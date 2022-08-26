Each Zodiac Sign's Weekly Love Horoscope For August 29 - September 4, 2022

The North Node in Taurus, Chiron in Aries, and The First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius all bring some much-needed fresh air into your relationship this week.

The North Node in astrology is your fate, part of your soul contracted path while Chiron in Aries represents the healing you are being asked to focus on within yourself.

As this occurs twice this week, the healing in yourself and in your relationship will be profound.

This will serve as the pathway towards the new beginning the First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius represents.

Even though you can always choose to begin a new chapter or deeper level of commitment in love when you heal this becomes more magnified.

The astrology will start to intensify as the week progresses and you begin to head into a new month where Venus, the planet of love, will be in both Virgo and Libra.

Changes that you seek within your romantic life seldom occur simply because you want them but instead because it has become something that you need.

When you are unable to continue on, is when you finally have realized that you are no longer the same person that you were.

This is what lets you realize that the new beginning you are seeking has already occurred within yourself.

Here are some dates to mark in your calendar where astrological transits may affect your love horoscope this week.

Monday, August 29th

Chiron in Aries aligns with North Node in Taurus bringing together the energy of deep healing and advancement in your romantic soul contract. Chiron is the wounded healer, and in Aries, focused on finally activating that energy on itself which means rather than staying with partners where you try to fix them, your own self will take priority.

As this progresses, it opens up the possibilities that exist with the North Node in Taurus. If it is not your current relationship progressing, then it will mean that a new partner who is in greater alignment with your purpose will be coming into your life. This alignment also occurs on Saturday, September 3rd as well which means that the energy will be magnified and carried through as a theme for the entire week.

Saturday, September 3rd

The First Quarter Moon occurs in Sagittarius today which brings in waves of healing energy for your romantic relationship. Sagittarius is always seeking to find and do better which means that this week helps to bring forgiveness, gratitude, and a beautiful new beginning in your romantic relationship.

Happening within a week that holds a great deal of healing and divine timing energy, it truly could represent a significant turning point in your life. It is important to make sure to focus and embrace those themes of forgiveness and gratitude not just for your partner but for yourself as well. This is the key to a new beginning; it has to be found within first before it can be created outside of you.

Weekly Love Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs for August 29 - September 4, 2022

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Best Love Day: Tuesday, August 30th

The Moon in Libra all day draws your attention to your heart and helps you drop into this important emotional space. As much healing is going on for you it is important to make sure you are giving yourself time to feel how things have changed for you.

This means that you may find you heal out of the reason you have stayed in a chaotic relationship, or that you and your partner have become much closer. Just make sure that you give yourself grace for not being able to do better until you finally learn how.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Best Love Day: Thursday, September 1st

Leave the past behind and focus not on how you used to feel but on how you feel now as the Moon moves into Sagittarius. Your feelings play a big factor in this week in terms of your romantic life.

When you reflect on your feelings it is important to look at how you are genuinely feeling in this moment and not the memory or trauma of how you previously did. Uranus in Taurus has brought a lot of changes, this means that either you are remembering things better or worse than they actually occurred which can affect your actions at this moment. Try to ground yourself in reality and focus on only what is real at this moment.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Best Love Day: Saturday, September 3rd

The First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius brings a healthy dose of healing to your romantic relationship in which you truly can move forward stronger together. It is time to let the past go. It is likely what you are carrying around is not even in regard to your current relationship but instead what has previously happened in your romantic life.

The thing is that while it is natural to be fearful of losing something that means so much to you because you have experienced that before, you cannot use that to hold yourself back now. Let yourself lean fully into love.

RELATED: Where Each Zodiac Sign Falls On The Moral Alignment Chart

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Best Love Day: Monday, August 29th

Saturn in Aquarius aligns with Venus in Leo highlighting karmic lessons around intimacy and secrets. This week may bring some big truths to light as retrograde Saturn in Aquarius wants to make sure that you are aware of the full truth of your romantic relationship before you are pressured to make a decision you are not ready to make.

