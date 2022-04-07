Love Horoscope For Friday, April 8, 2022

For Friday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on April 8, 2022.

There are lots of emotions to process this weekend as the Moon enters a critical phase in the zodiac sign that it rules.

Generally, a Moon in Cancer can trigger tears and even painful feelings, but these are all here for the purpose of healing and closure.

The critical lunar phase emphasizes our emotional needs and brings them to a peak.

The Quarter Moon in Cancer lets us all know that we are at a place where we must move on if we are ever to find the love that's truly waiting for us in a healthy way.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Friday, April 08, 2022.

Aries

Aries, one thing that people need to know about you is that you can be brutally honest, so you often expect the same in others.

Today, your desire to see the same level of transparency in a mate is heightened, and it's also vital. For example, if you sense that someone you're dating isn't being on the up-and-up, it could become a case where you decide they need to be friend-zoned.

Taurus

The first line of defense to your reputation is yourself, Taurus. So, when you feel like you need to share more than realistically can be expected, don't.

Keep secure and safe boundaries, around your heart and your life. Even if you feel like you need to wear your heart on your sleeve, you may later decide that this isn't the type of requirement you want for your love.

Gemini

Lean on your friends to help restore your faith in love when you need to.

You may have felt the pangs of loneliness lately, Gemini, and when you feel finding someone to have and hold is taking too long, a part of you may wish that you were already where you want to be.

This can lead you to feel down and out, but a good friend can fill the gap by just being there and showing you unconditional love.

Cancer

How a person handles their personal affairs is fairly revealing to you, and you may find what you discover to be enlightening and revealing. This is your chance to put to work all the lessons you've learned in the past about love.

Don't lower your standards or compromise when you see something you dislike. But, also be open to saying what you do enjoy especially if you find their traits meaningful to you.

Leo

Are you ready to make a commitment? The idea of being in a long-term relationship may have seemed daunting to you at some point, but now you may have a different point of view and find value in the familiar vs the unknown when it comes to love.

You are becoming more tolerant than usual, and this could be the settling in of Saturn in Aquarius. This can mature your mindset about relationships quickly, and for you, this may be a welcomed experience.

Virgo

Put your best foot forward, Virgo. You have been trying to manage so many things, but now that you have finally come to the end of the road, what matters most is how you end things instead of how they began. You will want to be remembered for the good side of you, right?

So, instead of leaving and forgetting to say goodbye or let go with grace, consider the impact you'll have on the people you love.

Libra

Love is a beautiful motivator, Libra, and when you feel driven to give someone all of you, you'll move mountains to be where they are.

You may feel the passion of romance hit you in the heels in a powerful way. This can be the start of something beautiful and romantic, and you are entirely prepared.

Scorpio

Your desire and motivation to make life better and comfy and cozy for the people you love is strong.

You have the insight and vision for what the future needs, and you also have the drive and determination to get where you need to go. In other words, Scorpio, you're looking forward and plan to make things work.

Sagittarius

It's not easy to get your point across when you feel that the tension is high and there's a bit of argumentativeness in the air. So you might need to pull back a bit and let things cool.

A part of you will continue to need this level of distance to remain impartial. But, you may still feel a strong need to say what you're thinking, whether or not the other person is ready to hear your advice.

Capricorn

Money is not the end-all when it comes to love, but it does pay bills, and that matters. Your need for security and to feel in control of your financial life may be a priority for you.

You may be focused on the essentials and what you need and want to feel secure. There's little room for anything else, and this can create disinterest in romantic love right now.

Aquarius

It's not like you to be selfish, Aquarius. You're a giver, but you also know when to put your foot down and say that you've had enough and need to scale back.

You may have been giving and giving much more than you felt you have ever received. But now you're learning to find that simple balance, and it's a positive thing for you.

Pisces

It's tough to admit that the past was not what you wanted it to be.

You have changed and come through quite a bit, and so when you are looking in the rearview mirror considering all the what-ifs, note that you did all you could at that time with what you had.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.