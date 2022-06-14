The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Wednesday, June 15, 2022:

It is important to recognize that within those difficult moments, you are being molded for the better.

In fact, three zodiac signs who will have the best horoscopes on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 experience the benefits of the Moon's changing energy.

After yesterday's illumination of the Super Full Moon in Sagittarius, the Moon moves into a hardworking and logical Capricorn.

Do not let this dose of reality dishearten you. There is a purpose at play here to have you continue planning your next steps, recognizing that there is no immediate path to fulfillment.

All day, the Gemini Sun will align with retrograde Saturn in Aquarius, trying to remind you of what you have previously learned so that you can use this energy to make greater progress.

These two planets bring rewards for past lessons and efforts and help you stay focused on the goal.

In this case, it might be more practical, like a job or relationship change. Still, with the eclipse cycle last month and Saturn currently in retrograde, it is about something deeper and more poignant.

Today should bring you back to your true motivating purpose for whatever it is you are seeking to change or accomplish.

It is not about the money necessary for a new job but greater security and freedom.

A change in relationship is not about someone better, but a connection that feels like it fosters your self-growth.

This is the effect of the recent eclipses and Saturn retrograde.

Saturn is known as the lord of time and karma; it is the astral body that helps you understand what it means to reap what you sow, and while its lessons can be harsh, there is always fruitful abundance on the other side.

Later in the day, the Capricorn Moon unites with Uranus in Taurus, giving you a chance to feel validated and energized after taking care of some real-life stuff.

This allows you to feel excited by this new journey that you are on and to now be ready in unconventional ways to make it a reality.

It is a chance to see that a challenge will always represent an opportunity for real growth.

The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Wednesday, June 15, 2022:

1. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You will still feel the effects of the Sagittarius Super Full Moon tomorrow since it swept into your sign a brief time later. Use this fulfilling and motivating energy to help you see what has come full circle within your life. It represents a chance to become clear on what your motivations truly are so that you can make sure it is not a superficial desire that is getting fulfilled but a true need.

During this time, themes regarding the value, whether in career or love, may arise from the beginning of the year.

Reflect on how your sense of value has shifted during this time. Both how you place value on yourself as well as who and what you most value within your life.

The Moon in your zodiac sign today will illuminate your feelings about this and present an opportunity to assess what is working for you and what is not.

This means that some of your previous beliefs or structures may need to be released to feel like you are making progress on what matters most. The most important thing is to ensure that you follow your compass of truth and no one else's.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Think back to the last Gemini Season and how much things have changed for you. Because the eclipse cycle last year was in both Gemini and Sagittarius, it would have been a big year for you. You are still going through some of the pieces of sorting out what came up for you last year. Whether it was substantial changes, opportunities, or even new awareness about your growth.

This is a chance for you to reflect on and now receive the rewards for all the work that you have done.

With the Sun still in your zodiac sign uniting with retrograde Saturn in Aquarius, you can expect some blessing or good news to arrive today.

This could also be a clear point for you in receiving some information or news that gives you the green light in your life. Make sure you take credit for what changes and risks you have taken in the past year and how you have grown.

You no longer approach situations in the same way even if it is something it feels like you are still practicing. Whatever chapter of your life you feel like you are currently preparing for, you are ready to begin. You must make that ultimate choice to do it.

3. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Mars, Jupiter, and Chiron are all in your zodiac sign, making for a continually active and interesting day. Mars is the planet of ambition and passion, while Jupiter seeks to help you bring greater luck and abundance into your life.

To be able to do that though, healing must occur around past choices or even those beliefs over what you thought was normal or even how you should live your life.

This is where Chiron comes in. Right now is a massively valuable time for you.

As Mars and Jupiter in Aries cross paths with the Capricorn Moon today, it is a chance to ground yourself and get practical about what you are moving through and how to seize control over where it takes you. You cannot control everything, but you can control yourself and your choices.

This is imperative for you to embody yourself as this is the key to achieving everything you have been dreaming of, even if it is as simple as genuine happiness.

Use the energy of dissatisfaction you are feeling right now to power through the challenges because they were put there not to stop you but to help you realize your greatness by overcoming them.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.