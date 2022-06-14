The 3 Zodiac Signs Whose Love Runs Cold During The Moon Trine Uranus On Wednesday, June 15, 2022

Three zodiac signs have their love run cold during the Moon trine Uranus on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

If you are in a relationship and you sense that maybe you aren't exactly feeling the same way as you once did about the person you're involved with, there's a good chance that you are under the direct influence of Moon trine Uranus.

Whenever we have this transit above us, we get the impression that the 'grass is greener on the other side of the fence.'

While this is a widespread experience for human beings — this feeling that someone else has it better than we do, we tend to believe it a little too much during Moon trine Uranus.

Moon trine Uranus is a highly inspiring transit and can have us feeling excellent about ourselves.

Where things can go wrong is in the idea that we may start to believe that what makes us feel good is change, as in rupturing, divisive, devastating change.

We will sacrifice a relationship for the sake of thinking there's someone better for us out there. And because Moon trine Uranus makes us stick with our convictions, we won't be happy until we completely ruin what we have in this faux attempt at escaping it.

We are so wrong today. We throw loved ones under the bus because we start seeing them as valueless; we want only what will serve us, and to do this, we demote our loved ones and make them into non-essentials.

We consciously dial our love down so that we can 'free ourselves up' for someone 'better.' Our love runs cold, but the one thing we don't count on is that the more we hurt a person, the colder their feelings towards us run. It works both ways, signs.

Here's why Taurus, Gemini, and Virgo are the three zodiac signs whose love runs cold during the Moon trine Uranus on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You start the day off feeling a little impatient and depending on how the first few hours of the day go for you, you might either take that impatience and let it fall away, or, you might work that impatience into a froth, where all you feel about every single thing is agitated and annoyed.

You'll choose the latter due to Moon trine Uranus, which plays with your head and makes you feel like you have the emotional intelligence, time or tolerance for anything that tries your nerves. Enter: your partner.

One would think of bad timing on their part, but they, too, are under the influence of Moon trine Uranus, and they too might feel a little impatient with YOU today, Taurus.

That's all you need; one little push, and you will withdraw all your love and patience from this person. Your love runs cold, and you believe you'll never get it back until tomorrow when it's all kissy-kissy again.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

This day brings you a total lack of tolerance for the person you happen to need a ton of tolerance with your partner. You're at that 'familiar' stage with your love life. You and your person have become 'comfortable' around each other, and while that sounds like a good thing, it can easily become resentful as being 'too close' makes it so that there's no mystery left to the relationship.

The mystery is what kept you there in the first place, and while you can enjoy the idea of being comfy with a person, you rely on that unknown variable because it excites you. It keeps you interested and on your toes.

Now that you know everything there is to know about your partner, you're starting to feel bored by them. Moon trine Uranus makes you think you're right for feeling bored and that poor, poor you should never have to deal with things like boredom. You may throw your person out like garbage if you get cold enough. No one to stop you, right, Gemini?

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Moon trine Uranus gives you an energetic rush that has you believing that maybe you could do better in terms of love and romance. Of course, you are with someone now, but you're into comparing them today.

You're all about finding as many faults as possible so that you'll feel justified about putting them down and threatening them with finding someone 'better.'

You're all kinds of cruel today, and you believe you're in the right for your behavior. You feel you deserve more than this person can give, even though they've practically given you their life.

Still, Moon trine Uranus has you convinced that you can do better, which, ordinarily, would be a good thing if it were about a passion or a hobby or a skill, but this is about a person and that person has a heart. Please don't break it, Virgo. Think twice.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.