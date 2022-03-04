Weekly Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign Starting March 7 - 13, 2022

After the grounding and pragmatic energy of Venus and Mars in Capricorn for several weeks, you are moving into a period of freedom and not caring what others think or how it might look, as long as you are happy, that is now the only thing that matters.

This is not selfish to put your happiness first but necessary.

Especially when it comes to love, as this area of your life can be so easily influenced by those around you and even your own childhood wounds.

A big part of this comes down to whether you allow yourself to be happy or instead if you are operating under the belief that you don’t deserve to be.

While Mars and Venus were in Capricorn it had you focusing on doing the right thing, on making sure that you were sticking to a path that seemed like the best one, but it also brought up issues of worth.

In love, you will always choose the path that you believe you deserve, even if logically your thoughts tell you to deserve more.

So, it was a more challenging time for love and for relationships as you might have tried to make something work that just is not meant to.

But all that changes this week as the celestial lovers enter Aquarius shaking up the proverbial ground under your feet and allowing you to decide for the last time what makes you happy.

As you move through the week it may take a couple of days to get used to this new energy as it will have you wondering about some of the choices you have made recently and may even feel a bit like you are losing your mind.

The truth is though, that you are finally finding it. In love, you often must lose your mind to follow your heart.

This is so you can learn what love truly means for you and most of all what fulfills you and makes you happy so that you can make sure whatever new chapter you are beginning to write, it is one that is based on who you are and no one else.

Sunday, March 6, 2022

Both Venus and Mars move into Aquarius today as their celestial dance continues. This will bring more independence and unconventional outcomes and agreements into your romantic relationships.

It will allow you to create the relationship that you truly desire regardless of if it is one that looks like what anyone else has.

Aquarius is a very freedom-loving sign which represents that whatever relationship decisions come about during this time, each person being able to be their true self will be important.

Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Today, Mercury, the planet that rules your thinking and communication process, moves into Pisces, giving you the green light to now start sharing all those deep feelings that you have been having.

In Pisces, you may feel like journaling, writing, or even using poetry to express yourself as Mercury becomes more creative in this sign. It is also a wonderful time to talk about relationship issues because it will help you and your partner connect more deeply and express your feelings rather than just logical thoughts.

Thursday, March 10, 2022

As the Moon in Gemini reaches its First Quarter it is a time to buckle down and get serious about what needs to change in your life to make your relationship better or even just what needs to be altered within your relationship to have that happen.

This is a dose of yang or masculine energy that is all about action and doing and will give you the strength and determination to continue to move ahead.

Vesta, the asteroid that governs healing and represents your inner divine light, moves into Aquarius today as well signifying that you need to make sure your needs are being met before you try to fix and help others.

While it is important to be able to be there for the person that you care about, it is more important to make sure your cup is filled first.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Things start to feel more urgent this week in your romantic life as you realize that a decision you have been prolonging is becoming increasingly more difficult to put off.

At this point in your journey, a certain relationship has run its course. It is not that it has failed but that both of you have simply learned all you can from each other.

That is often why relationships truly end or even transition into another type of connection. It is natural to mourn what was or what you had hoped could be but even more important to accept what truly is.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Just because you’ve gotten good at going with the flow and accepting that your life is going through a transformation phase does not mean that it still cannot rock you from time to time.

When that happens, of course, you may want to withdraw and go into a routine or space that brings you comfort.

What you need to see this week is that your future does not exist there, it lives outside of that comfort zone and the more you try to retreat from it, the more you prolong this phase. This week try taking a step forward instead of back.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Being able to feel comfortable with who you are and where you are in your life is hugely important because otherwise, it can feel like you are not authentically showing up for anyone including yourself.

But making sure that that authentic self is not tied to anyone else is even more important. It is one thing to need people in a healthy way but another to begin to depend on them that makes you start to abandon pieces of yourself.

There may be some reality checks this week as you realize that what you thought was different and better was only you hoping it was rather than the reality.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

As you have grown through your lessons you have learned that home is not necessarily where the heart is but instead where your heart feels most at home. In this, you have been learning to let your heart guide and lead you instead of feeling like there is not a choice.

But this also means that changes are in store for you as you start to let go of the idea that you must stay where you are.

This week brings greater independence and freedom which will come down to greater confidence for you.

