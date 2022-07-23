Each Zodiac Sign's Luckiest Day Of The Month For August 2022:

This month brings the chance to settle more into the present moment so that you are able to seize all of the divine opportunities the universe has in store for you.

The month begins with Mercury, the planet of communication, moving into detail-orientated Virgo.

This sets the stage for what will become a crucial month towards planning your goals and making sure that everything is set up to achieve them.

Virgo does details like no other sign so under the influence you will be able to manage your time and responsibilities with greater ease.

Once Venus enters Leo the following week everything seems larger than life.

Venus does rule romantic relationships but it also governs finances and even real estate making this a wonderful month for new investments, opportunities and even moves if that feels like it aligns with your path.

Venus in Leo is bold and courageous in the pursuit of whatever feels like it sets your soul on fire.

This will inspire a path forward that will not only have you feel the gravity of the present moment but also allow you to make the most of it by finding the hidden blessings within it.

Venus in Leo will also hugely benefit romantic relationships as you will feel more intensely about following your heart even if it may be at the sacrifice of other things.

Also occurring on the same day the Full Moon in Aquarius will peak bringing with it an independent nature that will help you be able to focus on your own needs and visions for your life.

The Full Moon will bring to fruition themes that have been circulating since the New Moon in February and now you will have a chance to see just how they have reached maturity and what lucky gifts the Aquarian energy now brings into your life.

During the second half of the month, Mars moves into Gemini bringing some much-needed air energy and ideas into what motivates you.

You can expect to be able to be more decisive around this time and see clearly which path or which choice is truly one you want to take which will help immensely once Virgo Season starts as the Sun shifts into the earthly healing energy of this sign.

The New Moon occurs in Virgo as well later in the month and prompts you to reflect on what you now want to begin in your life just as Uranus entering retrograde slows you down to process all of the changes that have occurred within your life.

August is truly a month to slow down a bit, to stay in the present moment and in the feelings that you’re having so that you can take advantage of all the blessings that the universe has in store for you.

Each Zodiac Sign's Luckiest Day Of The Month For August 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Luckiest Day: Monday, August 29th

Chiron retrograde in Aries unites with the North Node in Taurus today bringing you a very important realization that will forever change your life.

Chiron does rule the wounds that you incurred early in life and the healing that ultimately will alter your life, while the North Node represents the fate that you are moving into.

This is an immensely powerful energy that will allow you to transform yourself and how you experience your surroundings.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Luckiest Day: Friday, August 19th

Last Quarter Moons represent a time of being able to remove obstacles from your path so that you can focus more on what you want to create. In Taurus, this means that you will feel a greater desire to be your true self and operate from this place of oneness with your heart and the world around you.

Through the energies associated with the Last Quarter Moon, you will feel clarity and peace coming in that will help you in the weeks to come.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Luckiest Day: Saturday, August 20th

In regards to anything that you have wanted to create or begin, Mars entering your sign this month means that you will receive the green light to do so.

This is fantastic energy for creating something or even for finding the determination to move ahead and get things done. Don’t be afraid to take risks or go all in on a project or relationship as you will be fully supported and fueled by the universe.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Luckiest Day: Thursday, August 11th

The Full Moon in Aquarius rises today and brings you a chance to get to a deeper level of intimacy with yourself and with those around you. This will be a wonderful time for some self-care and reflection of your own yourself, remembering that you deserve to put your care and well-being as a top priority as well.

You also may come to a deeper understanding of what it is that you need from others which can help transform your relationships for the positive.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Luckiest Day: Thursday, August 11th

Advertisement Is your relationship worth fighting for? Get clarity with a psychic reading. Click here and get 10 minutes for $1.99!

Venus, the planet of love and abundance in finances enters Leo today. You are about to have an amazing month during your zodiac season as Venus helps to bless you with opportunities in life and with finances.

Make sure that you harness a deep sense of self-worth as you rise up to seize the opportunities that this will bring into your life so that everything is done from that place of deservingness.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Luckiest Day: Thursday, August 4th

Mercury the planet that rules how you think and speak will move into Virgo today supercharging your communication. Not only will you be able to think and speak more clearly but others will also be able to understand you to a deeper degree which will allow you to bring more growth into your life.

Details will be important, just as they always are, but you will also be able to see the bigger picture as well.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Luckiest Day: Thursday, August 25th

Mercury is a very fast-moving planet which means that it will shift into Libra at the end of the month allowing you to feel like suddenly everyone is able to speak your language.

The balance will be key, as will reciprocity within personal and business relationships. Make sure that you take time to be open to compromise and see greater understanding from others. You can learn something from listening as much as you do from speaking.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Luckiest Day: Friday, August 5th

Your lucky day is here as the First Quarter Moon arrives in Scorpio bringing with it the opportunity to be able to harness a deeper level of motivation towards the creation of your dreams.

You will be feeling more optimistic around this time which will allow you to feel more confident about your direction. Make sure that you don’t allow yourself to doubt what you inherently know is your truth.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Luckiest Day: Thursday, August 11th

The Aquarius Full Moon brings you an opportunity to clearly communicate on important issues giving you a chance to hear and be heard.

Communication is the root of relationships as well as the ones that you have with yourself. When you speak openly and clearly about what is important and what matters most to you, you’re then able to step into the power of the present moment so that you get to decide what comes next.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Luckiest Day: Thursday, August 25th

As Mercury moves into Libra at the end of August it will bring all sorts of positive changes to your career and even financial zones.

Make sure that you are aware of how you're communicating your ideas and thoughts to your professional partners and that you’re also not underselling yourself. Huge growth opportunities are possible now if you are able to continue to focus on what matters most and also advocate for yourself in the process.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Luckiest Day: Thursday, August 11th

Your annual full moon is here and it’s also super on. This makes it even more intense and powerful. Reflect back to whatever occurred in early February 2022 as any themes that began then will be coming full circle now.

It’s time to step into the newness that you have been desiring to create, both within your external life and even in how you view the world around you. Choose joy and make sure that you aren’t continuing to choose to suffer because you’re afraid of leaving that behind.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Luckiest Day: Wednesday, August 24th

Uranus retrograde in Taurus will affect your communication especially as it relates to creative projects and avenues in which it feels like you’re expressing your soul.

Uranus retrograde for you will actually feel more relaxing as you’re able to settle into what has recently transpired in your life bringing with it a greater understanding and respect for the process.

Allow yourself to tune into what matters most and choose rest above exhaustion.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.