Welcome to the horoscope reading for all zodiac signs during the entire month of May 2022. We start the month off with a smart Venus in Aries transit, which is accompanied by Moon sextile Venus, resulting in some very interesting partnerships.

New beginnings are always par for the course in May, but we need to know that on the 10th of the month, we're starting a brand new Mercury retrograde, and while this one may not prove to be a horror show, it will still majorly affect our communications and our technical operations.

We've got a Lunar Eclipse coming our way on the 15th, which should throw us all into a state of self-reflection and prayer, and by the month's end, we should be seeing some huge changes take place thanks to Jupiter's presence in our sky.

One thing is for certain — we will all see our share of successes and failures, and that is because we're all on the verge of great change. And with change comes adjustment, and that is where we find either success or failure.

Change is not easy for anybody, but once we see our way to the other side, adjustment is easy and beneficial. If April showers bring May flowers, then get out your hankies, folks, because it's allergy season!

Each Zodiac Signs' Horoscope For The Entire Month Of May 2022:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Because you have so much going on in your favor, astrologically, during May of 2022, you might feel at home taking on great responsibility. You are, after all, the best person for the job, whatever that job may be, and this month has a way of sending you right to the top.

You'll be the person everyone turns to for advice and you'll brilliantly deliver the goods as expected. You're in top form during May of 2022, in all areas creative and familial.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

This month brings you luck in love as well as security in employment. While you may be thinking about taking some time off, you needn't worry too much about what your job will say. Just be brave and ask, as it looks very much like you'll be granted whatever time you need.

You are well respected in your community and everyone loves you. May may also be your birthday month and Taurus season, so have fun and enjoy all that is coming to you.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You may get hung up on the Mercury retrograde that begins on May 10th, but until then, you should be doing just fine. What keeps you from moving forward is the same old issue: you can't let go of the past, and Mercury in retrograde sort of powers that up to a degree that makes it hard for you to deal with.

This is a great month for you to work things out, meditate and try to concentrate on what makes you happy. Mental health is important, and during this month, you need to take care of your mind.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

This could potentially be the kind of month where you expect too much and end up disappointed with all of your hopes. That's not to say you won't get what you want or need; you will, but the timing is what's going to be off and it seems as though it will last the entire month.

With the lunar eclipse coming on the 15th, you'll be able to sort out what's needed for the rest of the month so that you can be both happy and at ease with your decisions. The only thing that's off this month, Cancer, is your timing. Not terrible, but a definite consideration.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Sometimes you feel like a nut, and sometimes you're just a stark raving lunatic, and that's what May brings out in you: the lunatic. You can directly attribute this to Mercury in retrograde which will not come and go unnoticed. It will affect your speech as well as your creativity.

If you are a writer, you'll flub it all and blow a big opportunity. If you're a parent, you'll steer your child the wrong way. And if you're a lover, you'll make the mistake of speaking for your loved one...as if they have no mind of their own. You won't be able to tell the difference between grace and disgrace this month, so watch what you do as it could get you in serious trouble.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

It's business as usual in your world, Virgo, and this could actually feel quite tedious. You love the warmth of May and you are excited to think that there may be new changes and great opportunities coming your way. What dulls your shine is the monotony of your job; how the heck did you come to say yes to this job when you hate it so much?

Still, it pays the bills and that's what you tell yourself all month long. You can, however, trust that your creative juices will start to flow after the 10th of May and that you'll be able to do something you've always wanted to do — which, believe it or not, could lead to fame, or infamy. You'll find that you are in the right place at the right time, and there will be cameras rolling. Your moment will be caught on film, and trust in the universe with this one: you'll look mahvelous, darling.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

And then it happens: your dream comes true. This is all about love for you, Libra, and while you may not trust it at first, you are in the process of creating a strong, loving relationship — one that stands to last the tests of time.

You've got all this Jupiter energy pumping up your houses of love and relationship, and whether you trust it or not, you're on your way to having a successful partnership with someone who is totally sold on your style, charm and way of being.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

This is the month where you practically go out of your way to make a fool out of yourself. This is romantic in nature and unsuccessful in results.

Because you have an enormous surplus of confidence, you truly do believe that you can pillage the village and select the person you desire, drag them away by the hair and call them your very own. Wrong.

While your powers of seduction are always on point, your choices are off base and you'll find out the hard way that the person you are throwing yourself at, wants nothing to do with you.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Congratulations, as you are the winner of the Love award for May of 2022. Mercury retrograde be damned; you have no troubles whatsoever with expressing yourself during this time. From the beginning of the month right through the end, you'll spend your days in love, in safety, and in gratitude.

It's what you wanted, Sagittarius, and while it may not last, you sure will be enjoying your everyday life in May of this year. And while you're at it, go create something for all of us to enjoy, as only you can.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

This is the month where you'll be making a huge decision that may end up benefiting you for the rest of your life if you decide correctly.

This also means that you'll need your head screwed on tight; there will be no distractions during this time, and even though Mercury retrograde will try to throw you off course, you'll combat it even harder than it will hit you.

You are proof, this month, that the will is the greatest force a human being can have. You are focused, clear-headed and able. Make your decision well, Capricorn.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You've always seen things a little differently than the rest of the mob, and you like being the oddball; being unique works for you, and it will work for you during May of 2022. This is the month where you decide to change things up, career-wise.

You ask for no advice, and you take none if offered. You don't mind living in a bubble because there's no one you trust more than your own self when it comes to making career choices or big decisions.

This month will have you showing off in some very impressive ways, and should someone not understand the method of your madness, then no biggie. Your world, your way, Aquarius.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10)

Hurry up and wait is the name of May's game, and you'll be playing it whether you like it or not. That's not to say this month doesn't come without its successes; it does. You'll find that many things go your way, but that one thing that you have been depending on coming through for you, well, it's going to have to wait.

And that's because that thing is a tech-related thing, and tech is a no-go during Mercury retrograde. So, you may end up having to put off starting that podcast (or some creative endeavor) for another month or so.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.

