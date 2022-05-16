Running from commitment; we've all seen this happen before, but let's get something straight here.

If you are someone who runs from commitment during the Moon in Sagittarius, May 16 - 18, 2022, it's not necessarily a bad thing; it's merely YOUR thing, as not everyone in the world is cut out for commitment.

The only thing that's actually 'wrong' with being someone who runs from commitment — which will become very obvious during Moon in Sagittarius — is if you promise the opposite.

If you tell someone you are signed, sealed, and delivered to them unconditionally and with utmost commitment and you then run from your obligation, then you're in the wrong.

However, if you state it right up front that commitment just isn't something you believe you are capable of, then it's up to the other person to agree to it or walk away from you.

Moon in Sagittarius is the transit that brings out the folks that really want to be free; that doesn't mean they can't love, it only means they don't want to be thought of as anyone's number one, exclusive partner.

Between May 16 and 18, Moon in Sagittarius will be doing its thing by showing us who in our lives is simply not down for the whole marriage-monogamy thing, and it will be up to us to either accept them as they are, or to pursue love in another person; someone who is willing to commit — if, indeed, that is what we want ourselves.

Remember this: the only thing wrong about running from commitment is if we've already signed on for commitment.

The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Run From Commitment During The Moon In Sagittarius, May 16 - 18, 2022

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Experience has shown you that you are better off not fully committing, in any way, when it comes to love and romance. And with the Moon in Sagittarius, you'll feel that this is the better lifestyle choice for yourself.

In the past, you've tried very hard to be like everybody else; you've tried to convince yourself that it's best to get into a relationship, sign away your rights to romance with anyone else, and try to live a 'normal' life where you stay committed and watch what happens.

It was always a farce to you, and you've never once in your life felt like 'other people', nor do you even have a clue as to what 'normal' is.

It's certainly not something you want to be. You are naturally free-spirited; you don't want to be tied down, and you know it all the more because you've tried. Now, if anyone wants to settle down with you, you'll be honest with them as you let them know that you're just not the commitment type.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Even though you could find the words to let someone down easily when it comes to your inability to commit, you may just end up saying the wrong thing in an attempt to soften the blow.

That's so you, Sagittarius; want to do something good and end up putting your foot in your mouth while doing it.

The thing is, with Moon in Sagittarius, you're not about to let yourself get caught up in an emotional relationship that demands more than you can give. If there's anyone here who needs to state their truth up at the top of a relationship, it's you.

You tend to back away from being honest because you're afraid of being rejected, so instead, you create a situation for yourself that you know you will have to leave. Be honest right at the top, Sagittarius. If you're a free bird, then be brave enough to admit it, before you break a heart. Hearts are fragile, please tread lightly around them.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

You love the idea of the whole love shebang: falling in love, partnering up, getting married, and sealing the deal with life-long commitment. All of this creates the ideal in your mind, and after you spend about five solid minutes dwelling on this ideal, you freak out because commitment is just NOT you.

It's great on paper and in theory, but just the thought of REAL commitment makes you want to rip your clothes off and jump off a cliff; it's THAT scary.

You've always felt like commitment is such a lovely thing and how nice would it be if only you could really sign on for such a thing.

Well, just in case you thought you could, you'll be having second thoughts during Moon in Sagittarius, as this transit smacks you upside the head with feelings of "DON'T DO IT!" That pretty picture looks good in the frame but does not manifest as a happy reality in your personal life.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.