Even though this is more things coming to light, it still will help you make some important decisions that healing will be a significant part of. Don’t be afraid of the uncomfortable, it often is what leads to amazing things.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best Love Day: Thursday, September 1st

Advertisement Love might be calling your name. Get an Accurate Prediction today. Click here to get 10 mins for $1.99!

The Scorpio Moon draws your attention to the importance of your home life and makes sure that it reflects the healing that you are going through. Your home is your private domain. The part of your life that truly is your safe sanctuary within the world. Depending upon where you call home, you can feel this effect in multiple parts of your life.

It feels like it is time for a move. Whether it is with your existing partner or even by yourself, there is a sense that your home is not supporting who you have grown into and your authenticness. This move will ultimately lead to more love, even if it feels challenging to begin the process.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Best Love Day: Saturday, September 3rd

It is important to make sure that you are allowing yourself to create the sense of home that you most feel drawn to as the First Quarter Moon in Sagittarius occurs. During the next few days focus on what home means to you and how you want yours to feel.

This is not the same as what you are told it should be or mean, but truly what that feels like for you. You need to start making more decisions from your own truth in terms of your committed relationship and even home life. As much as it can be challenging to separate your needs from the influences of others, it is what you need to help life truly feel satisfying.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Best Love Day: Monday, August 29th

Chiron has been moving through your romantic zone helping you to heal yourself so that you can start healing the relationships that matter the most to you. Chiron is deep healing so you may have been feeling emotionally exhausted recently. It deals not just with romantic relationships but also with what you went through as a child.

Often, this aspect of childhood wounds is what you make your romantic decisions through, at least until you are aware of it and begin your healing process. Chiron is really asking you to focus on your own healing though. This may mean you need some more alone time this week, but it also may be that you need to be an advocate for yourself and ask your partner exactly what it is you need to feel supported.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Best Love Day: Saturday, September 3rd

Today is the second alignment of the North Node in Taurus and Chiron in Aries which brings a moment of clarity involving your romantic history. By seeing what is truly there, you also are able to open your energetic field to receive more of the fate that is in store for you.

The North Node in Taurus really does mean that you have great things coming your way romantically, it is just that a few more lessons need to come to fruition before you will be able to have that space created that you need. Stay hopeful and honest with yourself about what you truly dream of and then make sure that you no longer settle for less.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Best Love Day: Monday, August 29th

You have recently learned something about love or relationships Sagittarius that you now need to open up and have a conversation about. With Saturn in Aquarius, many lessons are coming together and now need to be shared so that you can allow your relationship to receive the positive changes that your growth has incurred.

Conversations are something that you can often struggle with because there is a space for acknowledging your own growth that can feel scary. These moments mean that there is no going back. The thing is now Sagittarius that you no longer want to go back. Let your relationship evolve just like you have already.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Best Love Day: Saturday, September 3rd

Even though you have a practical side, you also have a deep need for connection and even romance. This week brings some much-needed displays of love as the Sagittarius First Quarter Moon occurs. You might need to be the one to create this scenario or at least open it up to your partner, but it truly is a great time to embrace your inner romantic. It might be a candlelit dinner or a walk on the beach under the Moon.

Whatever it is, allow yourself to feel softer, and more sentimental, and to let yourself show and be shown just how beautiful love really can be.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Best Love Day: Monday, August 29th

The North Node in Taurus offers some amazing opportunities for you to go deeper within your romantic relationship or have a new opportunity come along for meaningful love. You are in a wonderful time for developing an everlasting bond with your partner.

The North Node is responsible for you taking things to a more committed level in your existing relationship or opening up the possibility of you meeting your forever love. For those already in a committed relationship, this week will bring some opportunities through intimacy and realizing how strong the connection already is which will allow you to feel more confident in pursuing a greater commitment.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Best Love Day: Wednesday, August 31st

Mars in Gemini aligns with retrograde Jupiter in Aries bringing together your worthiness and the committed relationship and home environment that you create. The next seven months will be an interesting time for you in terms of your home and how it might change.

Relocation is definitely possible as is a romantic connection that truly feels like it honors your worth. As your worthiness has changed and grown, you have changed how you vibrate which in turn has affected what you attract. This level of your life that takes place this week is about you being in a place to choose what is best for you just as strongly as you choose your own authentic self.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.