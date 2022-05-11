How Jupiter In Aries Effects Each Zodiac Sign's Horoscopes, May 2022 - October 2022

We cannot say that the universe does not have our back, as Jupiter in Aries makes life a whole lot better during the Mercury retrograde that we have going on at the same time.

Thank you Jupiter in Aries, for saving us, because this retrograde is going to shake the joint up, and we'll be needing as much self-confidence and affirmation as we can get.

We've got the biggest planet in our solar system, known for imparting broad-minded and positive thinking, in the zodiac sign of Aries, the ultimate warrior. It's as if we can now see everything as being possible.

We have the backbone to carry out the hardest of tasks, and the mental strength to keep on keeping on.

Because we will be continuously teased by Mercury in retrograde, we will happily accept Jupiter in Aries as a helping hand during this harsh time. Jupiter in Aries is like the exit hatch that we didn't know existed, and now that we do know of its existence, we barrel through it like gangbusters.

Jupiter in Aries lets us know that we do not have to suffer — no matter what the issue is, we do not have to suffer. We are also not dependent on others to save us; we save ourselves, and that is directly related to Jupiter in Aries.

Enthusiasm, positive energy, ambition, freethinking, and power. These are all keywords that will pop up during this transit. If you feel the pull of the retrograde, do not worry: Jupiter in Aries has enough positive energy to get you through this.

And know this, signs: You are the one who gets you through to the next day. Honor yourself and your own power, as it is revved all the way during this transit.

Here's how Jupiter in Aries affects each zodiac sign beginning, May 2022 - October 2022.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You're the star today and you know it, Aries. You've been waiting for your turn to shine, and while so many things got in the way of your dazzle, you can finally feel secure in knowing that your time is here, and the shine is on full burn.

You are the one people are looking to and AT today, as you seem to bubble over with charm and allure. You set the tone for those around you today as you are incredibly kind and inspiring to those in your immediate circle. Today brings you respect and a feeling of being honored for your hard work and sensitivity.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Every now and then you like to think of yourself as a witch; you love a good ritual and you love feeling spiritually strong. Today, during Jupiter in Aries you'll be tapping into that magical reserve where you keep all of your secrets and aspirations.

Today is the day you set intentions, knowing that your power of manifestation is on point and that nothing stands in your way. You are one zillion percent positive energy today, Taurus, and within a few days, you'll watch your spiritual creation take shape as happiness and good health.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You're always open to positive change, and even though you sometimes come across as the sad sack of the bunch, Jupiter in Aries will pluck you out of your funk and place you into hope and the idea of dreaming big.

You always watch yourself, not letting your heart get too involved with things that could hurt you, but today feels so safe, and you might just end up doing something you'd never do, like have real fun. Yes, Gemini, you, too, can have authentic fun, and honestly, you should let transit have its way with you.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Because you've been so focused and attentive to the things that require your full attention, you are on the verge of great success. Jupiter in Aries helps the momentum of this success as it opens new doors for you, and aids in the process of learning new things.

Jupiter in Aries expands your horizons and lets you know that you are never 'stuck' in one place and that you always have options. This means the world to you, as stagnation tends to be your enemy. Fear not!

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You may not have expected your bank account to become so flush, but that's what happens when you work hard, Leo. And hard work is exactly what you've been putting out for months now, and with Jupiter in Aries, it's starting to look like pay-off time.

Leos will be seeing raises in pay and promotions in position. You will also be experiencing hope for the future, in terms of money and finance. Looks like security isn't so far off after all. Good for you. Hard work pays off.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Who are you to say no to a new romance, or a flirtation that will make you feel more alive than you have felt in a long, long while? You are raring to go during Jupiter in Aries, and you see no obstacles in sight; it's smooth sailing, and if that means shameless flirting or crazy sexual innuendos, then so be it, you're down for all of it. What makes you happiest during Jupiter in Aries is being with people, sharing ideas, and yes, flirting your tush off.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Here we have the perfect setup for excellence at the workplace. This also covers law and legal matters, all of which you will be in top form for. If there's a contract to sign, you'll sign and you'll have done the right thing.

If there's an agreement you need to look at, you'll size it up and see what works best for you. Jupiter in Aries kicks your discretion in big time, letting you see exactly what is right for you, and what is wrong. Your decisions today will be made with intelligence and perception.

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21)

Health issues force you to confront your lifestyle and this is something you've not only known about for a while, but it's also something you are all too happy to tackle. All you needed was the right impetus, and Jupiter in Aries seems to be it. This could mean going on a diet or starting an exercise plan.

You know what needs to be done and you are no longer content to lie to yourself. Time is short, sweet and to be lived. You recognize this fact and you get on top of it, swiftly. You're a pro at getting things back on track and so you do so with your life and your health.

(November 22 - December 21)

Jupiter in Aries will have your head spinning as creative inspiration takes you to new levels, and all you want to do is 'make stuff.' Whether it's putting your abilities to work as a chef, or composing a symphony entirely written for the theremin, you won't let anything get in the way of your flow.

This is your element, totally, Sagittarius, and when you have a favorable transit such as this one, you come into yourself. Today will have you starring in your own award-winning "do it yourself" show.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

If there's one thing you didn't count on, it's domestic bliss, and that's exactly what you're going to get during Jupiter in Aries. Who knew! Yes, you, too, can have a romantic home life that doesn't cramp your style or get on your nerves. Well, not today, at least.

You and your partner will have fun today, and while that doesn't seem like too much of a stretch, for you, it is, as you've been so wrapped up in work that you hardly notice you are partnered. Don't let this moment slip away, Capricorn, as this has the potential to blossom into future romantic successes.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You've never needed approval from the peanut gallery, and you certainly don't need it today. With the power of Jupiter in Aries at your side, you will do exactly what you want, the way you want it. And that means something eccentric and unique to your personality.

You've already proved to all of your friends that you are indeed 'the different one' and today lets them all see it in the flesh. You feel strong and enthusiastic today. Your dreams are exactly the things you like to manifest.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

You are here to reap all the benefits that Jupiter in Aries has to offer, and in your case, this means finance and home with a dash of something pretty in there. Trusting your own discretion, you will be making some bold changes to your living space today.

You recognize that this kind of 'bold' means money must be involved, but that's OK because you feel rich and secure during this transit. And it's not all just smoke and mirrors; you really are in a state of abundance, and it shows.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.