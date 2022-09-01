Your weekly tarot card reading for each zodiac sign is here to provide insight for the week of September 5 - 11, 2022.

This week brings us a variety of topics to discuss and understand. The tarot cards for the week have a slightly ominous tone, and it does appear as though many of us will be dealing with heavy negativity, the kind that comes from within.

There are many opportunities for self-doubt going on this week, and the good part is that we will get the chance to stare down our weaknesses. We may feel confident one day, and then depressed and catatonic the next.

What's good to know is that we make it out alive and well, so no real worries there.

One thing that we may want to keep in mind is that, astrologically, we have Mercury retrograde upon us, starting on the 9th and lasting through until October 2.

The Tarot seems to reflect this in this week's reading as many of us will be having a harder time than usual on the topics of love and employment.

This is definitely a week that ushers in change and that change may not be welcome although it may be important. During this time, we can expect to see people losing their jobs, quitting their jobs, and possibly even quitting their relationships.

Endings will occur during this week and while some will be totally surprising, others will be expected and prepared for. This week brings change, and change is both hard and inevitable.

Here's each zodiac sign's weekly tarot card reading for September 5 - 11, 2022.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles, reversed

This week brings you something you are already way too familiar with, and that is anxiety over money issues. You wonder about the future and how you're going to pay for it, essentially.

There are debts that keep you up at night and try as you may, you just can't seem to get on top of these bills. You will be OK, however, Aries, as long as you realize that 'it's only money.' While that sounds glib, try taking it seriously, if only to use as a coping mechanism.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Chariot, reversed

This week could be a blow to your confidence as you aren't able to get away with what you ordinarily do, during this week. This implies that you think you are right about something and that this 'something' is very important to you.

You act in a way that shows defiance, but in the end, you will be proven wrong, and someone will take something of value away from you.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Fool

If you are dealing with stress, you might go overboard and do the very worst you can do, when it comes to health and well-being. This is where you have a choice: will you take your stress and make a mess out of your life because of it, OR, will you try to funnel that energy into doing it better next time around? This week will tap into your anxiety and have you making all the wrong moves in an effort to deal with it.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

Whatever you've begun will be complete this week, and you will be able to take great joy in this accomplishment. Not to mention, you'll be celebrating this great achievement in the company of people you love — friends, specifically.

Allow yourself to be available for social engagements and enjoy the idea that what you worked so hard to achieve is now yours. Complete, finished, solid. Nice work, Cancer.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

You've got goals this week, and you fully intend to execute them. This week may have you traveling. That could be fun, but what's most important for you is to make the best of whatever situations come your way, as not all of them will be obviously beneficial.

Use your big brain this week, Leo, to tackle the issues that come up, and know that you are the one responsible for making your week a good one. So mote it be!

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Advertisement Love might be calling your name. Get an Accurate Prediction today. Click here to get 10 mins for $1.99!

Tarot card: Strength, reversed

If you thought this was the week where you get that raise that you were promised, you will get to experience first-class rejection on the topic, once again. You are so totally being used by your employer and yet, you keep on sticking around as if you are a true glutton for punishment.

Why not take all that bravado and nerve and fight for yourself this time, Virgo? Don't always back down. Don't let fear of authority turn you into a weak, fearful person. Stand up for yourself for real, not just in attitude.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles, reversed

Expect a reward this week, as the money seems to be rolling in your way. But here's the catch: this money is not yours, or, it was acquired through shady if not illegal methods and that means it brings with the karma of negativity.

Be careful this week where money is concerned, and above all, don't accept funds that aren't meant for you. This is key; be aware that eyes are on you.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Sun

Well, somebody has to have a great week and it looks like it's going to be you, Scorpio. This card is all positivity, especially when it comes to love and family. Expect happy times around the dinner table, and great conversation with like-minded friends.

Everything goes right for you during this week and being that we have a Mercury retrograde coming up soon, count your blessings now, as all this is temporary. Enjoy it while it lasts!

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands, reversed

This week will have you defending what you believe in, to the point where you don't really understand why you have to do such a thing. It's the kind of week where you act according to what you expect of yourself, but in the long run, none of your actions were really needed.

If you know something, then just be happy knowing it as your own personal truth. Don't worry about how other people contradict you and your beliefs. Stay true to yourself without showing off.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Tower

OK, not your best week. The Tower is the card that symbolizes ruin and destruction, so take it as you will. If there's something that is not going right in your life, this will be the week where it shows its ugliest side.

You need to be aware that this week is going to dredge up some of the worst conversations and experiences you'll have all year. Prepare to argue with a loved one, as they are all too happy to go down the path of destruction with you.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups, reversed

You are about to get so involved in something creative during this week that you'll barely notice the time. The week will be over before it even starts, but that's because you're having fun.

You will be putting your all into something you've wanted to accomplish for a while, and honestly, you had no idea it would be this much fun to lose yourself over a project. And yet, you do, and the fun is all yours to enjoy.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

Well, it looks like you're about to get out of town, in a manner of speaking. This could imply the end of a love affair or the quitting of a job. What's known is that you're out of here, and this week brings you the last of whatever it is that you're escaping.

It's a good thing, too, Pisces. You aren't being irresponsible; you're owning your right to be who you are, and you aren't here to be anyone's caretaker. This week is for self-discovery and planning.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.