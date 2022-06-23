Welcome to each zodiac sign's weekly tarot card reading for June 27 through July 3, 2022. And yes, we are already in July, which alone feels like a mind-blower.

Wow, this year is just zipping on by, isn't it? This week brings us many less than favorable cards, implying that we are up for a few hard times.

Only a few zodiac signs here get to see brilliant love and to create our own luck, yet the harsher cards are not without their 'good' side.

One thing stands out; there's a feeling of dissatisfaction that runs through the week, and each day seems to make it worse.

There's a sense of impending finality; we need to get out of whatever situation we're in that's holding us back or causing us such grief.

Many of us feel like there's a low-grade rebellion brewing inside of us, and if we don't find a way to deal with it, we're going to explode.

We're also starting to notice that we are the only ones who can save ourselves if we are in a difficult situation.

No knight in shining armor is coming to our rescue. In fact, we are that knight. We are the savior of our own lives, so with that said, let's get to the saving. Know yourself as the strong one who comes through for you. Know it and own it.

Each Zodiac Sign's Weekly Tarot Card Reading For June 27 - July 3, 2022

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

This is a good week for you to get your priorities straight and your plan of action together, especially where work is concerned. Luck is on your side, so this may be a good time to present an idea or two to the people who supply your paycheck.

What you have in mind may be more than helpful to them, so please feel free to share your brilliance. And trust in the fact that you really do know what you're doing. And you do it well.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles, reversed

What you'll be noticing this week is that the people you work with are sub-par and not paying attention to any details whatsoever. You will witness shoddy workmanship, and the real problem here is that it may inspire laziness in you.

When you see that others no longer care about their work, you figure that if they don't care, then why should you? This card symbolizes mediocrity in the workplace, and you will play a role in this.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands, reversed

While there's nothing to get too worried about, know that this week will bring about a certain level of strife and that you may have to deal with it even though it's the last thing on your mind. Basically, a materialistic issue will arise and require your immediate attention.

The entire week will feel as though it revolves around this issue and will thwart your plans to a degree. It's nothing to become overly concerned about, though it will need your focus and attention.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups

This is the 'don't dream it, be it' card. It recognizes that you are a dreamer of great dreams. It lets you know that you can manifest and materialize whatever is in your mind. You have great luck this week, Cancer, as you can put together in your mind exactly what you want to see play out as reality.

You are capable and nervy. You get things done, and you impress people with your drive and one-pointedness.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords

Prepare for a somewhat frustrating week, as it seems that your plans will either be put on hold, or canceled altogether. What is best for you is to not take it too seriously, as this card implies that you might go a little overboard in your reaction to the delay.

Your best bet is to just ride it out and see what happens. Try not to force this into a terrible situation; things are hard enough but don't make it worse.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords, reversed

You've got something on your mind this week and it won't let go. While you know you can overthink a thing to death, you might want to weigh what's troubling you. Is it really all that bad, or are you making it worse by ruminating? Avoid falling into feelings of self-pity as that could turn into self-destruction.

Yes, you will have the odds against you, but that doesn't mean you need to accept hopelessness.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles, reversed

You are at a difficult place in your life when it comes to working. You just don't know if you can keep going, doing the same thing you've been doing all this time. This card brings in the idea of apathy and disinterest.

Your job bores you, and it's starting to unravel your world. You do not know what to do, so you let things fall into disarray. You rebel by not showing up and risking your position, as you are starting to seriously not care at all about your work.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

This is a karmic week for you, Scorpio, as it seems your good deeds are coming back to you in the form of good luck and the knowledge of security and love in your life. The family holds you in high esteem, and you are the celebrated member this week.

You are someone everyone turns to for solid advice, and you've proven trustworthy and kind. What goes around comes around, and in your case, you'll be shown much love this week.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords, reversed

This is a tricky card as it implies that you will rise above the odds. Still, there will have to be a sacrifice to get there. This week has you overcoming something that could imply a friendship or love affair went awry.

You are triumphant in your ability to separate yourself from your enemy, but it's a bittersweet success story. This week has you mentally removing yourself from a relationship that was bringing you and everything you love down.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Page of Swords, reversed

You've got a secret, don't you, Capricorn? Here's the thing...that secret may get revealed this week, and not because you chose to make it public. So be prepared to get into some explanations as you will be prodded for info, and most of that prodding will come from your romantic partner.

It's the kind of week where you are forced to take responsibility for your actions, so get your story together because you will be held accountable.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

It won't be an easy week, but there will be some success involved. What you're looking at is a hard-fought battle between you and a friend, and while you may lose that friend in the process, you'll gain knowledge that will show you what you need to get that friend back and you don't want to lose this friend.

There's an ego bruise coming your way. It's something you can live with and grow by if you let the lesson into your life.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Judgement, reversed

This week brings you disagreements and decisions made that displease you to the umpteenth degree. You feel you are not given a choice in some matter that requires your presence, and this week will be spent in anger as you feel you've lost control of something crucial to your happiness.

You do not trust those around you; you trust their ability to make decisions even less.

