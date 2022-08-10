The 3 Zodiac Signs Whose Fears About Love Come True During Mars Sextile Neptune, August 11 – 20, 2022

Here's an oddball of a transit: today we have Mars sextile Neptune, and what makes it odd is not so much as what it inspires in us, but how we react to that inspiration. This transit brings out the best in us in certain departments. It increases our lust for life and our passion for our partners.

It drives us to want more, more, more of everything we love, and this could also make us take it too far. Because we feel so free and strong today, we might overstep our mark, or we might discover something about ourselves that we don't necessarily like.

So, when we say that our fears about love come true during Mars sextile Neptune, we are looking at how we demand certain things of our partners that they cannot provide.

And then, because they are not living up to our ideals, we reject them, condemn them, or simply show our disappointment to such a degree that they either back off or run away. In other words, our passion can be a turn-off today, because we come on too strong for someone else to accept.

And so, our biggest fear comes true: we fear rejection. But not because we're not good enough but because we're not compassionate enough to accept that the person we love isn't US.

This transit, Mars sextile Neptune, brings out our massive egomania and because of this, we expect everyone we love to become mini-versions of ourselves. If we are 'this' passionate about something, then we naturally expect our partners to be the same.

That's where we go wrong, August 11 – 20, 2022 to zodiac signs during the Mars sextile Neptune transit, Aug 11 – 20, 2022.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You've always held the people in your life to high standards, and sometimes you push it a little too far and you end up seeing rebellion. You do this with your family and with your romantic partners, and you feel very much in the right about being this way.

After all, why should you go for perfection, and why would you not try to inspire this in others? You've got Aries-vision and it only allows you to see things your way, and this will be made known during Mars sextile Neptune, as you will witness more and more rebellion coming from the people you are trying to influence.

Your fears about love come true in the way that the ones you love don't seem to want to do things your way at all. You may want to broaden your scope of how you perceive these people; Must they be exactly like you in order for you to love them?

Your fears will continue to manifest if you aren't able to give your loved ones a little leeway to be themselves.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

During Mars sextile Neptune, you will feel compelled to follow your dreams and create something new and wonderful. Because you are caught up in your fever dream of productivity, you will expect praise and support from the people in your life whom you love.

Being that they are not you, they will not have the same burning desire to see your project come to fulfillment, and for some reason, you won't be able to accept that.

You want them to believe in you, and you feel affronted and insulted that they are not joining in, or at least, applauding you for being such a grand thinker. Your aim is true, Cancer, and you are in the throes of something outstanding and creative, but you need to let go of the idea that others must see it the same way as you do.

You have a fear of not being supported, and this is what you will see during Mars sextile Neptune. Live and let live, just do your thing and don't worry about constant support.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Your biggest fear is that your partner will grow tired of you and not find you attractive anymore. While that may sound superficial, it's definitely something that bothers you and you hope that this never happens. During Mars sextile Neptune, you will crave this kind of attention more than ever, as this is a passion-inspiring transit, and should your partner not react as you wish them to, you may just end up feeling terrible about yourself.

That's where this leads to pain, and it's totally unnecessary. You have placed such importance on getting validated by your partner, that if they show so much as even the smallest distraction, you feel insulted and filled with hopelessness. This transit, Mars sextile Neptune, makes you feel both passionate and strong, and terribly, terribly vulnerable.

