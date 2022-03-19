The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are Luckiest In Love During Aries Season, March 20 - April 19, 2022

The real question here is, how could love NOT improve during Aries season? Welcome, Aries!

We've been waiting for you. Our love lives have been waiting upon your arrival and now that you are here, we rejoice. Well, at least some of us do.

Aries brings luck in love as well as luck in just about everything else we experience. The kicker with Aries energy is that we have to work with it, or else it will work us over.

So, if we can concentrate, we can use this energy properly.

The key here is to not get caught up in the other Aries personality traits, such as hostility, aggression, rudeness...

If we can, then our luck in love can grow exponentially if we open to the qualities that Aries brings us, such as enthusiasm, kindness, generosity, and creativity. For lovers who want to share profound and positive experiences together, this is the season for you.

In love and romance, we will get to see relationships grow into partnerships, as well as flirtations that become serious and promising.

Our feelings of trust towards those we've given our hearts to will grow and that will allow us the room to feel at ease; when we are not threatened by the behavior of the ones we love, we can move through this world with confidence.

This is the season where new beginnings are created. With Aries comes the Spring Equinox and the symbolic emotional recharge that comes with it. If we are open to the goodness of Aries energy, then we will find our relationship improving drastically.

All is well in our world.

Who are the luckiest zodiac signs when it comes to love this Aries season?

For Cancer, Virgo, and Libra from March 20 to April 19, 2022, love is the very best.

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

All you've needed was that one break, that one sign that things are about to get better, and here it is, Cancer. Aries season is here, and you're about to be swept up in its glory.

Life is about to get better for you, especially in the love department.

You'll notice that this season seems to up your confidence game; you feel good about saying what's on your mind and you no longer have that nagging inhibition.

This isn't to say that you'll be blurting but you will be telling your love partner what's on your mind and what you need for this love affair to get to the next level — which is where you want to go with it. If commitment is what you're looking for, you'll get it, hands down.

If spicing things up in the bedroom is what you're after, have no fear — your partner is one hundred percent there for you, in this regard.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Your love life has always been more of a show for others than an actual pleasure for you, though it does seem as though Aries season might change that a bit, at least for a while. You can admit to yourself that you are partnered with a dud; they're OK, they're just a boring person who has no imagination or drive. Still, they are yours.

You like to tell people that you are living the life of one who is in romantic bliss night and day, but that's not true; as mentioned, you say this to others to show them that you are happy, and you do this to shut them up before they chime in with observations and advice.

Here's the thing — you've gotten so used to being bored by your mate that you aren't expecting them to change, and during Aries season, they will be changing. It may not be forever, but take advantage of your mate's new interest in you. It's a good thing, Virgo.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You adore Aries's energy, and you've always been able to translate it as a good and productive thing. This energy will enter your romantic life and give you just what you needed: togetherness.

You and your partner have been in love, but not really involved in each other's lives all that much.

You've been looking for something to share, something that will stimulate the both of you, something...creative.

Thanks to Aries Sun energy, you will stumble upon that link and you'll both feel recharged by it. Get ready to do something special with the person you love, and know this — this project, or whatever it is — it's important and you need to take it seriously.

This is something that will not only cement your relationship but will continue to bring you together as time goes on. You are about to hit the love jackpot, Libra. Good for you.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.