Each Zodiac Sign's Weekly Horoscope For August 15 – 21, 2022

Welcome to the weekly horoscope for all signs of the zodiac. We are looking at the week of August 15 through the 21, 2022 and we have a very intense lineup of power player transits this week.

We will be starting the week out under the celestial influence of the Moon conjunct Neptune, accompanied by the Sun opposition Saturn.

This may cause many of us to overthink things. In our attempt to sort things out in our minds, we may feel that all is lost, or that we can't rip ourselves out of this negative state of mind. We can, and we will, not to worry.

As the week progresses, we'll have the strength to face our fears vis Moon in Aries, which will help us in situations like our romantic lives, or our family situations.

The Moon trine Venus delivers us right back into the state of love and security, so whatever ails us won't take over our lives completely.

We will have love to fall back on, and if we're wise enough, we'll let that be enough. This sentiment is supported by the transit of the Moon conjunct Jupiter, which brings balance and hopes to all situations.

We will experience the Moon in Taurus, which helps us to establish boundaries between ourselves and those who mean to cause us trouble. We will meet people this week that we may not like, and we'll get the chance to see how tolerant we really are, as the Moon sextile Saturn pushes us to our limits.

Once again, things fall back into place as Venus enters Leo for a final romantic blast. By week's end, we'll be solving all of our problems with the helpful addition of the Moon in Gemini. A trying week, yes, but one that results in many positive solutions.

Here's each zodiac sign's weekly horoscope for Monday, August 15, 2022, through Sunday, August 21, 2022, per astrology.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Be careful about what you say and who you say it to this week, Aries, as this week has you overestimated your own power.

You may very well be one hundred percent right about what you're here to offer, but your timing may be off, or you may not be 'reading the room' correctly. This week holds the lesson of timing and discretion for you, Aries. Don't act on impulse; bide your time.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

What this week has in store for you is pure rebellion, even at the cost of your own health. You feel tired of the world, in general, and you want to party.

You just can't get into how everything is falling apart, or the whole "human beings suck" routine. You're tired of everyone being such a downer and in a rebellious moment, you'll decide to shirk responsibilities this week and just go for the fun. Sounds good on paper, but will this really work for you?

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You can't decide what to do this week, as if that's anything new in the world of a Gemini. You have so many grand opportunities ahead of you, all offered up to you for the asking.

And yet, that's your worst-case scenario: you don't want a thousand choices, no matter how great they are. This is the stuff that confuses you and has you ending up not making any choices at all. Hey, at least you have an opportunity. Make the move sooner rather than later, Gemini.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Your week looks to be enviable in just about every way possible. There's an opportunity that's being handed to you, and it makes you feel peaceful, loved, and secure. There is nothing to worry about during this time, and the best part is that you created this for yourself, Cancer.

You worked hard and you put in the time, and now, it looks as though you're going to receive the greatest reward for your efforts. You shine this week, Cancer. Enjoy the journey.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You may feel a little lonelier than usual during this week, Leo, as you've set your expectations level so high that it doesn't appear that anyone can live up to that which you want.

You believe you are entitled to your feelings and yes, indeed you are. The only problem here is that not everyone in your life wishes to coddle you or do as you ask. You are not unkind, but you lack patience with people, and you'd do best by not slamming them into the pavement for simply having their own point of view.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Your week has you at the top of your game, and your game is all about love. You are ready to give love to anyone who needs it, as today brings out the parental side to your personality.

You like taking on the role of helper, and if you can share some of your acquired wisdom with someone younger than you, then you will. And, they will eat it up because you are lovable and adorable to those who have the eyes to see you as you are.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

There's really nothing you can't handle during this week, as everything seems to be smooth sailing. This covers work and home life, though home life may come with a few obstacles.

As long as you do what you need to do, responsibility-wise, you should get through the home issues quite well. What's nice to know is that this may be the week where you receive good news about an upgrade in your finances. A promotion is due for some Libras.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

This week absolutely must be reserved for rest and repose, Scorpio. It seems you've been dragging yourself through hell and back, work-wise, and you need a break like nobody's business.

Self-care must come into play this week, for you, and you have to gauge your energy levels so that you don't end up collapsing. Please take time off this week to recharge your emotional batteries. We all need time off so demand this for yourself. You'll be OK.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You're feeling charitable this week, as you seem to have come into some money and now, all you want to do is spend it. What's fortunate for you is that you aren't about to be crazy on yourself, but that you feel like helping someone else out; someone you feel is worthy of your donation.

Nobody will ask you for money this week, but you may just feel compelled to Venmo someone a monetary gift. Could be a friend or a family member. Know that your gift is well appreciated.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You may see something you once cherished come to an end this week, Capricorn, as it appears that you will experience an argument that takes a turn for the worse. You'll have one of those "no going back" moments, and this will affect you profoundly.

If only certain words were not said, and yet, they were and they cannot be taken back. Some mistakes are built to last, as it's said, and this week will show you something about someone you love that you cannot unsee.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You start the week off in worry and you worry through the week until you end up worrying even more by week's end. What you are suffering through is that you're trying to make sense out of everything and in the long run, all you're doing is overthinking things.

You analyze your dreams to find meaning, and then during your waking hours, you analyze this, that, and the other thing. This week has you locked inside your mind where you will come to know that it's up to you alone to find a way out.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Plans made will be pushed off to another day. You may even lose some money in the process, but whatever it is that you arranged to happen during this week, is not going to happen. This is more than likely a trip or a visit to a distant relative.

You've arranged the time and put in the money towards making it happen, and then, someone calls out sick or is unable to make the meeting. It's only money, Pisces. That has to be your mantra of the week. It's only money.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.