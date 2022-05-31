The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes During The Month Of June 2022

June brings us high hopes and very little chance for disappointment, though a few minor instances may occur due to Mercury retrograde vanishing on the 3rd and Gemini season here until the 21st.

While positive and energetic, Gemini season is also a time for doubts and indecision; whatever leads us to the place where we feel indecisive will take place in the earlier weeks of June. There is pressure on certain signs of the Zodiac to 'come through with something, and that pressure feels strained and burdensome.

We also have a Saturn retrograde, which ordinarily brings good fortune but can also have us second-guessing what's right before our eyes.

So, say, for instance, we run into some career success while we can acknowledge that this is a great thing, we will also be wondering just how long it will last and 'what's the catch?'

Second-guessing positive things is a very Gemini-oriented way to be, and it will make many of us feel as though we can't trust a good thing when we see it. What felt sturdy during Taurus Sun starts to feel like it's slipping away as we gain traction on Gemini Sun.

And while it would be daft to say the entire month will be rough for some astrological signs, it must be known that this month will come with its downfalls due to ego, fear, and lack of self-confidence.

These three zodiac signs experience rough horoscopes during the month of June 2022.

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

What starts out as a wonderful month gradually turns into a month of self-reflection and the occasional bout of self-doubt. You feel like you are raring to go; you want your career to take off, and you're excited by the idea of making money.

Your love life is doing well, so you don't have that on your mind as a disturbance, but you can't help but feel like you're supposed to be doing MORE.

With Gemini season coming straight at you, you'll be second-guessing your professional moves, wondering if you have what it takes to succeed within your field of interest, which may have you wondering if your interest is your interest.

You may feel the need to fall back into old patterns, which, once noticed, will be nipped in the bud. That's the thing with this month; you won't let yourself stray too far into the negative. There may be a few setbacks, but there's nothing you won't rise out of like a champ.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Mercury retrograde ends on the 3rd, which should open up your schedule AND your mind shortly afterward. You feel a zippy sense of energy during this month, Leo, but with that energy comes a dragged-out feeling of not doing what you want to do with that energy.

You feel tugged and pulled during this month.

That might have something to do with the Saturn retrograde in Aquarius, which begins on the 5th and will carry over until the 23rd of October. This may bring you the feeling that you are blocked; unable to move in the way you generally like to.

People are in your way during June. While you ordinarily can handle people, Sun in Gemini might have you prefer the company of your own self. What makes this month rough for you, per se, is that you don't know what you want. That's pure Gemini, doing its work on your head.

Advertisement Are you ready for a relationship? Click here to get clarity with a psychic reading!

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

As much as you don't like it, June is about karma and retribution for you. You've planted some bad seeds; you've said things about others in jest, and those things have been noticed. During June, you may see those nasty words turned on you.

Suppose you've been less than kind in your approach towards certain co-workers. In that case, you will see them take action against you, especially as we head towards Sun in Gemini on the 21st.

This is where your insensitive actions come back to bite you. There's a lesson in here, Virgo, and it's essential. You need to watch what you say, as not everything that comes out of your mouth is funny or understood.

You're old school in this way; you still think the humor of the old days applies in a world of woke people. You are wrong, and this month may teach you that in some ruthless ways.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.