Each zodiac sign's monthly horoscope is here for June 1 - 30, 2022, and the astrology forecast reveals some very interesting events.

What should your zodiac sign expect to see happening during the month of June 2022, per astrology?

We enter June at the tail end of Mercury retrograde, which ends on June 3, leaving us in peace with our minds still intact.

It's a good thing, too, because it's nice to associate the beginning of a month with hope and clarity, and that's exactly how it's going to go.

This month brings about much courage and nerve. We will be taking on responsibilities that we've never held before.

We will find that we will be tested because of transits like Saturn retrograde. Our talents will be called out, and we will get the chance to express ourselves according to our skills.

This is also the month we say goodbye to Taurus Sun and welcome in Sun in Gemini, which has us at the crossroads of the Summer.

There's an invigorating feel to the air, and we will take that inspiration and make the best of it. This is a fantastic month to sharpen one's abilities and use one's talents to the utmost degree.

June brings with it hope and a plan. We're not just looking at this month with the hope that IT comes through for us.

We are actively involved in the betterment of our own lives during this time. This is an action month; nobody is lazy now, and everyone is involved in something.

Love lives will improve simply because there is no immediate financial threat to throw anyone off; when we are less stressed about money, we have more time to give of ourselves in the best way possible.

Each Zodiac Sign's Monthly Horoscope For June 1 - 30, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Your entire month gets a jump-start right at the (almost) beginning, as Mercury goes direct. It will feel as though your energy has returned, and not only that, you'll feel inspired to take on new responsibilities.

There may be moments where your ideas will clash with those you respect, and you'll be tempted to tell them off, but you will keep yourself from doing that — which is a good idea because it will work out for you in the long run, that way.

Also, note that family members will show an alliance with you, something you haven't felt in a long time.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You may find that most, if not all of your attention goes to your career during June. A few things need to fall into place for you to feel professionally satisfied. Still, you'll feel more competent once Sun in Gemini arrives, mid-month.

You'll also feel the call to spend more time with family, as it seems you miss someone very much and feel the need to make time for them. The Month of June brings you many opportunities to feel well-balanced. You should be feeling mighty fine between agreeable family members and a promising position at work.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

This month will be about spotting perfect opportunities and seizing them. This isn't the time to let things pass you by, as time is of the essence. We have a Saturn retrograde working in your corner, providing you with insight into financial matters.

What looks to be a wrong move turns out to be one of your most fortunate mistakes; this is the month where things aren't what they seem to be, and it will be up to you to discover the goodness behind the surface.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You're going to learn how to take a negative and turn it into a positive this month, which will be due to the Saturn retrograde, starting on June 5th.

You see that there are many paths available to you, and you know you can excel no matter which road you take, but being that there are many, you may feel trapped by the idea of such a choice.

Whatever choice you make, know this, you can and will make the best. This is a good month to show people what you're made of, Cancer.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

June is all about withholding, Leo, and while that doesn't seem too much fun, you'll be happy to know that you didn't jump into certain situations that may have turned out badly.

This revolves around spending money that you perhaps do or do not have. With Mars in Aries, you'll feel exceptionally confident, and it's that kind of self-confidence that could take you down the road to ruin financially. Caution is advised. Eyes open, don't assume 'winner takes all.'

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

The big lesson for June is how you take assertiveness seriously. You are nervy, but not where it counts. This is the month where you need to open your mouth and tell the people you have issues with what's wrong, rather than complain to others about them.

With the Sun in Gemini, you'll feel a little more confident and less passive-aggressive about confronting those you believe need to hear something from you. Don't be afraid; anything is better than being passive-aggressive.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

The ebb and flow of the month starts before the 18th and continues all month. Your pivotal moment happens when Venus enters Taurus, which will act as an eye-opening agent, allowing you to see something you've never seen before.

Whether it's relationship-oriented or work-related, your insight will show you something rare.

You'll be able to improve any situation if you can apply whatever lessons your instinct teaches you. This is the time to listen to your heart and take it very seriously.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

June brings you into next-level intelligence, as your studies seem to take on new meaning. You have interests, many of them. What you put your mind to learning easily becomes second nature. If you take up a new language, you will adapt to it.

This is the month where you learn new things and develop new skills.

The more you do, the better you feel. This kind of personal success also stimulates your need to delve further into your ambition. June is pure success for you, Scorpio.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Competition is part of June's offering to you, Sagittarius, as you'll find that you are ready to give it a go for the win. You're good at basically all you put your mind to.

You don't mind competing with others because you trust that you're going to be the best at whatever there is to compete over.

June also brings a new level of effort. You want to partake. You want to get involved. It's as if you've been waiting for this month to arrive and as an Olympian. Now, you are now ready to go for the Gold.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

June brings a strange competition into your life, and it has to do with your romance. This will take the form of a jealous lover going out of their way to impress when there is no need.

They want your attention and presume you have someone else that you've been devoting your time to, which isn't true.

Your one true love is your career, and it seems easier for your partner to conceive of the idea that you pay them no attention because you have someone else. This month will have you looking at just how much attention you give your work and how much you've neglected your mate.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You were probably left feeling a little dizzy after Mercury retrograde's transit, and with it gone on the 3rd, it will feel like a cool splash of water on your face. After waking up to the reality that life still goes on, you'll want to dive deeply into it as you feel your brain is suddenly working again.

This is a great month for developing your romantic relationship and taking it to a new and exciting level.

During the previous retrograde, what you've neglected will call for attention in June. Tend to your business and watch your life flourish again.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

This is the month where you make your move, and only you know the specifics. There's something that requires a lot of courage.

It could be that you need to confront someone or that you need someone to know what you're feeling to progress, but that courage will come to you during this month.

You need to gather your thoughts together to understand what needs to be done, and you will. June brings you clarity and bravery; be prepared to do something intense with the newly found courage.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.