The Quarter Moon in Leo is no ordinary transit; it's the cosmic event that can help us believe in both ourselves and in our circumstances.

This sliver of a Moon is what ties us to belief, itself. From our belief, we create the world around us, and if we look up and catch the silver-blue glint of moonlight, we can feel that our hopes and dreams are being felt — and honored — by the Moon itself.

Leo instills in us courage and self-confidence. This is no false bravado here; this is the real thing, and many of us need the real thing during this time.

We need to know that our prayers are being heard; we need to know that there still is a place in our hearts for prayers, wishes, and beliefs to bubble up and brew.

The Quarter Moon in Leo is just that: the magic wand that, should we take it in our hand, will show us exactly what we can create, and what stands in our way.

This Quarter Moon in Leo is not just a wish-granter; it's the stuff that dreams are made of, so to speak. This is the lunar transit we've been waiting for a chance to believe once again.

In ourselves, and in the people we love and admire. On this night, we hold vigil for all that we love and respect, knowing that if we concentrate our best energy on making things positive again, we will take this baby all the way to the top. We shall overcome.

How The Quarter Moon In Leo Affects Each Zodiac Sign's Horoscope The Rest Of May 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Quarter Moon In Leo has you giving more than you'll be getting this week — but that doesn't bother you, as you are in a very generous mood and spending and sharing make you feel happy.

Your choices are for the benefit of others during this lunation, and there is no doubt that your infectious good mood will rub off on others. Don't be surprised if you receive a wonderful gift, and yes, take it, as this process is about to give and take. Honor what you have.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

There's something you want so badly and during Quarter Moon In Leo, you will do whatever it takes to procure it. This may lead you into strange situations, and possibly places where you are not wanted.

Still, you have a natural charm and if you spot trouble, you can wrangle yourself out of whatever makes you feel you need to retreat. Stay true to your beliefs and don't let circumstances throw you too far off course.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

The Quarter Moon In Leo does exactly what is expected, of you, Gemini, and that would be that it lets you know exactly what you want and how to get it. You are a full-time believer in your own magic, and whether or not you've faltered in the past where this is concerned is no longer the problem.

In fact, there are NO problems thanks to this transit, and your future vision will be on point. You know where you're going, finally.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

This transit brings you a message, and it's work-related, but not the kind of work you make money from this is about the work you do to keep yourself happy and healthy.

Quarter Moon In Leo acts as an inspiring agent here; you are expected to take care of yourself, and if you've been slacking on the self-care, then this transit is here to remind you that you need to pull back and take a break. You've been burning the candle at both ends and now it's time to back off and give yourself some rest.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Quarter Moon In Leo is just the beginning for you, Leo, as you feel more creative than usual, and that always leads to getting involved with a project or two.

You'll be sinking your teeth into something exciting during this time because it's what you want; something to look forward to. This 'something' starts with a wish. Wish upon a star tonight, Leo. Wish upon the Quarter Moon In Leo, and watch how your dreams come true.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Interestingly enough, this transit, Quarter Moon In Leo, is going to bring out your sensuous side, and with that come many indulgences.

Perhaps you're just tired of withholding and you feel like you're missing out on the fun, or maybe you're just admitting to yourself that you have desires that need fulfillment. This transit brings out your raw, lusty side, Virgo. You won't be rejected, oh no. Your charm will ensure that you get exactly what you want.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

If patience is the word of the day, then you'll be studying hard to understand the reasons why. You are stoic. Quarter Moon In Leo makes you feel like you have to be. You are waiting for someone else's decision to take place, and you are starting to resent the entire situation.

Leo energy makes you want to go go go, but there's someone in the way, and they are thwarting your momentum. Hey, the Moon is only at one quarter — wait until the Full Moon arrives. You'll have your comeuppance then.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

The passion that is aroused by Quarter Moon In Leo do you a strange turn; you'll be fighting with your partner at the most inappropriate times.

This lunation adds to your fiery nature, but for every good turn you make, there's a negative response in turn. Don't be surprised if, during Quarter Moon In Leo, you will literally have a fight WHILE having sex. Yes, it's that kind of transit for you.

Advertisement Are you ready for a relationship? Click here to get clarity with a psychic reading!

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Work is on the up and up during Quarter Moon In Leo, and you are more than happy to get your hands dirty. It's what you've needed to, and in a way, work is part of your manifestation.

You wanted more money and now you have some. What this transit promises you is that this is only the beginning and that Leo's influence on you will continue to grow as the Moon waxes into its Full state.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You'll spend most of this time thinking something over, as an opportunity is being handed to you, yet, you're not sure you trust in it. Quarter Moon In Leo brings clarity of thought to you, but you like to go over your options.

While you're in this state of clarity, you don't mind spending a little extra time making a decision that could potentially change your path. Take your time and do the right thing by yourself, Capricorn. This transit is tailor-made for you.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You are the lover who comes through like none other, during Quarter Moon In Leo. And, being that you are who you are, you do things your way, which is always strange, wonderful, weird, and different.

On this day, during this transit, you will have such glamor all over you that everyone who looks at you will find you both attractive and desirable. It's like you put a magic spell on yourself; you are the object of desire during this transit. Have fun with that.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

What this transit will bring you is a feeling of incompletion, and that makes sense as the lunation is only just beginning. So, with Quarter Moon In Leo, you'll be feeling as though the things of your life aren't fitting into the right places and nothing is getting done on time.

Do not sweat this, Pisces everything, right now, takes time. You will sort it all out, but don't judge your life but what happens during this transit. Once again, it's only the beginning, and everything you want will come at the right time and no sooner.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.