Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For March 30, 2022

Wednesday's tarot card reading for March 30, 2022, is here with predictions for each zodiac sign. The numerology of the day brings attention to our relationships and how helpful we are when needed.

The energy of the day is highly connected to our intuition and need for growth when things change. Wednesday is a number 3 day which brings our creative side out in many ways.

The Sun remains in Aries, which is associated with the Emperor tarot card, which is about fighting, war, and taking initiative.

The Moon is in Pisces, which brings attention to the Moon tarot card. The Moon tarot card tells us to be mindful of hidden enemies and being misled by false assumptions.





Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords, reversed

Today, you may feel less energetic than usual. This is natural, for the day isn't meant to be full of work.

Some days were made for you to relax and find a reason to play.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Two of Swords, reversed

Your mind is finally free to make an important decision.

You should check to ensure you have all the information you need so that your choices are based on facts, not just your feelings.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Five of Wands, reversed

There has been a lot of crazy-making, but now life slowly returns to stability.

You get a break from everything that's been going on and finally see the light at the end of the tunnel.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Four of Swords, reversed

Don't overthink the problems in your life. Try to control what you can, but leave the rest to fate.

There are always going to be troubles in life. What matters is your attitude and how you respond to them.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles, reversed

If you had plans for a quiet day at home, you might find it difficult to focus due to interruptions and the constant need of others.

Demand for your attention may be heightened. If you can set aside your activities for later, the night may be better.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups

What's your spiritual practice? Today, spend some time reflecting on your higher power and inner truth.

Meet the spirit of life wherever you feel you can find it.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Six of Wands, reversed

You have been taking care of so many people that it can feel like you have no time for yourself.

Instead of pushing yourself to exhaustion, make a plan to do one thing that restores your energy back to yourself.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

People may appear to be complicated and difficult for no reason.

You may find it easier to do things independently and not try to resolve the conflict at this time.

Get your horoscope delivered to your inbox daily!

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

Trust your feminine intuition and be comfortable in the softer side of your heart.

It's okay to express your feelings and let your softer side show.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Judgement

When you feel self-doubt and wonder whether or not you've made a mistake, think about what you can do to make a change.

However, if you are confident that you did the right thing at the moment, be encouraged that this energy will pass.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups, reversed

Try not to argue with people who do not understand why you have decided to work so hard at a goal.

Your dreams are meant for you, and when you are successful, people will better understand why you had to choose your path.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

A brilliant idea grabs your attention, and this may be an opportunity for you to pursue.

You may have hit a jackpot of inspiration and, at first, will need to work on things alone but don't let yourself get discouraged.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.