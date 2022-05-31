Each Zodiac Sign's Luckiest Day Of The Month For June 2022

June is all about being clear on what you are sending out to the universe so that you can receive all the abundance that is in store for you.

Last month was all about the eclipses and the wild card energy they brought into your life.

But June begins with Mercury going direct in Taurus and Saturn turning retrograde in Aquarius, which brings clear, direct communication and does not let anyone influence your decisions.

Luck is all around you, but often it comes down to whether you are in the place to receive it or not.

This comes down to how flexible you are about life going differently than you had imagined it would be and if you are willing to release that old storyline.

Beginning the month with Mercury being direct means that your thoughts and conversation style will be strong and confident, allowing you to think things through for yourself and convey them to those most impacted.

Saturn will take over from here and ensure that you only make those decisions and choices that truly resonate with you.

It may mean that you step into the uncomfortableness of the unknown and let go of any negative or fear-based thoughts.

Boundaries may be essential this month to ensure that luck can work its magic in your life. Remain aware of how healthy boundaries with yourself, work, and others can help open you up to even more abundance.

The Full Moon in Sagittarius mid-month will guide you back to the sincere desire within yourself to live a life of truth.

When you can fully embrace your authentic nature and live from that energy, you are also in the universe's flow.

This is the space where you trust what comes and what goes, knowing that anything that is meant for you will not be missed.

Because when you open to life is different than you imagined, you also open yourself up to it being so much more amazing than you could have anticipated.

Here's a rundown of the luckiest day for the month of June 2022, for each zodiac sign in astrology.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Luckiest Day: Saturday, June 25th

Jupiter is the ruler of abundance and luck, so when it is in your sign and crosses paths with the North Node, the harbinger of fate, it means important things are in store. Look for conversations and occurrences around this date that seem to uncomfortably push you forward into a new chapter.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Luckiest Day: Friday, June 3rd

Mercury turns direct on this date, which means that after having so many conversations about things that had previously happened, you are now in space to start talking about the future. Any plans would have a solid foundation, making success even more likely.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Luckiest Day: Monday, June 13th

Mercury is retrograde in your zodiac sign today after a brief period. It reenters Gemini. Mercury is not directed, which means that some of the themes will resurface from the beginning of May. Still, you will now be able to find a resolution to them. This allows you to communicate clearly and feel like others are on the same page.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Luckiest Day: Tuesday, June 28th

The New Moon in Cancer is such an amazing opportunity for you as it gives you a chance to plant the seeds for the next chapter of your life. Whatever intention you set around this time will peak on January 6, 2023, Full Moon in Cancer. It is an opportunity to start dreaming about what comes next, even if you cannot move into it just yet.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Luckiest Day: Sunday, June 5th

The Moon is in your sign all day just as Mercury has turned direct and Saturn has shifted into its retrograde. Saturn is in Aquarius, which lights up all related to love and romance. Today offers you a chance to reconnect to your true feelings and use that to start making different choices in love which just may end up being the luck you have been seeking.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Luckiest Day: Tuesday, June 7th

The First Quarter Moon in Virgo occurs today, which represents the action you will take to help manifest your deepest desires. Virgo is a sign of details and plans, so do not be afraid to start doing this yourself or communicating with someone involved in the situation. Your greatest asset is how diligent you are in ensuring that success is the only option.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Luckiest Day: Thursday, June 9th

It shifts into your sign after the First Quarter Moon, inspiring divine action towards your dreams. With so much Aries energy bringing the greater focus into your romantic sector, this is a large area of focus for you right now. You are being supported to create a relationship that truly is fulfilling. The only thing you must do is take the first step.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Luckiest Day: Saturday, June 4th

Taurus energy always represents love and romance. With Mercury now direct in this sign, conversations around this topic may arise. You are in a prime position for growth and change this year, including in your personal relationships. Just make sure you do not shy away from anything uncomfortable or even speaking the truth. The path to your dreams is paved with your own truth.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Luckiest Day: Wednesday, June 22nd

Venus, the planet of love, enters Gemini today, which is the sign that helps you reflect more deeply on what you are truly passionate about in your life. Whether you are thinking of a big life change or even just a change of address, this transition will help you think about the options while keeping your passion front and center.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Luckiest Day: Wednesday, June 15th

The Moon shifts into your sign just hours after the Full Moon in Sagittarius, which gives you a little of the benefit of this lunar event. Take this opportunity to look at what you need to release to receive the luck and blessings you have been praying for. Even if it is just in your fear-based thoughts, it is time to truly align with your dream life.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Luckiest Day: Sunday, June 5th

Saturn has been in your sign and is not finished yet with the changes it plans to bring. Today Saturn is fully retrograded in Aquarius, which will bring you the gift of upholding boundaries that you have already learned are essential and owning more of your own truth, and making decisions from that space. There is no going back, only forward, and now you finally can embrace what that truly means for you.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Luckiest Day: Monday, June 20th

The Last Quarter Moon in Pisces occurs right before the Sun shifts into Cancer Season. Use the energy today to get rid of any lingering doubts that you have, especially about decisions and choices regarding your home and family life. Embrace the abundance on your way and say goodbye to that outdated version of you for the last time.

