The September 2022 Monthly Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign

With our first lunar transit being the Moon in Sagittarius, on September 2, we will all be entering September on a high note.

Our First Quarter Moon coincides with Mars in Gemini, which will make us feel as though we aren't just able to successfully achieve our goals, we feel adamant about communicating them in a smart, focused and precise way.

We want to talk during this month; we feel like we can finally express ourselves, that is until Mercury retrograde comes in to test us once again.

With Venus in Virgo coming at us on the 5th, we should be able to withstand any issues that may come up in our love lives, and being that we're presently experiencing Virgo Sun, we're already keen on being orderly and organized.

If we can keep that focus steady, we may be able to ride with the retrograde that's coming up on the 9th, however, this retrograde does, indeed, look like it's going to be a doozy.

We've got a lot of Venus energy happening around this time, which, during a retrograde, means that we will be challenged in the love zone. Be prepared to get into arguments with romantic partners over the stupidest of things.

We will all be placing so much more importance on the things that don't even deserve our attention during this month, but that is how retrogrades work on us, especially when they are Mercury transits.

The good bit is that we leave this month the same way we started it, with the Moon in Sagittarius.

The Libra Sun season begins on the 23, so expect an easier transition around this time.

Here is each zodiac sign's monthly horoscope for September 1 - 30, 2022.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

September has you looking towards the future and only the future. You will feel like you've built yourself your own 'empire' and you want to see it flourish.

You are no longer interested in honoring the past and if there was something to learn from your own personal history, then you've learned it. The deed is done, now it's time to move on. You see the future as promising and exciting and you will not let anyone get in the way of your visions.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You might be feeling pretty generous during this month, but it would be advisable if your generosity was monetary, rather than opinion-oriented. This implies that you might be doling out a little too much 'advice' and that so much of what you suggest is based on what you want, rather than what your friend might need.

You are a bit selfish during this time, but you feel completely justified in being this way. Who knows, maybe you're on to something.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Bad dreams and the fear of moving ahead plague you during this time, as you don't understand why you suddenly feel so hesitant about moving forward. You know what you need to do and yet, you can't get yourself to do what is necessary.

You have an unnatural fear growing in you during this time and that's probably the Mercury retrograde's effect on you. You know that you might be more paranoid than usual, but you simply refuse to do certain things that need tending to.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

September brings you the result of so much well-spent effort, as you finally reap the rewards of those efforts. At work, this could mean a raise or a promotion, but what it ends up being for you is money to play with.

You've wanted to do a few domestic 'fun things' and it seems that this month gives you the allowance for this kind of investment. You've worked hard to get where you are today, Cancer, and it certainly does feel good to spend money.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

If you're going to enjoy your time during September of '22, then you're going to end up spending a lot of time alone, on your own. You may be a social creature, but you are also someone who knows when to retreat and now is that time.

You've made a few blunders in the recent past, and now, you feel that it's best to step back and figure out not only what you've done wrong, but how to right that wrong and move towards a happier future.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Advertisement Love might be calling your name. Get an Accurate Prediction today. Click here to get 10 mins for $1.99!

Opportunities are coming at you from all sides, Virgo, and whether or not you feel the tug of the Mercury retrograde, you'll be aware enough to grab what is being offered to you. Finances are bound to get better for you during this month, and your understanding of your place in the world will feel a little more 'at ease' than usual, as well.

You know who you are, what your limitations are, and what your talents are. You are in a good place during September, Virgo.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

While you might not be the most social of the Zodiac signs, you will be spending some quality time with friends during this month. This is 'get together' time for you.

The summer is winding down and you feel you haven't really put much effort into 'partying' or simply having a night out. September changes that up and pushes you into the heart of fun and frolic.

Good friends are all that counts for you, this month, Libra, as they take you away from the harsh retrograde days.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Whatever it is that you've caught on to, keep it, as it's working very well for you, Scorpio. This month has you celebrating with family; something has taken place. There's something very important that's going on with your closest people and you will be required to be a part of it.

What's great is that it will be your pleasure, and not only that, you've been waiting for this to happen for a long time now. Expect celebrations, dinners, events and parties to take place.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

September is for making money, and while that may not sound too romantic, it's everything you want as your mind is on the money and not on the lovey-dovey. You are only too happy to take advantage of all that is being offered to you, and the more you do, the more you make.

It's a great time for you to stuff away some savings so that you can make your great escape, and if you feel like giving some of that money away, this is a great time to be charitable.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You'll be pushing your way through troubled waters during the month of September, but it's nothing you can't handle.

You'll experience the usual strife and battle at work, which is something you're used to, but you'll also be the one who comes up with the greatest of solutions and this will get you both noticed for your efforts and paid well for them. You are brilliant and strong, and this month will bring out the best in you, Capricorn.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

September is all about money for you, Aquarius, and while this sounds good, it's more about how to deal with finances and the ins and outs of investment and other financial matters. In other words, you may be sitting pretty in terms of money, but the actual 'making it all work the right way' part is dull and tedious to you.

In a way, you are privileged and you don't realize it. It's a good thing you don't tell others about your financial life as they will resent you for having what they themselves do not.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

September gives you what you love best: the ability to make a difference in the lives of those you care about. This could be animals, as well, Pisces, as you are quite helpful in this department.

Being that you are super compassionate, this month will tug on those heartstrings of yours and put you in the position of being able to do great things for someone else.

You feel like you were born to serve, in this regard, and it suits you oh so well. You are kind and it is appreciated.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.