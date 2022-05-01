Welcome to May of 2022! As always, May enters with big promise and always delivers beautifully.

The Tarot for all signs of the Zodiac is here, and it's looking fairly exciting. While there doesn't seem to be anything going on that's too, too harsh, there does seem to be a feel to the readings that sound refreshing and inspiring.

Then again, that's May for you — always ready to make someone smile.

What's becoming obvious is that work is a very big part of our lives and that if we are to live our lives to the fullest, we have to work to be able to afford that which brings us escape, adventure and excitement.

This month is dedicated to work and creativity. We all realize that we want more out of this life than 'the grind' and yet, the grind is what gets us the goods, therefore, hi ho, hi ho, it's off to work we go.

Some of us will stumble upon new insight when it comes to work and the workplace; when we put our best foot first, we end up with a positive stance, and our work and product benefits from our efforts.

The Tarot focuses heavily on the workplace and our relationship to it, during the month of May, 2022.

Each Zodiac Sign's Monthly Tarot Card Reading For May 2022:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups

Opportunities are abundant and promising this month, for the Aries person who is ready, wiling and able to accept good fortune. While it might seem obvious that everyone should be open to good luck, it's not always the case; sometimes we — you, don't always trust what's being presented to you.

During May of 2022, you might want to work on the more trustworthy side of your nature. You will be handed gifts and chances — take them.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Hermit

What's great about this tarot card is that it shows that you are able to separate yourself from the crowd in order to do what's right for yourself.

This could mean demanding change in a relationship, or letting people at work know that you are not there to be taken advantage of. May brings a wave of self-respect, and this creates a ripple effect; respect yourself and watch how others come to respect you as well.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

This month is dedicated to new endeavors and novel ways of making money. Perhaps this implies a new job or gig; it's all very fresh and interesting to you, and so you pour your attention into this new idea/job/adventure.

At this point in the year, you have people in your life who believe in you, and they are now counting on you to come through. It's not for them, however, that they want to see your success; it's for your own sake, as you deserve that pat on the back.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords

This card often times comes with a feeling of dread as it tends to represent bad dreams or the inability to shake off the negative. What's good to know is that this is a temporary state and can be worked with.

You may find that your mind gets in the way of your actions during May of 2022, and you may have to employ certain proven coping methods to help you get by. Keep this in mind: all this will pass, and nothing you experience (that's negative) is a permanent condition.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

You will be glad to know that you will be the leader of something artistic and creative during this month, Leo. While all of this is new to you, it's still something you promise yourself that you can handle, and handle it you do.

You are a pro, even when you don't know what you're doing. You may find yourself studying hard during this month, as excellence in performance may require research and expertise. You are qualified for the job, no matter what it is.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Empress, reversed

While the month looks quite good for you in general, there will be a sense of being toppled — to a degree. What's meant here is that you've come to depend on your status as 'wise guide' and while this might not exactly be built on wisdom, you like to act the role of shaman.

You'll be put to the test during May and someone in your crowd will overturn the scales on you in an effort to reveal you as somewhat of a fraud. You, as a Virgo, do not care, but be warned: there's someone out there who wants your crown.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles, reversed

What promised to be a very strong move on your part during April may just turn out to be a mistake, come May. This doesn't mean much more than the idea of things being put off for another time.

You are a master of ideas; you see far and you know how to get things done, but during May, you'll be bombarded with obstacles that will prevent your momentum. Action will be halted, but your mind will still be active; you're just going to have to deal with another setback, and you will.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

This month looks excellent for you, Scorpio, especially in terms of love, family and positive structure. What you've built will grow; your creative efforts of the past are now blossoming as fully realized manifestations. You are loved, and those who love you come forth to let you know.

There are no secrets this month, and all you do is supported with love and the approval of the universe. It's a great month for you to cherish all that is in your life, knowing that it is fleeting.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Six of Cups, reversed

It's a month of highly excited plan-making and many stops along the way. This card can mean gifts are coming your way, but in its reversed state, it tends to imply that mistakes will be made that hamper your progress.

It's not negative in the slightest, however, as each mistake seems to have a higher purpose. You will be planning a getaway during this month, but it will not happen until the end of the year. What you have is insatiable wanderlust, and keeping still may be your biggest issue during this month.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands, reversed

Once again, we are looking at prohibitive movement that happens at an inappropriate time. This means that you will put in a helluva lot of effort toward work and work related things during May, only to receive a setback so great that you'll be stopped mid-track.

Your work, however, is brilliant, and nobody considers you to be anything less than excellent in your field of knowledge. All will work out in the long run, but it will not happen during May, nor will it happen as planned.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords, reversed

Looks like you'll be getting away with something very sneaky during May, and there's a good chance you'll be successful. What you will carry with you, however, is guilt. You've done something wrong and you know it.

This may be financial, but it looks to be something along the lines of an emotional nature. Perhaps you hurt someone and now you are walking away, playing innocent, as if you couldn't possibly be involved. You'll get away with it, Aquarius, but your guilty conscience may not let you go.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

You will be concentrating on creating excellence and quality during this month. Your time will be spent dedicate to your craft, whatever that may be, and it will absorb you in such a way that you'll find true joy in the act of work.

You will also notice that work gives you something that nothing else gives you: peace of mind, alone-time and the satisfaction that you can create, on your own, and end up loving what you do. Your work will be exceptionally pleasing this month.

