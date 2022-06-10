Welcome to the Weekly Horoscope for each zodiac sign starting June 13 - 19, 2022.

Wow, what a week we have in store for us.

With the Full Moon in Sagittarius as our prime positive force of energy, we should be doing fairly well regarding dreams, schemes, and plans for the future.

We may see a few upsets where money issues come up, but there's nothing here to give us the impression of anything truly spectacular to come.

We are looking at a few frustrating moments when we feel we are owed something that we never seem to get.

We've got the energy of Moon square Saturn, which will give us the impression that we're in a tight spot that we can't wiggle our way out of.

This week comes with little mind games that we will certainly bypass once we've gone through them. It's a week where we have to take deep looks; not everything is as it seems.

We are looking at Moon sextile Pluto energy, which is truly an unwanted experience for Aries and Sagittarius zodiac signs.

While nothing is going to take the world down this week, there is one zodiac sign, Cancer, that will experience a major setback.

We'd be best to get in touch with gratitude for what we have this week rather than complain and moan about all we didn't get or don't have at present.

Each Zodiac Sign's Weekly Horoscope For June 13 - 19, 2022

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You start the week out with hope and a plan. The only thing that makes this difficult for you is that you're disorganized and don't know where to put all this positive energy.

You want what's best, yet you can't put your finger on exactly what that is. It's as if this week presents to you the idea that you can do anything you want and have anything you want, yet, you don't know what that is, and that's where your frustration lies: with yourself.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

This is the week where you lay down the law. It could be at work, with family members, or in your own love life. You have an evident vision of who you want to be; you know how to get there and what to do to achieve this goal. What you need now, this week, is support.

You need to know that the people in your life are not only on your side but willing to work towards a common goal of happiness, health, and progress.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You feel a bit false this week as if someone has spotted you trying to fool someone else, and because they catch you, you feel foolish.

This is the week where you try to show off. You want to impress people with your vast knowledge, and while you are an expert in your field, your constant reminders to all those around you that you are the best start becoming obnoxious. Try this, Gemini: Do your good deeds and stop worrying about everyone noticing them.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Once again, it's the patience game for you. You stare out your window, wondering when things will finally change for you. You have hope, but not a lot.

You could be shaken either way; if something good happens, you'll be elated. If something bad happens, you'll figure it's just how it is with you. You feel apathetic during this week. You desperately want to hold on to hope but can't get those hopes too high this week.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Victory is yours this week; you'll get to show it off to your heart's content. You won. It's either the lottery or a contest of some sort. You feel proud and eager to let people know how joyous this occasion is — you'll be only too happy to have people join in on the fun and celebration. While this may be your victory alone, you will surely share the happy feelings with everyone you know. The people in your life will be proud of you this week, Leo.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

now and then, you like to slip into what you call 'Witch Mode,' which is an attitude you adopt when you want people to think you have power and that you're scared. It may be a defense mechanism, but it seems to work for you. While in Witch Mode, you make people feel as though you know something they don't, and this bothers them — but more: it makes them get out of your way, which was the plan all along.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

And then there's lucky you, Libra. The winner of this week's draw is Libra, as you will come to know what brilliant good fortune is all about. This is the week where everything is put into proper perspective; your love life is healing and feels promising.

Your bank account is flush and feels incredibly good, and your health takes a turn for the better. You are rocking it hard this week, Libra. Enjoy every single second of it.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

While you generally love the idea of spending time alone, this wasn't exactly the week you had in mind for such solitary activity. Because of this, that, and the other thing, life got in the way of your plans, and somehow, you've been left alone.

All plans are canceled, leaving you in a precarious position; you hadn't counted on all of this alone time, and you certainly didn't want to pay for it, either. This week is a costly mess of mistakes, none of which are vital, but all of which are expensive.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You'd rather be like Scorpio this week, meaning all alone and dealing with things on your own. And while you will get to spend time alone, you'll have the company of your troubled mind, and these days, a lot of that is going on.

You feel like your head is congested; the ghosts of memories linger, and you thought they were gone for good. It looks like you still have a bit of healing before you can claim success.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You'll be getting away with something today, and you won't believe the good fortune. You stood up for yourself, and now it's paying off.

You knew you were doing the right thing when you let people in your life know what was on your mind, and it was either sink or swim where you were concerned, meaning your friends would either have to deal with you 'as is or pay the price for standing in your way. You'll get your way this week, and others in your life will respect you for your bold stance.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Now, here's a week that you'll come to enjoy: you feel love, security, and stability, and you love every second of it. It's as if all your hard work is finally starting to look like something.

You feel accomplished and content. You are also inspired to go further and take your dreams further down the line. It's been a long time since you've felt this confident, and it's only getting better, Aquarius. That's for sure.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

I didn't want to be the one to say this, but you're the sign that gets the sorry fortune this week. It looks like something you've worked very hard on is about to topple.

Perhaps you didn't think things out? It's hard to tell because your intentions were so good and pure or where? That's the problem with this week. You set out to do something excellent and beneficial to all, and you end up with chaos and disorder...even financial loss. Ah well, better days ahead, Pisces. Better days ahead.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.