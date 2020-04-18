5 Zodiac Signs With The Best Love Life During Taurus Season

All aboard the love train!

If you're one of these zodiac signs, Taurus season is going to be wonderful for your love life.

The Sun enters the zodiac sign of Taurus season on April 19 and will transit the second solar house until May 20.

During the Taurus season, love will be in the air because Taurus is ruled by the planet of love — Venus.

While this year may not seem ideal to be celebrating any zodiac season due to the Coronavirus keeping everyone locked in their homes, it can be a positive time for relationships for five zodiac signs.

Which zodiac signs will have the best love life during this Taurus season?

Aries, Taurus, Leo, Libra, and Scorpio are most likely to have a positive time, overall.

Even if your zodiac sign didn't make this list, that doesn't mean you won't have a profound Taurus season in the area of love.

You might play matchmaking or another supportive role in some way, especially if your best friend is one of these zodiac signs, too.

During this year's Taurus season, we are in for a chance to steady ourselves and enjoy the relaxing moments that life throws at us.

We are entering arguably the best seasonal time of year: spring!

Spring is the time where all of the flowers are blooming, trees are beginning to bud again, and when winter finally comes to a halt.

The bull represents Taurus which is symbolic of being tenacious and strong-willed.

Do not be fooled, as this sign can also be very sensual and loves to lounge on the luscious, green grass on a beautiful spring day.

Taurus' are earth signs meaning they are not erratic, rather they possess solid qualities that keep them grounded in the world around them.

You are always ready for what life throws at you which is a trait not a lot of other zodiac signs hold.

There is no reason to fret or worry about what is coming next, which makes you calculate each and every step you take.

Taurus season can be a great time for anyone to get back to an old project they didn't finish. It can also be a great time to stand up for yourself and demand the respect you deserve!

Taurus' are very stubborn, but for good reason. Do not let outside opinions get in the way of your set vision.

Each zodiac sign will feel the qualities of a Taurus during this season, and it will surely bring some of you the love and romance you have been seeking!

Here are the five zodiac signs who will have an amazing love life during Taurus season, per astrology:

Taurus season & Aries (March 21st- April 19th)

Good news, Aries! Venus, otherwise known as the planet of love, will enter Gemini, and this is your third solar house.

Everyone knows Gemini's as playful and flirtatious in nature, which means you are encouraged to step out of your comfort zone and keep in contact with your crush.

Even with social distancing orders, you can have a fun FaceTime date!

Taurus season & Taurus (April 20th- May 20th)

Your ruling planet is Venus, and even though you are an expert on all things luxury, you are by no means selfish.

Now is the time to be open and honest about how you feel with your special someone.

You will have an immense sense of clarity because this is your time to shine.

Put down your phone, delete your social media apps, and connect with the one you love.

Taurus season & Leo (July 23rd- August 22nd)

During this time of social distancing, you are having a hard time spending time alone, Leo.

However, there are a ton of ways for you to stay connected with that special someone.

Send sexy selfies, host a paint and sip video call, do anything to distract you from what is going on outside!

Taurus season & Libra (September 23rd- October 22nd)

Libra's are known to be social signs, so, like the Leo, these times during quarantine are driving you through the roof.

The best thing for you to do right now is to engage in activities that make you happy.

Put on your favorite music, dress up in your fanciest attire and call up your boo for a fun virtual rendezvous.

Taurus season & Scorpio (October 23rd- November 21st)

With Pluto, one of your ruling planets, going into retrograde on April 25th, you must examine your dark side, Scorpio.

Figure out what it is that you need to work on in order to mend or reconnect with love interests and you are in for a treat.

Destiny Duprey is a writer who covers astrology, music, and self-care.