Let this soak in a bit before acting, but trust that there is no mistake about where you are in your life, you just need to decide what you want to do about it.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

With the celestial lovers heading into Aquarius this week, you will see your romantic relationships lit up in a big way. If love has not been the focus for you recently, now is the time that will shift.

There is always a season in your life for what you need to address and focus on and while self and work are important, so is love.

To truly be able to say that you have healed you need to allow yourself the ability to try again.

This can look like you are taking a new risk or putting yourself out there in a way that you have been too scared to do before, but it also means that it might be time to have that conversation you have been putting off as well.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

If you constantly tell yourself that you are fine alone, then eventually you are going to start to believe it. It can be scary to admit that you want to do life with someone, that you won't love or even marriage in your life again but not to do that means that you are not being honest with yourself.

You can simultaneously heal, build up other areas of your life and create that relationship you desire. Saying that you cannot is only producing excuses because you are afraid.

But fear has no place in this new chapter or in the astrology for this week especially with that Aquarius energy coming in so allow yourself to take the chances you have previously talked yourself out of trying.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

The return to air energy this week will feel like a welcome relief as you can finally start to make sense of what has been going on in your relationships lately.

This may mean that you can pause in that new relationship to see how it exactly feels to you or that you can finally find the time to have that date that seems like the timing just has not worked out.

It is a chance for you to really start making progress, both in your own internal processing of it and the action that you choose to take.

It is a green light for love this week, the only thing you do have to make sure of is that you are still not holding onto any relationship or patterns that have already shown you have outgrown.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You don’t do things until you are truly ready to. It does not matter if it is ending or beginning a new relationship, you operate on an internal intuition that tells you when it is time. And this week sounds like the bells are finally chiming.

It does not mean that you may not have some sadness because something did not work out as you had wished or even that as amazing as this new love is it is not the one you had dreamed of. All of that is okay.

But the one thing that is even more important is to make sure that you don’t set up delays for yourself in moving forward. You are getting that feeling that it is time for a reason, it finally is.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

In love just because you want something to be true does not mean that it is. As a truth seeker, you are always searching for meaning in your relationships and in love. It can have you often looking for better or looking for answers that don’t really exist. But when you use that for good, it can also have you looking within yourself to see the truth that has always existed there.

This week brings some reality checks about your feelings and the relationships in your life.

The time has passed for hoping that something would turn into what it is that you need and instead has become the moment for you to accept it so that you can finally start moving forward. A lot of work around self-worth has needed to happen for this to occur, now you just need to keep your eye on what it is you do deserve.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

As the season of the celestial lovers in your sign ended it will be more important for you to take even this whole week as a pause. Try not to make any sudden decisions or choices this week and instead allow yourself to really reflect on what has transpired in your romantic life since November.

If you are honest with yourself, you will see that your feelings have changed and that you have seen the truth about a particular relationship.

This new awareness cannot be unseen and instead is coming up for a reason.

Your job is not to force anything this week or even talk yourself out of what you are feeling. Instead, just sit with this energy and try to remain open to what ideas and plans start coming in because they will become the framework for this new life that you will be creating.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

After a period of testing and facing all you have been through in your life, it is now time to move into the freedom that facing your darkness brings. This week marks a noticeable change in your energy and in your relationship. You should have a better appreciation for the person that is in your life showing up for you whether you are in a defined romantic relationship or not.

This really allows you to see things clearly so that you don’t get confused between who they truly are and triggers that are showing up for you.

The love that you are in now is one that is meant to help you heal, which also means letting go of the fear that the past is going to repeat itself in any way. This is a brand-new chapter in your life, and you should feel free to truly create it however you wish.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

While you are busy celebrating your birthday and getting excited about the year to come, there has been a lot shifting in your romantic relationships and especially how you show up for them. As a Pisces, you do love like no others but when it comes to boundaries or speaking up for your needs, you tend to need to learn how to incorporate that into your life.

Pisces is a boundless sign, so it is no surprise that boundaries tend to be something that comes up in your romantic relationships.

They don’t always need to be these hard or fast walls though and instead can be a circle of light that demands you to be treated with love and respect.

Allow your love to shine through this week but don’t forget that the highest level of love is also one that has boundaries as well.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.