The 3 Zodiac Signs With Great Weekly Horoscopess, July 11 - 17, 2022

Your weekly predictions are here for the three zodiac signs who will have the best horoscopes the week of July 11 to 17, 2022.

What a great week we have in store for us, and some of the signs here will be rapturous to see what's to come. We will notice an obvious upgrade in our health, due to decisions made to keep a balanced diet and an easier lifestyle. Love lives will be on the mend as well, as healings will be taking place all week long.

We are looking at a week that starts out with the Moon in Sagittarius, which will instantly bring an optimistic look to just about everything, and that transit will be backed up by Moon trine Jupiter.

Together, if we are open to them and allow their good vibes into our hearts, we should see this week as filled will opportunities and great possibility.

Everything looks positive this week for the ones who allow themselves to see it that way.

As we progress through the week, we'll stumble on the Moon opposition and Venus trine Saturn, which aren't necessarily helpful transits in love, however, these influences will help us get over certain hurdles in our love lives which will make life a whole lot easier.

Towards the end of the week, we may find ourselves feeling a little more sensitive to those around us; compassion rises when we are experiencing Venus square Neptune along with the Moon in Pisces, by the week's end.

This week brings us the opportunity to spot kindness and to bring it as well. What we give out, we receive. Be kind, be simple, and take care of your health.

The three zodiac signs with a great horoscope the week of July 11 - 17, 2022:

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

The Full Buck Supermoon, right at the top of the week on July 13, opens the doors to your sense of optimism. You feel easygoing as if there are no threats looming to throw you off course. You flow through this week with confidence, and even when confronted with opposition, you remain cool and collected.

With Venus in Neptune towards the end of the week, you might feel overly sensitive; if you reach out for comfort, you will find that it comes easily and honestly. This week brings you the very real knowledge that you are responsible for your mood as well as your reactions to the moods of others.

What stands out the most, however, is that sense of inner peace, which has always been hard-sought and rarely experienced. You have so much positive power during this time, that others in your life will benefit simply by being in your presence.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Your main lessons this week will be jump-started by the transit Venus trine Saturn, which will put you in the position of having to defend yourself, verbally. You will get a chance to react and say what's on your mind, however, you may find that it's just not worth the effort.

This is a major hurdle for you to cross, and cross it you will. The entire week may feel like it's testing you to see if you can either be patient or withhold your emotions.

When you get in touch with those emotions, you may come to realize that they are not as relevant as they did when you were feeling so passionate about them.

This week has you measuring yourself out in portions; if something requires your attention, you will give it, but no more than is necessary. If you are being led into an argument, you will weigh the importance and your place in it. Chances are you will walk away, rather than engage in that which can only upset your sense of calm.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Your innate sensitivity will bring beauty into your life this week, as you are receptive to the many wonderful ideas that surround you. Friends and family feel comfortable around you as you don't seem to be as concerned with world affairs and simply refuse to let your flow of positive energy deplete.

You will avoid being with people who disturb your inner peace this week, and as the Moon goes from Sagittarius to Capricorn it works prods your creative side, you might just end up happily working on a project with people that you love and trust.

Family matters run smoothly, and any arguments or upsets are used as building blocks for future understandings. There is nothing that isn't possible in your world of optimism, and even if you have a momentary cloud of doubt come over you, you will easily be able to rid yourself of this negativity. Very little bothers you during this week. Congratulations, Pisces.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.