in a warm hug from behind.

9. Send her sweet text messages to wake up to in the morning and fall asleep to at night.

10. Cook her a delicious meal at home.

11. Order in her favorite dessert and eat it together while watching a romantic movie.

12. Rub her feet, calves, arms, hands, and neck (without expecting anything in return).

13. Stock up the kitchen with her favorite snacks.

14. Wear her favorite cologne, even when there's no reason to other than that she loves the way it smells on you.

15. Plan a playful night of board games for just the two of you.

16. Write little love notes and put them where she can find them unexpectedly, like in her makeup drawer, her pocket, the glove compartment of the car, etc.

17. Let her sleep in while you play with the kids and make breakfast.

18. Know how she likes her coffee (and make it or get it for her).

19. Make eye contact with her and hold her hand while you talk over dinner.

20. Sit next to her in the booth or on the same side of the table when you go out to a restaurant so you can snuggle as you chat and eat.

21. Sing (or play) her a song that reminds you of her when she's not around.

22. Make the bed while she's in the shower.

23. Take photos with each other that are meant for just the two of you.

24. Take her out stargazing.

25. Show up with champagne for no reason at all.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is a Senior Editor at YourTango.