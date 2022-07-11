Each Zodiac Sign's Luckiest Day Of The Week For July 11 - July 17, 2022

As the Full Moon in Capricorn aligns with Venus shifting into Cancer, it’s clear that change is in the air if you can see it as an opportunity and not a sentence.

The Full Moon this week is the second Super Full Moon in a series of three that we will experience this summer which means that there will be a climax around this lunar event but that likely thing won’t peak until the third one next month.

It’s important to remember that the story isn’t finished and that there will still be important information to play out in the coming weeks.

However, there is something essential that will be occurring this week that will help you see that true transformation is always an opportunity.

Transformation is bigger than just change.

It’s the process by which through alchemy you become your most authentic self.

Transformation though requires sacrifice and above all truth.

The Full Moon in Capricorn presents a lucky opportunity to embrace the truth that Pluto aligning with this moon will bring to the surface.

It gives you the ability to move through obstacles and challenges and to see that transformation is the way to abundance and luck.

Being that it’s a Supermoon means that everything is magnified and more intense.

This is truly a beautiful time for you to use what the purpose of Pluto is alongside the Full Moon in Capricorn which will introduce an upgrade to you and your life.

This week Venus, the planet of finances and real estate also changes signs which brings in fresh new energy allowing you to feel more connected to the choices and decisions that you’re making.

Venus in Cancer lets you make decisions that are based on nurturing yourself and your deepest dreams.

Cancer is an emotional water sign that will allow you to able to tap into the truth of your own feelings purging everything that isn’t your most authentic self, which is an essential part of your transformation.

When you see transformation as an opportunity to seize, and not something that you merely have to get through or put up with you start to see it as the lucky moment it truly is.

Not everyone is given an opportunity to transform so radically it ushers in an entirely new way of life, so when it arrives this week be sure to seize the opportunity for exactly what it is; the moment that has the potential to change your entire life.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Luckiest Day: Sunday, July 17th

Venus in Cancer ushers in hope for your home and family life as peace is restored here. You will still have to work through what has recently come up but now you are being supported by the universe to do just that. Make sure that you work for what it is you truly hope to build and not let yourself get caught up in recent hurts.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Luckiest Day: Sunday, July 10th

Uranus in Taurus will unite with the Cancer Sun today giving you a shining moment to put all your recent changes to work for you. Uranus in your sign has been bringing all sorts of lucky and beneficial opportunities into your life, but as it crosses paths with your Sun today it’s about taking positive action. You are completely supported right now, it’s important to just keep trusting.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Luckiest Day: Wednesday, July 13th

Venus is finishing up in Gemini which will bring positive opportunities for you when it comes to your finances. As it connects with Saturn in Aquarius today you will receive a positive karmic payback for previous work that you have put in. it’s important to make sure to seize the chances as they arise today, believing in the fact you are worthy to receive greater abundance.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Luckiest Day: Sunday, July 17th

Venus is most known for being the planet of love but it also represents finances and real estate. As it enters Cancer for you it means that you are able to have your own belief system surrounding abundance upgraded so that you can make changes that you’ve been seeking. It’s an excellent time for real estate endeavors or to make a change that will ultimately bring in more financial opportunities.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Luckiest Day: Thursday, July 14th

The Moon in Aquarius today brings you in touch with your own sense of fulfillment directly after the Moon peaks in Capricorn. This allows you to utilize some of that manifestation energy so that you can more clearly see where in your own life you’ve allowed certain patterns to continue for longer than in retrospect you should have. Only you can choose to pursue a path of greater fulfillment.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Luckiest Day: Wednesday, July 13th

The Full Moon in the fellow earth sign of Capricorn aligns greatly with you helping you to heal what you have been challenged to get over. Use this grounded earth energy to set important goals for yourself and accomplish whatever it is that has been on your heart recently to manifest. It’s a powerful time for you to start taking advantage of the opportunities the universe sends your way.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Luckiest Day: Thursday, July 14th

The Moon in Aquarius will be bringing in some great air energy to help get you unstuck from whatever current mindset you have been in. It’s important to recognize that you need newness in your life but to actually introduce that you need to change how you think about things. Use this opportunity to reshape your previous belief systems so that you can see what you're seeking is already what you possess.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Luckiest Day: Sunday, July 10

Today is a wonderful opportunity to be able to get to a deeper place of feeling within yourself. You will feel emotionally stronger and able to navigate situations that have previously challenged you. This means that you trust your own feelings more deeply so you will be able to seize the opportunities for transformation more readily.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Luckiest Day: Tuesday, July 12th

Venus is wrapping up her time in Gemini which holds reign over your romantic life as the Moon moves through your sign of Sagittarius. It’s an intense energy today that is all about your emotional life and the choices that you make because of it. Make sure that you are fully acknowledging the effect that your romantic relationship has on your life, as it truly is so much more than just dates; it’s about your destiny.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Luckiest Day: Wednesday, July 13th

Your annual Full Moon in Capricorn lights up the sky today as a Supermoon that will more brightly illuminate what has previously been hidden from you. During this lunation, it’s important to recognize your own truth, especially with Pluto in your sign aligning with the moon as it will be important to see things as they are in the weeks ahead. This will allow you to truly receive all the lucky moments that the universe has in store for you.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Luckiest Day: Wednesday, July 13th

Saturn in Aquarius aligns with Venus in Gemini today bringing you some divine moments which will help you feel like the universe is truly on your side. It’s time to be able to truly surrender to your own path and have faith that you are being guided even when it may seem that there is nothing but darkness or confusion. Let go of what hasn’t worked and truly allow yourself to see just how much is.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Luckiest Day: Saturday, July 16th

As the Moon transitions into Pisces, it’s time to step back into the parts of yourself that really makes you, you. The Pisces Moon has a way of reconnecting you to your heart so that you are honoring your deepest truths and so that your feelings are involved in everything that you do. Don’t let fear of getting hurt to be what holds you back, it’s time to truly believe in the magic that life really is.

