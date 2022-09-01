Your weekly horoscope for September 5 - 11, 2022 is here with an astrology forecast for each zodiac sign during Virgo Season and the peak of the 2022 retrograde season where five planets are active.

Let's just jump right to the punchline: this week starts up a three-week-long Mercury retrograde event, and basically, everything that leads up to it is up for the chopping block.

What this implies is that whatever we do this week, it may change radically by the time the retrograde goes into full swing, as it will.

The week will have good and bad insights and foibles. We will be making goofy, wrong moves in terms of our jobs, and we will overstay our welcome in our love affairs.

It's all about the timing this week, and it seems that with the tug of Mercury retrograde upon us, we won't be able to think straight, let alone make correct choices and proper decisions.

We are looking at the up-and-coming Full Moon in Pisces, which should give us a sense of false hope but false hope feels just as good as true hope, does it not? What we stand to lose during this week is patience.

And when we lose patience we start acting out in ways that 'feel' strong but may end up hurting us in the long run.

We speak out of turn during this time and what we think is hilariously funny turns out to be so insulting or offensive to someone else, that we'll think that we've just arrived on this planet. "I'm here, let me offend thee." We don't do it on purpose, but we can't help ourselves!

Each zodiac sign's weekly horoscope for September 5 - 11, 2022.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You get to get away with it this week, Aries, whatever 'it' is. This week has you smoothing right past the hardships and into something creative and engaging. You work like a pro during the week and everything you touch spells success.

And it's not all ambition; you are successful with your family, too. Love pours out of you and you feel it coming back at you as well. You are treasured by the people in your life, and it will feel so good and so refreshing. Good for you!

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You're not going to have too bad a week either, Taurus, as you seem to be on the same track as Aries, with love being on top of the list of things you experience to the fullest.

Expect a surprise event to happen, maybe a rave, or a concert, and definitely keep your schedule open for a fun dinner with an old friend who has just gotten into town. This week is eventful and positive for you, so enjoy it all.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You will be turning inwards this week because you are the only person you trust right now. Something has happened; it's not horrible or even negative, but it requires your full focus and that's what you'll be doing: focusing.

You may end up angering a friend when they make suggestions to you as to how to deal with your issue, but they'll get the hint soon enough. You are doing this one on your own, as only you can deal with this particular issue. You'll be fine, just trust in the process.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

This week has you checking your bank account every three seconds to see if it's grown. While that sounds a little silly, you can't help but feel overly concerned about money and how you go about spending it.

You will be very tempted to alleviate your stress with retail therapy, and while that might be super fun, it might cost you a little too much to treat yourself that well. Yes, be good to yourself, but don't get yourself into major debt for a while.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

There are weeks where you just aren't up for anybody else's opinion, especially when it comes to working and this week is one of them. You feel like shouting at people, "Just do your job and leave me alone!"

You are an expert at what you do and you really don't have the patience or stamina to humor those who are either lazy or careless with their work. While you may be an example of what a great employee looks like, you aren't exactly patient with others.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You may show a side to yourself today that nobody saw coming and that is one of the cheapskates. Oh! Heaven forbid someone should notice this, especially considering you like everyone to think you're the prime example of charity and generosity.

Here's the thing, you really have a fear of money; it has become your master and while you don't like that at all, you can't help but save, scrimp and hoard. You fear what having no money can do to you, and because of that, this week will have you coming across as a real tight-wad.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

This week brings you a financial opportunity that you'd be better off taking than denying. The problem here is that you want to take your time deciding if this is really what you want, and time is definitely of the essence; you can't wait, and what's going to happen is that you are going to wait and you are going to blow it.

That is, of course, if you don't intervene pronto and make things work out in your favor. Open your eyes, Libra. Opportunities like this one don't come around every single day.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You'll be exerting your power and your authority all week long, and in a way, it'll give you a royal charge; you'll thrill to your own power trip as so much control will be granted to you that it will feel like a person Scorpio party.

You love nothing more than being in a position of power, and this week has you moving and grooving through all kinds of situations that end up deferring to your knowledge and insight. People trust you!

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Every now and then, you rise to the top of the heap and impress the heck out of a group of people. This week has you in the celebrity spotlight, as there is something that you do that nobody else does and it gets attention. Positive attention, at that.

In a way, you're sort of used to the star treatment as this has been happening to you all of your life, but this week once again opens the doors to affirmative attention. Do what you do, Sagittarius, as it seems to be a real crowd pleaser.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

It's a balancing act for you this week, Capricorn, as you can't tell what's coming or what's going and it's all business related. In a way, you feel like you can't keep up, which is an extraordinarily weird thing for you to feel considering you can always keep up.

Self-doubt comes into play and shatters your confidence at one point, but it's nothing you can't get over quickly. Just know that this week is going to bring one 'big boom'; you'll deal with it and you'll be just fine.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Now that you're back on the block, you're about ready to set up a few dates with friends, so that you can establish yourself as a social person, once again. You took some time off as there were many private things in your life that you had to deal with alone, but this week puts you back on the map again.

You will reach out to friends who will be only too happy to arrange a time with you. Festivities and dinners abound!

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You are the one who lays down the law this week, Pisces, as things have gotten so far out of hand that it's going to take some fierce attention placed on the things that have gone downhill. It seems that in the end, it's always you who has to make things right, but at least you DO make it right.

This week has you realizing that hard work is what you do best, and others are simply too lazy to accomplish what you can on your worst day. You are a powerhouse, Pisces.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.