Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For March 11, 2022

Your one card tarot reading for each zodiac sign is here for Friday, March 11, 2022, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

The energy of intuition is here for all as the day's energy comes with both a life path 11.

The Moon enters Cancer, the sign of emotional intelligence and intuition, and the Sun spends the day in the zodiac sign of Pisces.

What does Friday have in store for your zodiac sign, according to the tarot? Find out more.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Friday, March 11, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Hermit, reversed

Aries, it's time to be who you were meant to be. You have so much energy, and the reversed Hermit tarot card is an encourager for your zodiac sign.

It's time to step out in the world and let others know what you think. Your wisdom is what people are after, and the truth is that you have a lot to say.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Three of Cups, reversed

It's pretty tough when you feel like there aren't enough hours in a day, Taurus. So, when you receive the reversed Three of Cups, bombarded is exactly how you feel.

You may want to hang out with your friends and do fun things, but there's a lot going on in your life right now. So, do your best and schedule some time for later to hang out.

It will give you something fun to look forward to while you're finishing up projects now.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Page of Wands, reversed

Life is too short for drama, and Gemini, when you feel like you've got some in your life, it causes you to overthink.

The Page of Wands reversed is a tarot card about options and choices. You have to think through this problem and find the solution, but don't force it. You'll find that things also come to you naturally when you are your best and try to do right for yourself and others.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Four of Swords, reversed

Always working? the Four of Swords reversed is a tarot card that encourages you to relax, unwind, and do something that you love.

Staying in bed all day may not be what you need, but doing something simple that gives you peace and calms your mind can be ideal.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

Be wise when it comes to making large purchases, Leo. The Nine of Pentacle says you may have an expensive item you need to buy coming up soon.

You will want to do your homework and not purchase something out of impulse. As the saying goes, buy once, buy right. This will be what works the most for you.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Six of Cups, reversed

Difficulties with family? The Six of Cups reversed can signal a problem coming up that stems from poor relationship communication among family members.

You may see things for what they are, perhaps even noticing the problems and how to solve them. Can you be the voice of reason? You never know who you will impact in a positive way.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Two of Cups, reversed

Sometimes love is not enough and a relationship you hoped would last has to come to an end. This is a sad time, Libra, and one that the reversed Two of Cups often reveals.

Endings are not easy, but they are also the first step toward healing and bringing something new and even better into your life.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands

Are you doing more work than you think is needed? Sometimes we take on more than we ought to do because of a need to please others.

The Ten of Wands is a tarot card that relates to overdoing and overworking. You might feel that you have been striving hard for much too long. Seek help from others and try to find a way to lessen your own workload.

Get your horoscope delivered to your inbox daily!

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords

Has someone been talking about you behind your back? The Ten of Swords can be about betrayal at the hands of a friend. Slander, gossip, and people sharing information that you have shared can all come from the Ten of Swords.

So, watch your back, Sagittarius. Be mindful about situations so that you can protect your most private world and not allow vulnerabilities to be taken advantage of.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

The Six of Pentacles is about kindness and generosity. Have you been thinking you'd like to donate your time or give a gift to a person in need?

Your charitable side comes out more readily now with this tarot card. It's an encouraging card if you are feeling more open and charitable to people in need.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Strength

Are you going through a battle of sorts right now? The Strength tarot card is a positive omen. You have an opportunity to come out of a conflict ahead of the situation.

You will want to focus on your reactions to situations and problems, and try not to concern yourself with those of others. You are doing great.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles, reversed

You are trying hard to move forward, but there is a little bit of lag to your benefits. You might not see them at this time.

They could even be unavailable due to the current situation politically. This is not a time to procrastinate. You may need to make decisions that you wouldn't have made in the past, but this time has been different.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.