Weekly Tarot Card Reading, By Zodiac Sign, April 18 - 24, 2022

Your weekly tarot card reading is here with predictions for all zodiac signs in astrology starting Monday, April 18 to Sunday, April 24, 2022.

Welcome to the Weekly Tarot reading for all signs of the Zodiac.

And welcome to Taurus season where the first eclipse of the year takes place. There's so much you need to know.

As we kiss the Sun in Aries season goodbye mid-week, we open our arms to the big ol' beast known as Taurus, the Bull. This cusp is important to keep in mind as we shuffle the cards and lay them out according to each zodiac sign.

The week is looking like a mixed bag of both opportunities and missed chances. There's a definite polarized feel to the week as some are in for big love, while others are in for resentment and rumination.

That's people for ya, always something going on. The Tarot shows us what we already know but puts it in such a way that we can learn from the experience.

If there is a lesson to be learned, the Tarot suggests that we start by paying attention. This is the week where we need to focus, as focus is what's going to take us into a brighter space.

This is also a great week for all of us to develop a better and healthier lifestyle. Yes, summer is coming and we want to look good, but more so, we want to feel alive, rested, fed, and happy.

The days of self-hate and body disappointment are over. It's time to make it official: we are here to love ourselves, and by loving ourselves, we can love and nurture others much more easily.

Here’s your zodiac sign’s weekly tarot card reading for April 18 - 24, 2022.

And, the start of Taurus season.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

This drastic-looking card depicts a heart with three swords plunging deeply into it. Sounds like heartbreak is right around the corner. The rain falls behind the image, which implies tears and regret.

This may not necessarily be about love, but about the loss itself. This tarot card also warns you that there is someone in your midst that has the potential of betraying you. Keep your eyes open and guard your heart during this week, Aries.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Four of Cups, reversed

Distraction is the name of the game for you this week, Taurus, as it seems you are way too preoccupied with something to be noticing the opportunity that's staring you in the face.

In a way, it's not a terrible thing as what's got you so preoccupied is love and being in love. OK, so you might just blow a superior opportunity, but in a way, you won't care, because you're so in love with someone that nothing else matters.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: King of Swords

It's time to settle a score, Gemini. You know exactly what you need to do this week, and who to do it with. You've been incomplete in terms of your relationship with one particular person, and now that you have all your info correct, it's time to lay down the law.

You will be confronting someone head-on, during the week, and you won't be backing down from your stance. Do what feels right to you, and don't give up.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles, reversed

There are weeks where work just seems like such a bore to you that you could almost risk walking away from it. Good thing that you are smart enough to stay on, because leaving your job would not be a smart move, at all.

What's more than likely going to happen is that you're going to call in sick, which will be a lie, but it's what you need to do. Call it a mental health day off. You need to tend to yourself during this week. Heed to the will of your body.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands, reversed

Prepare for a setback this week, Leo. Your plans are well-laid, but they are not timely. You wanted to go somewhere this week and it looks like that plan is not in the stars.

What you might feel, however, is majorly let down, as if 'fate' itself is dealing you a low blow. It's just one of those things and it isn't personal.

You need to keep that in mind: this isn't a personal stab at you, it's just that your timing was off. You'll get a second opportunity shortly. Hang in there.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Five of Cups, reversed

This is the week where you celebrate your lost loves, again. Though they want nothing to do with you, you still can't get any of them out of your head and so, once again, you'll let all your friends know how fortunate you once were, and how disappointed in life you are now.

This attitude will definitely make your present partner feel like poop, but you feel that it's your right to do as you please, no matter how another person interprets it.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Empress

Good times ahead, Libra. This tarot card walks you straight into feelings of security and health. This may be the week when you try out a new diet or exercise regimen.

You've come to realize that health is wealth and your attitude is not only good for you, but it also benefits all around you.

You have a cheery disposition going on for you this week, and you'll most certainly be happy with how the week goes in general. All is well in your world. Contentment rules.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles, reversed

You know that when you play to win, sometimes you get very close — and lost. That's what this day will bring you. You took a chance, you were brave and true, you meant well, but this week wasn't the time for proper manifestation.

You dream of something rich and wonderful happening, and you put in the effort to make it so.

You will get your dream come true, eventually, but this week shows you that your time is not of yet. Nothing to worry about. There is nothing lost here; you just need more time.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

You took your time off and now you have to make up for your time gone. This means work and works alone. It's back to the grind for you, Sagittarius, and that's a great thing indeed.

Though it still feels like 'the grind' it means that you are secure and making money.

You'll do what's needed and you'll feel gratitude for having a job. Sometimes it may feel like it's too much, but you'll stick it out and rule supreme in the long run.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Well, you can take this week any way you want, Capricorn. The Wheel of Fortune basically implies that it's all up to you, which is a whole lot better than none of it being up to you.

So, you are in control, as you like it.

This is a great week to start something new, as in from scratch. Creative projects beckon you and should you decide to pour yourself into one, you'll know only success. This tarot card is for manifestation; what you put into this week is what you'll get … tenfold.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

Bingo. Someone's in the money, and it definitely looks like you, Aquarius. About time, too, eh?

You've been looking to spruce up your mansion (aka your tiny apartment) and the money has come in, giving you the ability to finally replace that extra plate or spiff up your patio with a new grill.

Whatever your level of finance is, it's going to become easier to deal with as of this week.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

Nice card to end a reading with, Pisces. This is the card of blissful happiness. Imagine that. But take it to heart, because this tarot card means business.

That implies that you should open your heart to all the goodness around you and just let it in.

Feel the love in your life. Enjoy your partner, adore your children or your parents.

Adopt a rescue pet. Be as benevolent as you wish the world would be towards you. Show love and receive it in bucketfuls.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.