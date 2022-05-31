Each Zodiac Sign's Monthly Love Horoscope For June 1 - 30, 2022

Each zodiac sign's monthly love horoscope is here for June 1 - 30, 2022, and now that Eclipse Season is over, and now it is time to see what is left once the dust settles.

During eclipses, truths are exposed, and situations arise that challenge the picture of how you thought your life would look.

They bring up the unexpected. In this case, Mercury was also retrograde, which meant that you were meant to work through some past issues before moving more clearly ahead.

May was an intense month full of uncomfortable growth opportunities. Still, now June is here, and the Sun is shining once again.

June is remarkably different from May right from the start. Mercury turns direct in Taurus, giving you the green light to make plans and focus more on the future than the past.

This is enhanced by Saturn turning retrograde shortly after in Aquarius.

Saturn rx will help inspire you to leave past events or situations behind and those ideals of what love or a committed relationship must embody.

It is time to own your ability to create the life and relationship you dream of, whether anyone else is doing it.

There is a strong aspect of freedom associated with June, which is echoed by the Sagittarius Full Moon midmonth and even Venus shifting into Gemini.

Commitment and love are always a choice, and so is the relationship you choose to create together.

The best relationships are those who choose each other every day because the alternative is not one they can live with.

That does not always mean that you are your best each day. Still, it does mean that you understand where your priorities are. You are not willing to sacrifice your relationship for anything else that may arise.

The more you allow yourself to choose what your heart is guiding you towards, the more you will be able to create what you desire.

Because in love, especially this month, anything is possible. You just will be asked to put in the work to create it.

Astrology forecast that affects your monthly love horoscope this June 2022.

Friday, June 3rd

After a month of being in retrograde motion, Mercury turns direct today into Taurus. This means that the reflection period over past issues in relationships, specifically those that occurred during June 2021, is completed. You can now feel free to move forward with plans and commitments. Anything that first came about during this Mercury Retrograde or decisions will now be finalized.

Saturday, June 4th

Saturn turns retrograde today in Aquarius, which will help you make romantic decisions based on your truth and not just follow the blueprint that society has laid down. Do not be afraid to create a relationship or future that fulfills your needs and dreams, even if it looks nothing like what everyone else is doing. Happiness comes first, no matter how it looks to others.

Monday, June 13th

Mercury enters Gemini today, giving you the ability to think through multiple ways to accomplish your love goals. Make sure that your energy is focused on what you want to create next, whether to start dating or a new chapter in your current relationship. There is always the possibility of having exactly what you want if you are flexible with how to achieve it.

Tuesday, June 14th

Today, the Full Moon in Sagittarius brings a sense of completion from the New Moon in Sagittarius in early December. Look for things coming full circle, especially around the themes of understanding the truth of your heart and what you really need from love. It is okay to have to experience everything before you can know what you need, but once you do, be prepared to move forward with it passionately.

Tuesday, June 21st

Sun moves into Cancer today, representing the beginning of this sign's zodiac season. Cancer rules the moon and matters of home, family, and motherhood. Committed relationships take precedence during this time. It may be time to consider moving in together or deepening your connection. Take this season as a time to focus on creating a more domestic, intimate relationship that can help foster you and your partner.

Wednesday, June 22nd

Venus, the planet of love, finances, and real estate, moves into Gemini today. Venus in Gemini is looking at multiple options, not just in potential partners but also in the lives that they could represent. In a committed relationship, it is about communication and each person being their authentic self while still being a part of the connection. There could also be conversations over shared finances or even homes during this phase.

Tuesday, June 28th

This is a powerful astrological day as the New Moon in Cancer occurs, and Neptune turns retrograde in Pisces. New Moons means new beginnings, and in its home sign of Cancer, it means that it is feeling even more powerful.

Take this as a sign to speak your desires and intentions to your partner, especially if it involves a greater commitment or presence in one another's lives. Neptune is the planet of unconditional love and fantasy, so when in retrograde motion, you can see things as they are instead of being clouded by fear or doubt. Use this to embrace your confidence and trust that the person meant for you will show up exactly how you need a partner to, and you for them, of course too.

