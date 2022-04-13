Love Horoscope For Thursday, April 14, 2022

For Thursday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on April 14, 2022.

We are at the midpoint between the perfection of the Jupiter Neptune conjunction and the Full Moon in Libra that's taking place on April 16.

What's so intriguing is the placement of Venus in all of this astrological action. Venus is the ruler of Libra, and currently, Venus is nestled nicely in the middle of Saturn in Aquarius, Mars in Aquarius, and the once-in-a-lifetime Jupiter Neptune conjunction in Pisces.

She brings a bit of balance that we need before making any major changes in our lives.

This 'Pink' Libra Full Moon is about letting go of fears related to partners, and unmet expectations.

Aries season began with a delayed start, and now we get the nudge that it's time to search out new friendships that benefit our hopes and dreams.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Thursday, April 14, 2022.

Aries

Aries, love is just as much spiritual as it is emotional. Therefore, you may need to be alone for a while to prepare your heart for a soul mate.

At first, this may seem hard to do, but let the anticipation of having your perfect relationship motivate you to stay on course.

Taurus

Taurus, your best friend, may bring you a special kind of love that you could not get anywhere else because of its purity.

Enjoy having a person care for you without any expectation or demand. Let your heart heal through the power of friendship.

Gemini

You have to stand up for yourself, Gemini. It's one thing to compromise when you love someone, but it's another thing when you allow someone to treat you badly.

It will require work to set boundaries, but if you don't, who will?

Cancer

Pursue your spiritual interests, Cancer. The reason you have trouble finding someone who is like you is because you're looking in the wrong place.

When you chase after the things in your heart, you often will find someone who is doing the same thing,

Leo

Leo, remain in a state of gratitude. The secret to love goes beyond what you get from someone else.

So much of your relationship will be about what you give, so, to avoid resentment, count your blessings.

Virgo

Virgo, it takes two people to make a relationship work, but you may find yourself giving much more than you receive.

The challenge you are going through can help you learn how to love yourself.

Libra

Libra, self-care is so important to a good relationship. Everything else will fall into place when you have taken care of your own needs.

So don't forget to schedule in your me-time. This is so important to remember to take time to do.

Scorpio

Cultivate the romance you want to experience. Let your passion come out in a way that you've always wanted it to be.

Wear your heart on your sleeve, Scorpio; it was meant to be there. The best is yet to come.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, your greatest display of love is found in your ability to sacrifice yourself for others.

You may not like staying home and sticking to the usual thing, but it's good to set roots for your relationships.

Capricorn

Capricorn, write a love letter; people love to hear you express your tender side.

It's how you show people your sincerity and desire for romance and tender moments. It is in these qualities that love will shine in your favor.

Aquarius

Aquarius, invest in your relationship, and don't be afraid to put all of your heart into it.

You can't get the love you want if you hold back. Be willing to put yourself out there, and take chances.

Pisces

Pisces, you are sweet and sentimental, and your kindness is contagious.

You are a light of love to the world. So don't let anyone stop you from being yourself. Who you truly are is what the right person will love and respect.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.