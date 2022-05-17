The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Wednesday, May 18, 2022

Your daily horoscope is here for each zodiac sign on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, during the Moon in Sagittarius entering Capricorn under a Taurus Sun.

We have some amazing things taking place in our work sector once the Moon enters Capricorn.

Capricorn energy is about work, success, productivity, and reputation.

We have less desire to people-please. We want to do things that make us money.

So, how will this energy support you throughout the day on Wednesday? Read on to find out more.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You are a worker bee, Aries. Today, you may fill your agenda with all the things you want to get done and guess what? You're driven enough to accomplish them all. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your solar house of career and social status.

This is one of those days where people wonder how you find the time to get so much more accomplished than anyone else. And the truth is you may not know, but you're here to win.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You learn something new every day, but the amazing thing is today you become the master teacher.

You take the knowledge you've gained and help others to learn from your experiences. Because the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your solar house of education, anything you do that involves helping, learning, and growing your mind works out well for you.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You are learning to overcome the past, Gemini. It takes a long time to see the patterns that develop through trial and error. But, now that the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your solar house of secrets, you finally uncover truths you needed to know.

This is an amazing time of transformation and growth for you. You finally can step away from the past and move toward the present you know was meant for you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You wear your heart on your sleeve, Cancer. You have a wonderful way of endearing others to you, and even though it's hard to be so open, things work out so well, that you overcome your fears.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your solar house of commitments. This feeling of safety can have that you decide you'd like to take your love life to the next level. You might even come to the conclusion that you're ready to give up the single life and become exclusive with someone you like.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You make good and wise decisions, Leo, and these help you to keep the promises you make to yourself. You have fallen short of a few things this year, but this is not going to be a big deal.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your solar house of health. And when you have your thoughts and feelings aligned, the choices you make become simplified. You know what you need to do, and you just do it.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You see things for what they are, Virgo. And, you know how to bring out the beauty in the worst situations. You have been there too, and it's this insightfulness that helps you to take your past and put it into good use.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your solar house of creativity. You are a visionary now. You have amazing ability and talents to make things change. And, best of all, you do it so easily.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The law of attraction works for you, Libra. You are the rock that your family needs, and you are the encourager everyone wants.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your solar house of home, and it's that soft approach you take that fosters comfort and security. Today's good for sticking to what you know and enjoying all that you've built into your life that is about love and harmony.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You speak with an open heart and your mind is sharp today, Scorpio. Even though you're a private person, today you break free from your inhibitions.

Advertisement Are you ready for a relationship? Click here to get clarity with a psychic reading!

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your solar house of communication. This is a wonderful time to have deeply intimate conversations with people who you trust and you know are there for you.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You make what you need, and you may even have more money coming in than you realize. You work hard, Sagittarius, and the money flows in.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your solar house of money and personal property, so invest some of what you've earned in things that grow value — like art, property, and perhaps even jewelry including gold.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Embrace all that you are, Capricorn. The Moon enters your zodiac sign, your solar house of personal identity.

The next few days are made for you to focus on your own things. Feel confident about being your own person. Make key changes. Work on self-improvement. Make decisions that move your own agenda forward.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You know how to put things into perspective, and people respect you for it. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your solar house of hidden enemies. People who seem to think you have it easy may envy all that you've worked hard to earn. But you may actually win those individuals over to your side and get their support because you help and encourage them to find their inner strength and get what they want out of life, too.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You pick good people to have on your team, and you attract only the best in your life. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn, your solar house of friendships, and the next few days enhance and encourage loyalty, kindness, and strong ties within your social circle.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.