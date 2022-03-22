How Mercury In Aries Brings Good Luck To Each Zodiac Sign, March 27 - April 25, 2022

"And a good time was had by all." Let's put it this way, when we have the Mercury in Aries, we have a very good chance — all of us — of having a wonderful day.

This, of course, depends on what we consider to be 'wonderful.' One thing is for sure, this transit brings good luck, open-minded accomplishment, and the sense that freedom is in the air.

Being that we are presently in Aries season, there's a kind of strong feeling in the air — everything we do feels like it's backed with conviction.

When we attempt great things, our efforts not only feel good, they feel ... promising. Mercury in Aries makes us feel like we can accomplish the impossible.

Everybody in the Zodiac stands to benefit when Mercury in Aries is in the sky. We will believe in ourselves and in the possibility that all things are possible.

This transit brings out our better nature and we will hopefully see some stellar results.

Here's how Mercury in Aries affects all zodiac signs (and brings good luck) from March 27 until April 25, 2022.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Strength and honor, Aries. You are like Maximus the Gladiator on this day, though you are not battling for the sake of the fight but for the chance to show your family what you are made of.

Mercury in Aries brings out your warrior side, but only in so much as you will be fighting for the good of your home situation. You will win, and by the end of this time period, you'll know that victory is yours.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Mercury in Aries has got you thinking that you can do it. Whatever 'it' is, that's up to you, but for the first time in a long time, you see it all as possible.

Your love life is very fulfilling, and you feel like it can last forever.

All things seem destined for greatness where you are concerned.

You finally feel like the mental chains have been removed from your psyche. You feel free and ready for the world.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Anything that has to do with Aries energy usually does wonders for you, Gemini. During Mercury in Aries, you'll be feeling ready to tackle something you've set aside.

The time is now and you want to get your hands dirty.

This transit really works your creative juices into a froth, and you won't be able to sit still, you'll be so engaged in creating wild and crazy things.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Mercury in Aries gives you a chance to let your imagination go wild. In your case, this will revolve around interior decorating or putting something together for the home environment.

You've wanted a chance to really concentrate on home improvement and this is definitely the right time.

Your vision is broad and vast; you can see exactly what you want and how to put it together. Knowing this brings you incredible joy.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

This time period will prove to be one where you spend a lot of time alone, in your fantastical place of imagination.

While everyone around you is friendly and supportive, it matters not; this time is for solitude and dreaming your own personal big dreams.

You love times like this, and with Mercury in Aries in the sky, you'll feel like it's a vacation day.

You get to do what you want, by yourself, in your fantasy world. All is well in that space, that's for sure!

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Whatever's been bothering hits an all-time high, and that is when you make the firm decision to let it all go. This is because Mercury in Aries has a tendency to set people free.

And for you, this kind of freedom is nothing less than glorious.

You decide that your problems are simply not worth the effort put into making them so intense, and as soon as you recognize this — it's 'buh-bye' to all that drama and hardship.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

This is the time when you take yourself out for a good meal to have a nice think about your life.

You're at the crossroads, Libra, and with Mercury in Aries overhead, you'll feel like you can finally decide on something that's been pressuring you for an answer.

Spending time alone is crucial as you have to concentrate on what you're about to do. And whatever you decide on, it will work out.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

What this transit affords you is the confidence to believe in your own dreams. You aren't always the person who gets the support of the masses, due to your unconventional ways.

Mercury in Aries supports unconventional acts and gives you, personally, the license to be wild and free.

In a way, this is what you've been looking for. You can express yourself any old way you choose during this transit. Be bold, be you.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

While it could be considered swing in a Sagittarius mood, what's going to go improve is your feeling of optimism.

You have been waiting on the approval of something in order to proceed.

Being that you'll finally get that approval, it will arouse in you such enthusiasm and interest, that you won't even know where to start.

To say that this transit brings about creativity for you is a major understatement.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

With Mercury in Aries, you can consider all of your efforts to be successful on this day.

That means no flack at work and no trouble at home.

What you do is going to be pure creative power.Nobody finesses like you, and this transit is going to put you at the top of your class when it comes to getting things done the right way.

Progress and excellence rule the day and you are totally on board for that.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

While your intentions may not be golden, you'll still be able to accomplish what you set out for during this transit.

Mercury in Aries allows you to make your dreams come true, but in your case, you dream of hurting someone, which is not cool.

Take the blessing of this day and put your energy into something positive and amazing.

You won't believe how much better it is to stay in the light. Don't bother wasting your time trying to manipulate the people in your life.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

You also do well during Aries transits, and you will do well during this one. Whether you are with people or on your own, what you do has far-reaching capacity.

You have dreams of doing something very helpful and you know how to get this dream accomplished. The gates of opportunity will open for you.

If you're smart, you'll be able to parlay your ideas in such a way that no one will deny you your moment.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.