Here is each zodiac sign's monthly love horoscope for June 1 - 30, 2022.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Best Love Day: Tuesday, June 28th

The Cancer New Moon throws a love light onto your home and family. If things have been strained lately, this is a chance to get things back on track or to be able to have that conversation with your partner that you want more. Even if you have just decided to get back into dating, doing so under this energy signifies that you are in the place to attract your forever love and not just another lesson.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Best Love Day: Saturday, June 25th

The North Node is in your sign all year, so you are seeing this eclipse cycle occur within your sign. In astrology, the North Node represents the fate you are moving towards in this life. With this teaming up with Jupiter today, abundance in all matters of love is yours for the taking. Make sure you say yes to new opportunities and adventures, even if they feel outside your comfort zone.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Best Love Day: Wednesday, June 22nd

Venus, the planet of love, moves into Gemini today, helping you make the most out of love and relationships. This will help any ongoing issues that have felt challenging to resolve because it will help you and your partner love in a similar fashion. It also creates a delicious atmosphere for meeting someone new and enjoying plenty of quality time with those you care about.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Best Love Day: Tuesday, June 28th

The New Moon in Cancer today is a beacon of hope that can help guide you through this current chapter of your life. With all the changes occurring for you, it has been hard to feel positive about what life will look like once you reach the other side. This New Moon is a gift that will let you see that there always is beauty after the struggle.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best Love Day: Tuesday, June 28th

Neptune in Pisces turns retrograde today, bringing up themes of sexuality, intimacy, transformation, and secrets. This is an opportunity for you to have more intimately connected relationships that go far beyond just intimacy You have been guided to transform how you approach relationships, and this next phase will help you be able to build what it is you have been dreaming of for so long.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Best Love Day: Tuesday, June 28th

Pisces energy is always one that brings up themes of romantic relationships for you. Last month there was a lot of reflecting on what has occurred in the past, but now there is a shift with you being able to move forward in new ways.

As Neptune turns retrograde in Pisces, dissolving illusions, and boundaries, you will be able to see the truth of your feelings and any partners. This lets you also move away from making decisions out of fear and embrace the love that you deserve.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Best Love Day: Tuesday, June 14th

Full Moon in Sagittarius will help you bring clarity to what has been occurring during the past six months in your relationships, especially during May. Sagittarius energy always helps you come to a greater understanding of things. In this situation, it will help you feel like you finally have all the pieces of the puzzle, which will help you know more definitively which direction you should move in.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Best Love Day: Wednesday, June 22nd

Gemini rules over intimacy and sex in your life, so as Venus slides into this sign, this will be the theme for the next month. While it could return to that level of physical intimacy within your life, it could also hold greater meaning over how you have used sex or connections with others throughout your romantic history. Secrets could come up, as could a greater truth about all of this. Just remember who you were is not who you are now.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Best Love Day: Wednesday, June 22nd

As Venus moves into the air sign of Gemini, your romantic relationships will become the primary topic of conversation. You will be more reflective and honest about these choices. Still, you will also feel the power behind your decision-making. Gemini is a sign that represents twins and duality, so this theme of choosing between people, lives, or even parts of yourself will arise.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Best Love Day: Tuesday, June 21st

Cancer is your opposing sign which means that it also carries a balance in life. Where you act, Cancer feels. This begins a new phase for you where your actions are centered more around your heart and feelings than what you logically think you should do.

You may feel your emotions are more in charge than they normally are during this period, especially if you have allowed yourself to be disconnected from them. Let yourself see that your feelings can be your compass forward.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Best Love Day: Friday, June 4th

Saturn is the planet that rules karmic lessons, divine timing, and boundaries. It is currently making its way through your sign which means that you are also moving through important milestones. Use this energy today to trust where you are in your life and relationship. Make sure that your boundaries with others are there to protect yourself and your relationship from continuing to grow, even if others around you are not.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Best Love Day: Tuesday, June 28th

Neptune has been steadily swimming through your sign which is its home placement, so it has been powerful. This phase has helped you learn boundaries and discover what it means to absolutely love unconditionally.

The one thing you have still been working through, though, is your own fear or doubt about how love can turn out differently than it previously has. This is the magic that this Neptune in retrograde energy holds as it helps you see who and what is worth having trust and faith within.

