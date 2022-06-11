So much is happening the week of June 13 - 19, 2022, and it affects each zodiac sign's luck in love.

In fact, three zodiac signs who are luckiest in love starting the week of June 13, 2022, can point to a few key astrological transits to explain the reason why.

It's almost impossible to think Taurus, Gemini, or Sagittarius will have anything less than a brilliant week in love.

We're about to feel the influence of a significant transit, happening on Tuesday, June 14, — the Full Moon in Sagittarius as it passes into Capricorn.

With a transit like this, our love lives will certainly pick up. This transit represents our ability to pour ourselves into hope and positivity. As we pass into Capricorn, we feel the love and promise and a valuable way to approach it all so that it will last.

With the Full Moon opposition Mercury testing our communication skills, we may find that we are more prepared than we thought to be diplomatic and understanding in love and romance.

This week brings us the patience that is often missing when couples have their 'heart to heart' major conversations. Patience glides in with Sagittarius and awakens in full as we enter Capricorn.

We are in our last days of Gemini Sun, and so we're getting used to getting our point across; this season has been good to us so far, and we've picked up a couple of pointers along the way.

We know when to back off, thanks to Moon trine Uranus, and we know when to push forward, thanks to Moon trine Mars. This week brings luck in love to the signs which have been paying attention all along.

Let your flags fly high; this week is for love and the belief in it. Don't let anybody take that away from you.

The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love The Week Of June 13 - 19, 2022:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You can easily grab on to the positive energy burst that is the Moon in Sagittarius, and you're ready to believe at this point in your life and in your relationship. You want it all, and you are convinced you can have it all between you and your partner. You intend together, and you make things happen.

This week encourages your plans; you feel so strongly that you have finally found the right person to love, and it charges you with a sense of purpose.

This is your soulmate, and things get done when you do things together!

This week will have you and your partner planning things for the future; things that you know in your soul will be made manifest and real. There is nothing you cannot do because you believe in yourself and your partner all the way.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

For the first time in what feels like forever, you feel positive about your love life. Sure, it's been good; things have been working out between the two of you. However, there's always that feeling of doubt or suspicion.

You're always waiting for the ball to drop or for that bit of bad news to arrive unexpectedly. Not happening this week, Gemini — it looks like you're in the clear. Negative thinking is an old habit, but it is one you can break.

And this week gives you ample time to break that bad habit.

Advertisement Love might be calling your name. Get an Accurate Prediction today.

Not to mention that you'll feel the love and support of your person as they let you know they have no intention of leaving you or hurting you.

It takes time for you to believe in such things, but believing will get you to a happier place, and that is how this week will play out for you, Gemini. You will be successful. Count on it.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Your love life looks sweet this week, Sagittarius, and why? Because it's just you and your partner, alone, doing your things your way.

That's all you needed; some downtime with your mate. You're not the person who needs all the attention all the time, and when it comes to crowd scenes and major social gatherings, you're the first to decline that invitation.

All you want is what Moon in Sagittarius is about to give you: the freedom to believe that all is well in the world.

While everything seems so unsteady and insecure, you need to take solace in a person you can trust, and you do. You don't need to post about it, nor do you need to get the approval of others to feel this love; no, this love is private and all yours. Stick with the feeling, Sagittarius. It will do you good. Trust your instincts this week.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.